Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/15/2024)

Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 12-14. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 22, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Bowe Bentley, jr., Celina
Bentley piled up 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Celina came back to defeat West Plains, 43-36.
2. Kayson Brooks, jr., Kilgore
Brooks threw two touchdowns and ran for another in a 38-13 win over La Vernia.
3. Logan Bures, so., Ganado
Bures ran for 192 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries as Ganado downed Joaquin, 35-14.
4. Casen Carney, jr., Muenster
Carney had 19 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-26 win over Gruver.
5. Chris Jimerson Jr., sr., North Crowley
Jimerson Jr. passed for 185 yards and four touchdowns while running for 71 yards as North Crowley knocked out two-time defending state champion Duncanville, 36-34. Jimerson Jr. is a North Texas signee.
6. Bryson Roland, sr., La Vega
Roland ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns as La Vega smashed Wimberley, 62-35.
7. Slade Russell, so., West Plains
Russell had 20 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Celina.
8. Carson Schuette, sr., Shiner
Schuette had 20 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 94 yards in Shiner’s 41-33 victory over Bremond.
9. Benny Smith, jr., Carthage
Filling in for star tailback KJ Edwards, Smith ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 win over Brock.
10. Cade Spradling, sr., Smithson Valley
Spradling threw for 55 yards and a touchdown while carrying it 21 times for 124 yards and the game-winning 37-yard TD as Smithson Valley edged Angleton, 21-14.
11. Gavin Strange, jr., Southlake Carroll
Strange made a 36-yard field goal on the final play of Southlake Carroll’s 20-17 victory over Longview. The junior also hit a 40-yarder in the second quarter.
12. Keilan Sweeny, sr., Randle
Sweeny threw a touchdown, caught a touchdown and ran for a score in a 42-7 rout of Boerne.
13. Preston Tarpley, sr., Gunter
Tarpley threw three touchdowns and booted two field goals as Gunter downed Wall, 42-32.
14. Miles Teodecki, jr., Vandegrift
Teodecki passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns as Vandegrift rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Summer Creek, 34-31.
15. Blake Thomas, sr., Summer Creek
Thomas was brilliant in defeat for Summer Creek, throwing for 315 yards and two touchdowns while running for 175 yards and a touchdown.
16. Kelvin Washington, sr., Longview
Washington did all he could in the last-second loss to Southlake Carroll, carrying it 29 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.
17. Landon York, jr., Wall
York threw for 299 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in the loss to Gunter.
