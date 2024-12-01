Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 28-30. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Ben Adams, sr., Lovejoy
Adams had 21 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-39 win over Anna.
2. Kaleb Bailey, sr., North Shore
Bailey completed 14 of 17 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns as North Shore took down Katy, 42-28.
3. Trip Baysinger, sr., Liberty-Eylau
Baysinger threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns while running for 247 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries in a 56-49 victory over Winnsboro. The senior also had 10 total tackles on defense.
4. Tory Blaylock, sr., Atascocita
Blaylock, a four-star Oklahoma commit, ran for 152 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries in a 47-42 victory over Fulshear.
5. Cardea Collier, sr., Alvarado
Collier ran for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while passing for 160 yards with two touchdowns as Alvarado edged Sulphur Springs, 42-39.
6. Slayden Dickinson, jr., Canadian
Dickinson carried it 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 victory over Idalou.
7. Alex Estrada, sr., Bay City
Estrada completed 18 of 29 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns as Bay City edged Calallen, 28-21. The senior also ran for 39 yards and a TD.
8. Tristian Gentry, sr., Stephenville
Gentry, a four-star Texas Tech commit, caught eight passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-7 rout of Randall.
9. Josiah Groeneweg, sr., Glen Rose
Groeneweg had nine receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown as Glen Rose fell to Graham, 38-27.
10. Logan Gutierrez, jr., Celina
Gutierrez ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 63-49 win over Aubrey.
11. Hunter Jones, sr., Holliday
Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns as Holliday downed Tolar, 46-20.
12. Kane Killough, jr., Sealy
Killough accounted for seven total touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Gatesville. The junior threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns while running for 126 yards and three scores.
13. Thomas Leanos, sr., Wall
Leanos ran for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries as Wall blew by Littlefield, 56-21.
14. Reid Macon, jr., West Plains
Macon threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns while running for 47 yards and two more scores in a 63-35 win over Lampasas.
15. Angelo Renda, jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda completed 20 of 28 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns while running for 103 yards and three scores in a 42-37 victory over Hebron.
16. Deondrae Riden Jr., sr., DeSoto
Riden Jr., a four-star Texas A&M commit, had 35 carries for 254 yards and four touchdowns as DeSoto pulled away from Willis, 55-35.
17. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville
Russell, a five-star Alabama commit, passed for 440 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-20 win over The Woodlands.
18. Cody Stoever, sr., Wimberley
Stoever accounted for seven total touchdowns in a 69-28 trouncing of Cuero. The senior threw for 268 yards and five touchdowns while running for 125 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.
19. Cornelius Warren, sr., North Crowley
Warren, a UNLV commit, had 204 yards rushing and three touchdowns as North Crowley stormed back to defeat Coppell, 35-24.
20. Carson White, so., Iowa Colony
White ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 31-21 win over Fort Bend Marshall.
