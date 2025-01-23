Texas high school hires new AD, head football coach after former coach takes college job
It didn't take long for Honey Grove ISD to find its next head football coach.
Less than a week after coach Shane Fletcher stepped down to take a job as offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Honey Grove has tabbed Harleton's Kyle Little to be its new Athletic Director and head football coach.
Little served in those same positions for six years at Harleton, which will now begin its search for his replacement.
In his time at Harleton, the Wildcats went 36-30 - including a 10-3 record during his first season and five playoff appearances. They went 3-7 this season.
Little's other stops during his coaching career include positions at Hallsville, Mineola and Glidewater.
Honey Grove went 12-2 last season under Fletcher, reaching the Class 2A-Division I semifinals for the first time since 1969 - marking the school's deepest playoff run in history.
Little inherits a talented squad that includes four-star junior running back Ryelan Morris (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) - a dual-threat who also plays quarterback for the Warriors.
Last season, Morris rushed for 1,200 yards and 25 touchdowns, 166 yards receiving and two touchdowns and passed for 340 yards and three TD's.
