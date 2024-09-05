Tatum vs. Daingerfield: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/5/2024)
Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and a UIL Class 3A showdown is on tap Thursday.
Daingerfield hosts Tatum at Daingerfield High School with a kickoff set for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
SBLive reporter Buck Ringgold is at Daingerfield High School to provide live updates from the press box and the sidelines as it happens. Follow him on Twitter/X @Buck_SBLiveOkla and scroll down for the latest score and game updates:
TATUM 6, DAINGERFIELD 0 (1Q)
Refresh this page for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Daingerfield fumbles on its opening series, and Tatum's Grant Adcock makes the recovery. Eagles with the ball inside the Tiger 45.
- TOUCHDOWN TATUM: Tatum takes the opening kick and marches downfield for the game's first points. Dameon Pippins scored on a 27-yard TD run, and a try for two fails (Tatum, 6-0 | 7:20, 1st)
- Daingerfield wins the toss, defers to the second half. Tatum will be returning the opening kick.
PREGAME NOTES
- Tatum wearing green helmets, white jerseys and white pants. Daingerfield in white helmets, blue jerseys and blue pants.
-- Stay tuned for the latest from Daingerfield High School.
-- The two 3A powers faced in Week 2 last year and Tatum prevailed, 24-17.
About Daingerfield
Went 11-4 in 2023 and reached the 3A Division II semifinals, where it lost to Tidehave. The tigers have a three-star receiving prospect of its own in junior Mason Williams, who caught three TDs and 291 total yards yards as a sophomore.
About Tatum
Tatum hosted Winnsboro in Week 1 and won, 29-14. The Raiders, who went 6-6 in 2023 and reached the 3A Division I area round, are led by Jordan Chambers, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound three-star wide receiver.
More Texas high school football
—
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx