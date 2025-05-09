Texas high school softball national power shatters major national HR record in jaw-dropping fashion

Melissa breaks national record for most home runs in a season as Paisley Needham hits a solo blast in the top of the third to give Melissa its 106th home run. Isabell Gonzales homered the batter before that.@SportsDayHS @SportsDayDFW @MaxPreps @SoftballMelissa @SCNext @ihss_dfw pic.twitter.com/Yk12Fz4zwK