Attendance numbers at 2024 FHSAA state championship games
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship finals just concluded over the past weekend on South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, with encouraging attendance numbers compared to the year before when the finals were held at Florida A&M's Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Though the last time the FHSAA hosted a state championship final down in South Florida, numbers were at a 15-year high, according to FloridaHSFootball.com. In 2022, the Gainesville-based association attracted 38,306 fans between championship games held in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale.
This 2024's edition of the state championships were split up with the Rural Division played in The Villages and 1A-7A at Pitbull Stadium. Final number tallies finished, according to the FHSAA's attendance per game, at 29,738 paid fans.
Difference between 2022 and 2024 is a gap of 8,568.
Of the seven championship games, the one that stands out was the final one on Saturday night between Miami Northwestern and Raines, which had an attendance of 12,000 fans. Pitbull Stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000.
Down below are the attendance totals for all nine FHSAA state championship games played last week:
CLASS 7A: 1,875 (Lake Mary vs. Venice)
CLASS 6A: 3,000 (Kissimmee Osceola vs. West Boca Raton)
CLASS 5A: 3,585 (Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas)
CLASS 4A: 3,800 (Jones vs. Plantation American Heritage)
CLASS 3A: 12,000 (Miami Northwestern vs. Raines)
CLASS 2A: 1,371 (Cocoa vs. Gadsden County)
CLASS 1A: 1,800 (Chaminade-Madonna vs. Clearwater Central Catholic)
RURAL: 2,000 (Hawthorne vs. Madison County)
RURAL INVITATIONAL: 307 (Dixie County vs. Fort Meade)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi