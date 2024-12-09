Sealy’s Kane Killough, Lone Star’s Easton Pulliam voted Texas Football Players of the Week (12/1/2024)
Congratulations to Sealy’s Kane Killough and Lone Star’s Easton Pulliam for being voted Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 28-30.
Killough, a junior quarterback, accounted for seven total touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Gatesville. The junior threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns while running for 126 yards and three scores.
Pulliam, a senior linebacker, notched 17 total tackles (two for loss) in a 39-35 victory over Midlothian.
Killough received 58.52 percent of the vote, beating out Celina’s Logan Gutierrez, who finished with 21.59 percent.
The offensive poll received nearly 20,000 votes.
Pulliam earned 55 percent of the vote to finish above Holliday’s Vaughn Hamill, who got 32.29 percent.
The defensive poll received nearly 28,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
1. Kane Killough, jr., Sealy
Sealy’s season came to an end Friday with a 48-30 loss to La Vega. Killough received 58.52 percent of the vote.
2. Logan Gutierrez, jr., Celina
Gutierrez ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 63-49 win over Aubrey. Gutierrez received 21.59 percent of the vote.
3. Carson White, so., Iowa Colony
White ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 31-21 win over Fort Bend Marshall. White got 17.79 percent of the vote.
4. Hunter Jones, sr., Holliday
Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns as Holliday downed Tolar, 46-20. Jones got 1.51 percent of the vote.
5. Angelo Renda, jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda completed 20 of 28 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns while running for 103 yards and three scores in a 42-37 victory over Hebron. Renda got 0.07 percent of the vote.
Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
6. Easton Pulliam, sr., Lone Star
Lone Star fell to Highland Park on Friday in the Class 5A Division I playoffs, 41-28. Pulliam received 55 percent of the vote.
7. Vaughn Hamill, sr., Holliday
Hamill had seven total tackles and three sacks in a 46-20 win over Tolar. Hamill got 32.29 percent of the vote.
8. Zac Hays, jr., Southlake Carroll
Hays had 2.5 sacks in a 42-37 win over Hebron. Hays got 10.27 percent of the vote.
9. Kendrick Carter, sr., South Oak Cliff
Carter, a North Dakota State commit, had a 104-yard pick six as South Oak Cliff dominated Marshall, 35-7. The senior also had four total tackles. Carter got 1.39 percent of the vote.
10. Brock Belcher, so., Windthorst
Belcher had 10 total tackles and an interception in a 52-40 loss to Collinsville. Belcher got 0.73 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports