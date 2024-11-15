Texas high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)
The playoffs have arrived in 2024 Texas high school football, with postseason action kicking off this week.
Last week we reviewed who's in and who was on the outside looking in for all big school and small school classifications, and now the real action starts.
High School on SI is tracking every game and score live in Texas, spanning all corners, classifications and associations.
The UIL state football playoffs last a whopping six weeks. The opening round of the playoffs (bi-districts) takes place Nov. 14-16, followed by five more consecutive rounds culminating with state championship week Dec. 18-21.
Follow along here for all the action Friday, November 15, when the vast majority of the state plays. Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES
WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK
Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports