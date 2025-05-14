Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL Class 1A-3A regional matchups, brackets
We've reached regional play in the 2025 UIL Texas High School Baseball Championships. As parity across the state seems to be quite good this season, we had a load of games, and series, go down to the wire last week in the area rounds.
This week features another exciting slate of games, as teams will complete play in the region semifinals. Following this week, Class 1 will be down to its final four teams in each division, respectively, while Class 2A-6A winners will advance to the region finals and will be left with only eight teams standing in each respective class and division.
These regional semifinal series will be completed, weather permitting, by May 17. Check out our pairings below and the brackets beneath that and be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for the latest high school sports news, scores and updates.
Also be sure to check out the Texas Class 4A-6A baseball matchups and brackets.
(Games played by May 17)
Class 1A
Region 1
Nazareth vs. O’Donnell
Ira vs. Hamlin
Region 2
Perrin-Whitt vs. Bryson
Gordon vs. Oglesby
Region 3
Gilmer Union Hill vs. Avalon
Chester vs. Brookeland
Region 4
Spurger vs. Round Top-Carmine
Fayetteville vs. Knippa
Class 2A Division I
Quadrant 1
New Deal vs. Anson
New Home vs. Hawley
Quadrant 2
Alvord vs. Reisel
Tom Bean vs. Axtell
Quadrant 3
Harleton vs. Centerville
Frankston vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Ganado
Johnson City vs. Shulenburg
Class 2A Division II
Quadrant 1
Gruver vs. Albany
Ropesville Ropes vs. Stamford
Quadrant 2
Collinsville vs. Crawford
Muenster vs. Valley Mills
Quadrant 3
Overton vs. Gary
Beckville vs. Hemphill
Quadrant 4
Bartlett vs. Shiner
Burton vs. Flatonia
Class 3A Division I
Quadrant 1
Littlefield vs. Iowa Park
Shallowater vs. Holliday
Quadrant 2
Gunter vs. Hughes Springs
Whitesboro vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Quadrant 3
Franklin vs. Huntington
Whitney vs. Orangefield
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville vs. Falfurrias
Goliad vs. Corpus Christi vs. London
Class 3A Division II
Quadrant 1
Lamesa vs. Jacksboro
Idalou vs. Wall
Quadrant 2
Paradise vs. New Diana
Boyd vs. Grand Saline
Quadrant 3
Thrall vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights
Rogers vs. Anderson-Shiro
Quadrant 4
Jourdanton vs. Hebbronville
Lytle vs. Orange Grove