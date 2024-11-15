High School

Texas high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for all the Texas high school football scores in Round 1 of the playoffs

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

North Shore and running back D'Andre Hardeman advanced to the second round of the Texas high school football playoffs.
The playoffs have arrived in 2024 Texas high school football, with postseason action kicking off this week.

Last week we reviewed who's in and who was on the outside looking in for all big school and small school classifications, and now the real action starts.

High School on SI is tracking every game and score live in Texas, spanning all corners, classifications and associations.

The UIL state football playoffs last a whopping six weeks. The opening round of the playoffs (bi-districts) takes place Nov. 14-16, followed by five more consecutive rounds culminating with state championship week Dec. 18-21.

Follow along here for all the action Friday, November 15, when the vast majority of the state plays. Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

