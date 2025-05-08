Top 25 national high school softball rankings (5/8/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to softball complexes as the high school regular season is fully underway across the country and each state is beginning to wind down into the postseason or are in the playoffs currently.
Who are the best teams in the country, though, as we hit the home stretch?
Melissa (Texas) continues to own the top spot in our weekly rankings, followed by fellow Lone Star State program Katy (Texas) and then South Carolina's Summersville in our High School On SI's eighth set of national high school softball rankings.
Besides Texas, teams from Florida are also all over our Top 25, several new teams along with old ones make their way back into the ranks this week.
Take a look and chime in on our at our Top 25 national high school softball rankings, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings
May 8, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas)
Record: 32-0
Previous ranking: 1
Melissa isn't far removed from defeating a very good Bentonville (Arkansas) team, 5-3, and then followed it up with back-to-back wins over Texas. The Cardinals close out the regular season against Wakeland.
2. Katy (Texas)
Record: 36-1
Previous ranking: 2
The only hiccup thus far on the season for Katy was a 2-0 loss to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers have won 19 games in a row, with the latest being a 2-0 playoff series win over Cy-Fair.
3. Summersville (South Carolina)
Record: 27-0
Previous ranking: 3
18 of the 27 victories by the Summersville Green Wave have been shutouts. Summersville closes out the South Carolina regular season against Carolina Forest.
4. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Record: 31-3
Previous ranking: 4
Barbers Hill was riding a 18-game winning streak before getting upended by Katy, 3-2, recently. The Eagles have been one of the Lone Star State's top ball clubs right behind Melissa and Katy, respectively. The Eagles are winners of four straight.
5. Orange Beach (Alabama)
Record: 42-2
Previous ranking: 5
The Makos since a April 12th loss to Thompson, have won fourteen games in a row. Orange Beach's victories have included Brookwood, Oakland and a 7-0 win over Thompson. Arkansas commitment Ava Hodo has been one of the country's best at the plate, belting 15 home runs along with 12 doubles and 69 RBIs.
6. Doral Academy (Florida)
Record: 26-1
Previous ranking: 6
Since a April 5th loss to Orange Beach, the Firebirds have reeled off nine straight victories. Wins have come over Archbishop McCarthy, Bartow, Bishop Verot, Coral Reef, Dr. Krop, Miami Christian, Wellington and West Broward. Doral Academy begins the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs tonight against Miami Beach in a region quarterfinal.
7. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Record: 26-2
Previous ranking: 7
Not many teams can speak to the competitive level of play that Montverde Academy has played against, with wins over Bloomingdale, Eustis and Inspiration Academy most recent. Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy recently and fell 10-0. The Eagles cruised to a Class 2A region quarterfinal win over Orlando The First Academy, running away with a 14-0 rout.
8. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 31-0
Previous ranking: 8
Lake Creek is one of a mere few teams out of Texas that still has an undefeated record to this point as the postseason has begun in the Lone Star State. The Lions swept Port Neches-Grove 2-0 and now will face Georgetown in the Class 5A, Division II playoffs.
9. Coahoma (Texas)
Record: 28-0
Previous ranking: 9
Texas has continued to own half of the top 10 on a weekly basis, with Coahoma remaining in the No. 9 slot. The undefeated Bulldogs have only yielded a mere 19 runs through 28 games.
10. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Record: 15-0
Previous ranking: 11
Continuing to make their way up the rankings is La Salle Academy, as they have been the New England region's top high school softball team. The Rams recently picked up an impressive win over one of Connecticut's top ball club, Cheshire, and have a couple of tough in-state matchups coming up against Chariho and Pilgrim, respectively.
11. Canyon Del Oro (California)
Record: 25-1
Previous ranking: 14
One of the top hitters out on the West Coast has been Golden Eagles' senior Abby Davidson, who has been on a tear of things lately. Davidson has belted 13 home runs, eight doubles, three triples and driven in 39 runs.
12. Inspiration Academy (Florida)
Record: 23-6
Previous ranking: 16
So why do the Lions move up despite not having played in little over a week? The body of work throughout the regular season speaks for itself, with Inspiration Academy having played of the country's toughest teams around, standing toe-to-toe with Montverde Academy. The Lions' season has concluded since they are a independent team.
13. Thompson (Alabama)
Record: 41-5
Previous ranking: 10
One of the Alabama's top teams is the Warriors as they have had some impressive victories, with one of the latest being over Orange Beach, 4-0. Thompson ended up losing in a rematch to Orange Beach, 7-0. The Warriors had won four in a row before losing to Hewitt-Trussville in the playoffs, but evened up the series at 1-1. Thompson will have a winner-take-all coming up to decide if they move on in the AHSAA postseason.
14. Calvary Christian (Florida)
Record: 26-1
Previous ranking: 18
The Warriors lost their first game of the season a few weeks ago at home in a 7-2 decision against No. 12-ranked Inspiration Academy. Calvary Christian has bounced back with wins over George Jenkins, Indian Rocks Christian, Lake Region, Lakewood, Palm Harbor University and a 18-0 win this week over Clearwater Central Catholic to kickoff the Florida softball playoffs.
15. Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Record: 17-0
Previous ranking: 13
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock has given up only fifteen runs this season as they have reeled off 17 straight wins to start. Addy Frye has been dominant on the mound for the Lancers, owning a 15-0 record and 0.56 earned run average.
16. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia)
Record: 15-0
Previous ranking: 17
Out of the DMV, the Knights have been playing really well after making their debut into the rankings a couple weeks ago. Senior pitcher Bri Lencz leads the pitching staff with a 7-0 record, 2.74 earned run average with 49 strikeouts through eight appearances.
17. Donovan Catholic (New Jersey)
Record: 19-0
Previous ranking: 20
The pride of the Garden State has been the Griffins as they move up a few spots from last week's set of rankings. What has been impressive from this group out of New Jersey is their ability to belt home runs, with 35 of them so far through 19 games.
18. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana)
Record: 37-1
Previous ranking: 21
Only one loss on the season came against Sterling, but since then the Cavaliers have won six in a row against Airline, Bunkie, Fisher, Many, Parkview Baptist and D'Arbonne Woods.
19. Curry (Alabama)
Record: 50-3
Previous ranking: N/R
The third team out of the Yellowhammer State in these rankings is the Yellowjackets. Curry has been led by sophomore sensation Skiely Perry, who is 30-0 on the season with 0.69 earned run average and 264 strikeouts.
20. Norco (California)
Record: 25-3
Previous ranking: 20
Since a narrow 1-0 loss to Orange Lutheran, the Cougars had won eight in a row including against Centennial, Corona, King, Roosevelt and Santiago. Norco ended up dropping a 1-0 decision to Roosevelt in a rematch before bouncing back with a 5-4 win over Santiago.
21. Hernando (Mississippi)
Record: 32-2
Previous ranking: 22
The Tigers fell to in-state foe Lewisburg recently, but bounced back against the same squad to win a 2-1 series in the MHSAA playoffs. Hernando seems well on its way to competing for another Mississippi Class 7A state championship.
22. Centennial (New Mexico)
Record: 25-0
Previous ranking: N/R
First team out of New Mexico to enter the ranks is the Hawks, as they have piled up well over 300 runs this season. A lot of that is in thanks to the long ball, with senior Amanda Valles leading the way with 20 home runs.
23. St. John-Vianney (New Jersey)
Record: 11-1
Previous ranking: N/R
Well look who's made their long awaited return into the rankings. The Lancers started off the season as the No. 1 team out of New Jersey, but an early loss knocked them out of our national rankings. Since a loss to Red Bank Catholic, St. John-Vianney has collected seven straight wins.
24. Bentonville (Arkansas)
Record: 22-4
Previous ranking: 12
Making a steep fall in this week's national rankings are the Tigers after a pair of losses to Benton and Vilonia, respectively. We don't completely take Bentonville out of the Top 25 for the fact they did give top-ranked Melissa everything they could handle just a few weeks ago.
25. Appoquinimink (Delaware)
Record: 13-0
Previous ranking: N/R
Appoquinimink makes its debut into the national ranks this week and have been Delaware's most dominant teams, out-scoring opponents 172-10. There's little doubt Appoquinimink is one of the DMV's best through their first 14 contests.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi