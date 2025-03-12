Texas Boy's Basketball All-Tournament Teams; Best of 1A-6A
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - After 12 Texas high school boy's basketball state championships, there was some outstanding individual performances.
The 2025 UIL Boys Basketball State Championships concluded at the Alamodome in San Antonio, showcasing thrilling matchups across various classifications.
Here is a look at who made our first and second All-Tournament teams for High School on SI on the final weekend of the 2024-2025 boy's basketball season.
Some of the key games that stood out on the weekend were the Texas 6A, Division I final between Duncanville and Bellaire as the Panthers edged the Cardinals for their sixth state crown in six years.
While one of the most lopsided games of the weekend was in the Texas 3A, Division I final on Friday afternoon as the Tatum Eagles controlled the Columbus Cardinals, 84-49. The Eagles' win came just 78 days after Columbus won the football championship in December highlighting the transitions between sports.
Then, in the Friday nightcap, the Dallas-Kimball Knights showcased its prowess with a 71-48 victory over Houston Washington, marking their second state title game appearance in three years.
These championships highlighted the depth and talent across Texas high school basketball, with teams overcoming various challenges to compete at the highest level
UIL Texas Basketball All-Tournament First Team - Classes 1A-6A
Guard: Trey Smith - Kennedale - Junior
Smith was named the Texas 4A-II MVP after his 22 point, 10 steals, four rebound performance led his Wildcats to a come from behind victory to claim the state title. The junior guard showed why he is one of the best two-way returning players in the state next year shining on the big stage.
Guard: Elijah Garrett - Beaumont West Brook - Junior
It was a historic run for West Brook through this post season as they accomplished the unthinkable - first state championship in school history. It was Garrett's 26 point performance, six rebound, five assist performance leading the Bruins to an overtime victory.
Guard: Zac Sells- Kountze, Senior
The senior Lion scored 3,000 points in his career and shined bright on the Alamodome floor with his defense and offense in the state tournament. Sells had a game-high 28 points and five steals to lead Kountze to a state title earning the game's MVP.
Forward: Kayden Edwards -Duncanville, Senior
The senior TCU commit had his one shining moment in his final game as a Panther. It was Edwards' 23 point, six rebound performance in Texas-6A, Division One state game and his senior leadership leading Duncanville to their sixth state title in school history and the game's MVP.
Forward: Marri Wickware - Dallas-Kimball, Sophomore
In just his sophomore year, Wickware showed that he is one of the best returning players in Texas next year. On the big stage, the sophomore posted 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and some highlight reel dunks to lead the Knights to another state title.
UIL Texas Basketball All-Tournament Second Team - Classes 1A-6A
Guard: Colt Gentry - Jayton, Junior
The junior guard led his Jaybirds to a second straight state championship earning the game's MVP with his 24 point and eight rebound performance. Gentry will look to lead his Jayton team to a third straight state title next year.
Guard: Eilan Lowe - Fort Bend Marshall, Senior
Lowe and his Buffaloes did not get the job done on the big stage, but Lowe showed why he is one of the most dynamic guards in Texas. The senior posted 28 points in the state championship and was trying to lead his Marshall team to a comeback after being down for much of the game.
Guard: Silas Rodriguez - Denton-Guyer, Junior
Silas 'Big Shot' Rodriguez. It was the junior guard's 20 point performance and his three-point, 4-9 from deep and his game-winning shot at the 1:45 mark that helped his Wildcats edge the Katy-Jordan Warriors, 48-47.
Forward: Shelton Henderson - Bellaire, Senior
One of the best players in the entire nation came up just short to bring home Bellaire's first state championship. Henderson showed off his size and strength with 25 points and 15 rebounds in his final game in a Cardinal uniform showing why he will be a force in Durham, North Carolina next season.
Forward: Luke Sigler - Tatum, Senior
In a lopsided win in the Texas 3A, Division I state championship win, it was the Eagles' senior that posted one of the most efficient title game's on the weekend. Sigler earned the MVP with his 26 points on 12-17 shooting while hauling down seven rebounds.
Honorable Mention: Mason Donald, Sawyer Dotson, Dillon Dodson, Ian Sedah, Dereion Mitchell