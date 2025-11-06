Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 5, 2025
The penultimate ranking for the Texas high school football season is here.
This is Week 11 and the we will have one more prior to the start of the postseason next week.
There were a few upsets last week but the top of the rankings stayed the same in the top 10.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 11.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: beat Keller Central, 49-3
What to know: For the 21st time in school history, the Dragons finished a regular season undefeated
Up next: TBD, Class 6A playoffs
2. Allen (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: beat McKinney Boyd, 63-0
What to know: The Eagles are one win away from a second straight undefeated regular season.
Up next: at Plano East, Oct 6.
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (9-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat Santa Fe, 61-7
What to know: RB Landen Williams-Callis accounted for five TDs in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, Nov. 8
4. Austin Lake Travis (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: beat Austin Akins, 48-0
What to know: A chance to go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since a shortened 2020 campaign.
Up next: at Austin, Nov. 6
5. Celina (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Nevada Community, 61-0
What to know: The Bobcats keep winning, but there is a lot of noise coming from that town and school district in recent weeks.
Up next: at Lake Dallas, Nov. 6
6. Aledo (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat Azle, 73-0
What to know: If this is the last Class 5A district game, with a rumor move up to 6A, the Bearcats will surely want to keep that win streak going into 2026.
Up next: at Denton, Nov. 6
7. Fort Worth North Crowley (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: beat Mansfield, 70-21
What to know: G’Yrell Smith (161 yards) and Kiante Ingram (126) each ran for 2 TDs in the Panthers’ win last week.
Up next: vs. Crowley, Nov. 6
8. Duncanville (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Mesquite, 34-7
What to know: District 11-6A has 3 teams with 5-1 records going into Week 11; Duncanville, DeSoto and Waxahachie. The Panthers played with QB Maximus The Great Denson last week, but J’coryon Rivers threw for 251 yards and 3 TDs.
Up next: vs. Cedar Hill, Nov. 6
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Dallas W.W. Samuell, 55-0
What to know: The offense averaged 17.1 yards per carry and scored 5 TDs last week, The defense gave up 25 yards rushing on 25 carries by Samuell.
Up next: vs. Dallas Thomas Jefferson, Nov. 6.
10. Prosper (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Princeton, 59-21
What to know: It looks like Prosper will be the Class 6A Division II bracket this year.
Up next: vs. Plano West, Nov. 6
11. Galena Park North Shore (8-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Houston C.E. King, 42-27
What to know: The offense ran for 500 yards and QB Kaleb Maryland threw for 150 yards in a win against No. 12 C.E. King.
Up next: vs. No. 12 Humble Summer Creek, Nov. 7
12. Humble Summer Creek (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: beat Humble Kingwood, 51-17
What to know: If the Bulldogs win this week, they take home the district title but North Shore has dominated the series.
Up next: at No. 11 Galena Park North Shore, Nov. 7
13. Dripping Springs (8-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat Del Valle, 63-0
What to know: After a week off, the Tigers play Westlake to determine who will finish second in District 26-6A.
Up next: at Austin Westlake, Nov. 7
14. Carthage (9-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: beat Rusk, 56-3
What to know: LB Carson Crawford is leading the team in tackles with 73 and has 14 TFL through 9 games.
Up next: at Brownsboro, Nov. 7
15. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (8-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat San Antonio Douglas MacArthur, 56-7
What to know: The Rangers secured now worse than a share of the District 13-5A Division I title last week. Facing a 1-win Victoria East team this week could mean an outright title.
Up next: vs. Victoria East, Nov. 6
16. Dickinson (9-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat League City Clear Falls, 51-17
What to know: Junior Lorenzo Aguirre threw 5 TDs to 5 different targets in the victory last week in District 24-6A play.
Up next: at Deer Park, Nov. 7
17. Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat Fort Bend Hightower, 44-6
What to know: Austin Lee was everywhere for the Panthers last week with a blocked punt, forced fumble and fumble return for a TD.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Austin, Nov. 6
18. Pearland (9-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-14
What to know: The Oilers wrap up District 22-6A this week and and already the district champs.
Up next: at South Houston, Nov. 6
19. Iowa Colony (8-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Rosenberg Terry, 51-0
What to know: Sophomore QB stepped in and thew for 153 yards and 3 TDs and added another running the ball, starting in place of Carson White.
Up next: at Texas City, Nov. 7
20. Denton Billy Ryan (8-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: beat White Settlement Brewer, 41-7
What to know: The Raiders will likely finish the regular season with 1 loss again for the second year in a row — and both are versus Aledo.
Up next: at North Richland Hills Birdville, Nov. 7
21. Port Arthur Memorial (10-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: beat Baytown Sterling, 63-13
What to know: Over the final 7 games of the regular season, the Titans’ defense gave up 14 or fewer in 6 of those games.
Up next: vs. TBD, Class 5A Division I playoffs
22. Prosper Walnut Grove (9-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Melissa, 38-35
What to know: In the de facto, 4-5A Division II district title game, the Wildcats secured its first outright district title.
Up next: vs. Frisco Independence, Nov. 7
23. Brenham (8-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost to Waco University, 42-14
What to know: Was down 21-0 at halftime and never recovered last week. Offense also had two turnovers in the loss.
Up next: at Belton, Nov. 7
24. Angleton (8-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: lost to La Porte, 47-40
What to know: Playing without two key starters, the Wildcats suffered its 1st loss of the season in what was a district championship showdown.
Up next: vs. Crosby, Nov. 7
25. Houston C.E. King (7-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to No. 11 Galena Park North Shore, 42-27
What to know: The Panthers were held to 311 yards of total offense in the loss last week. The Panthers have lost to teams that are a combined 17-1.
Up next: at Channelview, Nov. 7
Dropped out: Austin Westlake
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Austin Westlake; Bastrop; Dallas Highland Park; DeSoto; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; La Porte; Lewisville; Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; San Antonio Harlan; San Antonio Johnson; Spring Klein Collins; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie