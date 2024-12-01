Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 28-30. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Brock Belcher, so., Windthorst
Belcher had 10 total tackles and an interception in a 52-40 loss to Collinsville.
2. Kason Brooks, sr., Longview
Brooks tallied nine total tackles, one sack and one interception in a 42-34 win over Klein Collins.
3. Trevor Brooks, sr., Chapel Hill
Brooks led the way with 15 total tackles as Chapel Hill dominated Stafford, 28-3.
4. Ryland Brown, sr., Angleton
Brown had nine total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 35-34 win over College Station.
5. Kendrick Carter, sr., South Oak Cliff
Carter, a North Dakota State commit, had a 104-yard pick six as South Oak Cliff dominated Marshall, 35-7. The senior also had four total tackles.
6. D.J. Clampitt, jr., Alvarado
Clampitt recorded 11 total tackles (six for loss), four sacks and four quarterback hurries in a 42-39 victory over Sulphur Springs.
7. Jace Cutrona, sr., Wimberley
Cutrona picked off two passes as Wimberley cruised by Cuero, 69-28.
8. Vaughn Hamill, sr., Holliday
Hamill had seven total tackles and three sacks in a 46-20 win over Tolar.
9. Mark Haygood, jr., Canadian
Haygood racked up 20 total tackles (five for loss), two sacks and three quarterback hurries in a 27-21 victory over Idalou.
10. Zac Hays, jr., Southlake Carroll
Hays had 2.5 sacks in a 42-37 win over Hebron.
11. Dallon Jordan, sr., Joaquin
Jordan recorded nine total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks as Joaquin downed Shelbyville, 54-30. The senior also ran for 115 yards and two scores on offense.
12. Marshall Kirven, sr., DeSoto
Kirven tallied three sacks as DeSoto took down Willis, 55-35.
13. Chandler Love, sr., Iowa Colony
Love piled up 14 total tackles in a 31-21 victory over Fort Bend Marshall.
14. Jaden Malone, sr., Bay City
Malone tallied 22 total tackles (two for loss) as Bay City edged Calallen, 28-21.
15. Easton Pulliam, sr., Lone Star
Pulliam notched 17 total tackles (two for loss) in a 39-35 victory over Midlothian.
16. Craig Sanders, sr., Harlan
Sanders had 16 total tackles (two for loss) in a 39-36 win over Canyon.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports