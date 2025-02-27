High School

Texas UIL boys state basketball 1A-6A regional semifinal playoff scoreboard, updates (02/24/2025 - 02/27/2025)

Regional semifinal scoreboard for Texas UIL boys classes 1A-6A, all divisions

New Home and Mitchell Baum defeated Morton 79-55 to win their Region 1-4A Division II semifinal game on Monday, Feb. 24.
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the regional final round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

Regional semifinal action tips off on Feb. 24. Regional finals are slated for Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).

Texas UIL high school boys basketball Class 1A-6A region semifinal playoff scoreboard

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Wildorado vs. Crosbyton

Happy vs. Turkey Valley

Region 2

Garden City vs. Hamlin

Winter Valley vs. Munday

Region 3

Perrin-Whitt vs. May

Forestburg vs. Stephenville Huckaby

Region 4

Wells vs. Fayetteville

Brookeland vs. Tilden McMullen County

Class 1A Division II

Region 1

Texline vs. Lorenzo

Nazareth vs. Loop

Region 2

Mertzon Irion County vs. Jayton

Robert Lee vs. Benjamin

Class 3

Bryson vs. Sidney

Saltillo vs. Coolidge

Region 4

Groveton vs. Calvert

Kennard vs. San Perlita

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Olton vs. Big Lake Reagan County

Abernathy vs. Ropesville Ropes

Region 2

Seymour vs. Cooper

Waco Meyer vs. Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff

Region 3

Marlin vs. Hawkins

Normangee vs. Shelbyville

Region 4

Thorndale vs. Port Aransas

Hearne vs. Santa Maria

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Gruver vs. Miles

New Home 79, Morton 55

Region 2

Lipan vs. Honey Grove

Graford vs. Lindsay

Region 3

Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Gary

Grapeland vs. Tenaha

Region 4

Evadale vs. Goldthwaite

Mumford vs. Agua Dulce

Class 3A Division 1

Region 1

Bushland vs. Iowa Park

Presidio vs. Peaster

Region 2

Pottsboro vs. Jefferson

Ponder vs. Tatum

Region 3

Franklin vs. Onalaska

Mexia vs. Hitchcock

Region 4

Columbus vs. Corpus Christi London

Crystal City vs. Corpus Christi West Oso

Class 3A Division II

Region 1

Childress vs. Wichita Falls City View

Slaton vs. Holliday

Region 2

Paris Chisum vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill

Paradise 47, Hooks 38

Region 3

Franklin vs. Onalaska

Mexia vs. Hitchcock

Region 4

Columbus vs. Corpus Christi London

Poth vs. Taft

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

Seminole vs. Lubbock Estacado

Amarillo West Plains vs. Decatur

Region 2

Dallas Kimball vs. Longview Pine Tree

Dallas Carter vs. Paris

Region 3

Huffman Hargrave vs. Stafford

Houston Washington vs. Rosharon Almeta Crawford

Region 4

LBJ Austin vs. Freeport Brazosport

Floresville vs. La Feria

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

Pampa vs. Krum

Amarillo Randall vs. Brock

Region 2

Sanger vs. Canton

Kennedale vs. Paris North Lamar

Region 3

Houston Yates 77, Lorena 58

Houston Wheatley vs. Waco Connally

Region 4

Pearsall vs. La Marque

Wimberley vs. Wharton

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. Denton

Wichita Falls Legacy vs. North Richland Hills Birdville

Region 2

Frisco Heritage vs. Red Oak

Dallas Highland Park vs. West Mesquite

Region 3

Beaumont West Brook vs. Georgetown East View

Beaumont United vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Region 4

San Antonio Southwest vs. Corpus Christi Veterans

Leander Glenn vs. McAllen

Class 5A Division II

Region 1

Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Colleyville Heritage

Canutillo vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit

Region 2

Frisco Memorial vs. Waco University

The Colony vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Port Arthur Memorial vs. Richmond Randle

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. McAllen Rowe

San Antonio Alamo Heights 63, Corpus Christi Ray 53

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Flower Mound Marcus

Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Allen

Region 2

Duncanville vs. Spring Grand Oaks

Rockwall vs. Houston Aldine

Region 3

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Humble Atascocita

Bellaire vs. Houston Summer Creek

Region 4

San Antonio Johnson vs. Cibolo Steele

San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio East Central

6A Division II

Region 1

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Flower Mound Marcus

Crowley vs. Denton Guyer

Region 2

Wylie East vs. The Woodlands College Park

Mesquite Horn vs. Willis

Region 3

Fulshear Jordan vs. Houston King

Richmond George Ranch vs. Pearland Shadow Creek

Region 4

Round Rock Stony Point vs. Converse Judson

San Antonio Harlan vs. Schertz Clemens

Published
