Texas High School Softball State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - May 30
Get final scores, recaps and live updates from the third and final day of the UIL softball state championships
The 2026 Texas high school softball state championships concludes on Saturday with the Class 1A and Class 6A title games.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores and postgame recaps throughout the day and throughout the UIL softball championships.
1A
Brookeland (17-3) vs. Jonesboro (23-9-1)
6A DIVISION 1
Waco Midway (35-5-1) vs. Pearland (37-6)
6A DIVISION 2
Forney (37-3) vs. Katy (38-5)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917