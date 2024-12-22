Texas-Sized Crowds at UIL High School Football Finals Tower Over Florida State Championship Attendance
One thing that was notable other than the score disparity at the Florida high school football state championship games last week at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium was the number of fans attending.
That total for nine games, including the two Rural games played at The Villages, came out to 29,738 total attendees last week.
Attendance numbers at 2024 FHSAA state championship games
The average per game between the state championship sites of The Villages and Miami comes out to roughly 3,304 fans per game, which paled in comparison to Texas' UIL eight state championship games played at AT&T Stadium the last few days.
Texas' UIL 6A Division I state championship game between North Crowley and Westlake alone drew 36,120 fans. The 6A Division II state title game between Southlake Carroll and Vandegrift had an announced attendance of 26,247 fans in attendance.
Down below are the by-the-numbers comparing Florida and Texas state championship attendance over the last three weeks.
FLORIDA (9 games)
CLASS 7A:1,875 (Lake Mary vs. Venice)
CLASS 6A: 3,000 (Kissimmee Osceola vs. West Boca Raton)
CLASS 5A: 3,585 (Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas)
CLASS 4A: 3,800 (Jones vs. Plantation American Heritage)
CLASS 3A: 12,000 (Miami Northwestern vs. Raines)
CLASS 2A: 1,371 (Cocoa vs. Gadsden County)
CLASS 1A: 1,800 (Chaminade-Madonna vs. Clearwater Central Catholic)
RURAL: 2,000 (Hawthorne vs. Madison County)
RURAL INVITATIONAL: 307 (Dixie County vs. Fort Meade)
TOTAL: 29,738 (Average: 3,304 per game)
TEXAS (8 games)
6A DIVISION I: 36,120 (North Crowley vs. Westlake)
6A DIVISION II: 26,247 (Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift)
5A DIVISION I: 18, 746 (Highland Park vs. Smithson Valley)
5A DIVISION II: 15,032 (Richmond Randle vs. South Oak Cliff)
4A DIVISION I: 16,267 (Celina vs. Kilgore)
4A DIVISION II: 13,194 (Carthage vs. Waco La Vega)
3A DIVISION I: 10,166 (Columbus vs. Malakoff)
2A DIVISION I: 7,858 (Ganado vs. Stamford)
TOTAL: 143,630 (Average: 17,953 per game)
