High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The Top 10 in the South Central Region had a relatively quiet week, with No. 10 Platte County getting a first-round bye in the Missouri playoffs and the other nine posting easy wins.
Among them were No. 4 Bixby, which romped past Deer Creek 79-15 to give coach Loren Montgomery career win No. 150. Texas and Arkansas’ best teams also cruised as they face one more week of the regular season before kicking off the playoffs.
No. 1 Southlake Carroll finished its regular season by beating Keller Central and now gets a bye before starting the Texas playoffs as the top seed from Class 6A District 4.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (10-0) (No. 10 nationally)
Last week: Def. Keller (Texas) Central 49-3
This week: Idle
2. Allen (Texas) (9-0) (No. 15 nationally)
Last week: Def. Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 63-0
This week: at Plano (Texas) East
3. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (8-1) (No. 17 nationally)
Last week: Def. Mansfield (Texas) 70-21
This week: vs. Crowley (Texas)
4. Bixby (Okla.) (9-0) (No. 22 nationally)
Last week: Def. Deer Creek (Okla.) 79-15
This week: at Norman (Okla.)
5. Bryant (Ark.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. North Little Rock (Ark.) 38-7
This week: at Conway (Ark.)
6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Santa Fe (Texas) 61-7
This week: vs. Lamar Consolidated (Rosenberg, Texas)
7. Duncanville (Texas) (6-1)
Last week: Def. Mesquite (Texas) 34-7
This week: vs. Cedar Hill (Texas)
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Springdale (Ark.) 63-7
This week: at Bentonville (Ark.) West
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Akins (Austin, Texas) 48-0
This week: at Austin (Texas)
10. Platte County (Mo.) (9-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. St. Pius X (Kansas City), Class 5 District 8 semifinals
Under Consideration
Aledo (Texas)
Celina (Texas)
Christian Brothers (St. Louis)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Maize (Kan.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
