Vote: What is the Top 10 Texas high school football play of Week 1?
The first week of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought compelling non-district showdowns, out-of-state matchups and plenty of highlights.
SBLive narrowed down the 10 best plays of Week 1. Now, we want to hear from you.
From national powers DeSoto and North Shore to the Lone Star State's small-school ranks, what was the top play of first week of games across the Lone Star State?
Scroll down, watch and read up on the 10 nominees and cast your vote for a winner. Voting stays open until Sunday, Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
TOP 10 PLAYS IN WEEK 1 OF TEXAS
Brandon Jones houses consecutive interception returns for touchdown in a lopsided win over Shadow Creek.
Atascocita sophomore quarterback Isaiah Rasheed breaks loose for an impressive first varsity TD in a win over Houston Lamar.
Pflugerville Weiss senior Jacory Gary-Alexander delivers the game-saving goal line tackle to secure a 42-41 overtime win over McNeil.
Oklahoma commit Tory Blaylock explodes untouched for a 59-yard touchdown run in a blowout of Houston Lamar.
Grayson Rigdon shakes an entire defensive unit for an untouched 71-yard touchdown in Columbus' blowout of Cuero. In his 11-man debut, the 6-man legend finished with 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Maxwell Henderson hauls a long touchdown pass as Klein Cain beat Cy Fair.
Andrew Marsh, four-star Michigan commit, returns a kickoff for touchdown in Katy Jordan's blowout of prospect-laden Shadow Creek, his third TD of the game.
Corbin Glasco kick return as first half expires in Guyer’s win over two-time defending 5A Division I state champion Aledo.
North Crowley's Quinten Gibson zips around Lancaster defense for his third TD reception of a 29-21 win.
Jaxon Schaub, Weiss freshman QB, connects with Arizona State commit Adrian Wilson for 71-yard TD. Schaub shined in his first start in a 42-41 win over Wiess after TCU-bound Jax Brown announced he's missing the season with an injury.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx