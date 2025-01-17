Texas high school baseball stars to showcase skills in MLB DREAM Series
The eighth rendition of Major League Baseball’s DREAM Series will feature eight of Texas’ top high school baseball players.
Slated for Jan. 17-20, at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels, the MLB DREAM Series – conducted in partnership with USA Baseball and Major League Baseball – is designed as a development experience primarily for elite diverse pitching and catching prospects from across the nation.
The Lone Star State will be represented by top infield prospects Kayson Cunningham (San Antonio Johnson) and Miles Young (Cypress Episcopal), outfielder Silas Newport (Cypress Strake Jesuit), catcher/right-handed pitcher George Malone (Fresno Bo Porter), left-handed pitcher Robert “Xavier” Mitchell (Garland Prestonwood Christian) and right handers Nicholas Smith (Arlington Timberview), Miles Williams (Magnolia Second Baptist) and Kaleb Rogers (San Antonio Reagan).
The DREAM Series features 80 athletes from across 20 states.
Current MLB pitchers Hunter Greene (Cincinnati Reds), Simeon Woods Richardson (Minnesota Twins) and Taj Bradley (Tampa Bay Rays) will be on hand when the event kicks off on Friday, Jan. 17, to provide advice and instruction.
Other former major and minor league players and coaches will also be on hand throughout the weekend, including Jerry Manuel, Mike Scioscia, Howie Kendrick, Marquis Grissom, Dellin Betances, Lou Collier, Marvin Freeman, Tom Gregorio, Antonio Grissom, Kenny Hill, Brian Hunter, Marcus Jensen, Stan Kyles, Anthony Manuel, Darrell Miller, Darren Oliver and Tye Waller.
The event – which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20 – includes seminars, instruction and the ability to showcase skills before professional scouts. MLB Network’s Hot Stove will air live from the DREAM Series at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 17.
Here’s a look at the Texas standouts who will be performing at MLB’s DREAM Series.
Kayson Cunningham, INF, 5-9, 170, sr., Johnson San Antonio [committed to Texas]
A high-energy player with a short, powerful left-handed swing, Cunningham outplays his size and has a real chance to stick at shortstop going forward. He’s committed to Texas but whether he gets there is in question, as he’s currently projected to be selected within the first 10 picks of the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Nicholas Smith RHP, 5-10, 170, jr., Arlington Mansfield Timberview
The dynamic right-hander has long been on the scouting radar. One of the top uncommitted juniors in the state, Smith also played in the DREAM Series as a sophomore and has been a member of the Texas Rangers Scout Team for three years.
Silas Newport OF, 6-0, 170, jr., Cypress Strake Jesuit [committed to Rice]
An athletic, two-way star at Strake Jesuit College Prep in both the outfield and on the mound, Newport’s smooth lefthanded swing and projectable frame has scouts excited about his potential with the bat.
Miles Young INF, 6-3, 210, jr., Cypress Episcopal [committed to Georgia]
Young was one of the top uncommitted juniors prior to announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs on Dec. 3. He is ranked the No. 80 high school recruit in the country by Baseball America.
George Malone, 6-4, 200, C-INF-RHP, jr., Fresno Bo Porter [committed to Missouri]
Strong and athletic, the two-way star plans to join Kerrick Jackson’s Missouri Tigers if the 2026 MLB Draft doesn’t get him first. A player with loads of projection on the mound and with the bat, Malone is one of the top juniors to keep an eye on in the country.
Robert “Xavier” Mitchell, LHP, 6-2, 155, sr., Garland Prestonwood Christian [committed to
Texas]
A member of USA Baseball’s 18U team, Mitchell and his mid-90s fastball helped combine with Nico Partida to throw a no-hitter against Costa Rica last summer.
Miles Williams, RHP, 6-2, 210, sr., Magnolia Second Baptist [committed to Dallas Baptist]
Big and powerful with a strong lower-half, Williams is a true three-pitch pitcher (fastball, slider, change up) that can run his four-seamer into the low 90s.
Kaleb Rogers, RHP, 6-0, 185, sr., San Antonio Reagan [committed to Texas]
One of the best right handers in the country, Rogers is 17-1 through his first three years at Reagan. The three-year letterman spent the summer running the showcase circuit, where he was running his fastball into the mid-to-upper-90s.