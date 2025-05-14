High School

Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL Class 1A-3A regional matchups, brackets

Round 3 of UIL postseason play begins this week for Texas Class 1A-3A high school baseball teams

Levi Payton

New Home's Ryder Starkey (12) celebrates with Ryder Watkins after a run scored against Ropes in a District 4-2A baseball game Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Zant Field in New Home.
New Home's Ryder Starkey (12) celebrates with Ryder Watkins after a run scored against Ropes in a District 4-2A baseball game Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Zant Field in New Home. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've reached regional play in the 2025 UIL Texas High School Baseball Championships. As parity across the state seems to be quite good this season, we had a load of games, and series, go down to the wire last week in the area rounds.

This week features another exciting slate of games, as teams will complete play in the region semifinals. Following this week, Class 1 will be down to its final four teams in each division, respectively, while Class 2A-6A winners will advance to the region finals and will be left with only eight teams standing in each respective class and division.

These regional semifinal series will be completed, weather permitting, by May 17. Check out our pairings below and the brackets beneath that and be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for the latest high school sports news, scores and updates.

Also be sure to check out the Texas Class 4A-6A baseball matchups and brackets.

Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL 1A-3A regional semifinal matchups, brackets

(Games played by May 17)

Class 1A

Region 1

Nazareth vs. O’Donnell

Ira vs. Hamlin

Region 2

Perrin-Whitt vs. Bryson

Gordon vs. Oglesby

Region 3

Gilmer Union Hill vs. Avalon

Chester vs. Brookeland

Region 4

Spurger vs. Round Top-Carmine

Fayetteville vs. Knippa

Class 2A Division I

Quadrant 1

New Deal vs. Anson

New Home vs. Hawley

Quadrant 2

Alvord vs. Reisel

Tom Bean vs. Axtell

Quadrant 3

Harleton vs. Centerville

Frankston vs. Shelbyville

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Ganado

Johnson City vs. Shulenburg

Class 2A Division II

Quadrant 1

Gruver vs. Albany

Ropesville Ropes vs. Stamford

Quadrant 2

Collinsville vs. Crawford

Muenster vs. Valley Mills

Quadrant 3

Overton vs. Gary

Beckville vs. Hemphill

Quadrant 4

Bartlett vs. Shiner

Burton vs. Flatonia

Class 3A Division I

Quadrant 1

Littlefield vs. Iowa Park

Shallowater vs. Holliday

Quadrant 2

Gunter vs. Hughes Springs

Whitesboro vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Quadrant 3

Franklin vs. Huntington

Whitney vs. Orangefield

Quadrant 4

Hallettsville vs. Falfurrias

Goliad vs. Corpus Christi vs. London

Class 3A Division II

Quadrant 1

Lamesa vs. Jacksboro

Idalou vs. Wall

Quadrant 2

Paradise vs. New Diana

Boyd vs. Grand Saline

Quadrant 3

Thrall vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights

Rogers vs. Anderson-Shiro

Quadrant 4

Jourdanton vs. Hebbronville

Lytle vs. Orange Grove

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

More stories from High School On SI Texas:

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Texas