Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/15/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 12-14. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 22, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Hagyn Barbee, jr., Wall
Barbee tallied 13 total tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hurry as Wall fell to Gunter, 42-32.
2. DaQuives Beck, jr., Carthage
Beck had an 80-yard fumble return touchdown as Carthage defeated Brock, 45-17.
3. Kason Brooks, sr., Longview
Brooks shined in a 20-17 loss to Southlake Carroll, recording 11 total tackles, one sack and one interception.
4. Stephen Cowan, sr., Gruver
Cowan finished with 16 total tackles in a 49-26 loss to Muenster.
5. Matthew Draeken, sr., Vandegrift
Draeken recorded a fourth-quarter interception in a 34-31 come-from-behind win over Summer Creek.
6. Ethan Fisher, sr., Southlake Carroll
Fisher had a big fourth-quarter interception in Southlake Carroll’s victory over Longview.
7. Cain Hayden, sr., Ganado
Hayden had four total tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Ganado took down Joaquin, 35-14.
8. Maurice Hightower, sr., Angleton
Hightower picked off two passes in a 21-14 loss to Smithson Valley.
9. Caleb Johnson, sr., Woodville
Johnson recorded the game-ending interception in Woodville’s 28-21 victory over Tidehaven, sending the Eagles to the state championship game for the first time in program history.
10. Payton Luther, sr., Westlake
Luther picked off his first pass of the season in a 35-10 rout of North Shore. Luther has four career interceptions.
11. Parker Poteete, sr., Malakoff
Poteete piled up 19 total tackles in a 27-19 win over Paradise. The senior also caught a touchdown.
12. Elliott Schaper, sr., Westlake
Schaper, a Duke signee, had three of Westlake’s 10 tackles for loss in the dominant win over North Shore. Schaper finished with 12 total tackles.
13. Jayden Shelton, sr., South Oak Cliff
Shelton, an Arkansas signee, had a 25-yard pick-six late in the first half of South Oak Cliff’s runaway 37-3 victory over Argyle.
14. Kaston Vega, sr., Stamford
Vega led the way with 15 total tackles (two for loss) in a 28-13 win over Hamilton.
15. Trae Williams, sr., Ryan
Williams, an Air Force signee, returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in a last-second 24-21 loss to Highland Park.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports