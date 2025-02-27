Texas UIL boys state basketball 1A-6A regional semifinal playoff scoreboard, updates (02/24/2025 - 02/27/2025)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the regional final round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
Regional semifinal action tips off on Feb. 24. Regional finals are slated for Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).
Texas UIL high school boys basketball Class 1A-6A region semifinal playoff scoreboard
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Wildorado vs. Crosbyton
Happy vs. Turkey Valley
Region 2
Garden City vs. Hamlin
Winter Valley vs. Munday
Region 3
Perrin-Whitt vs. May
Forestburg vs. Stephenville Huckaby
Region 4
Wells vs. Fayetteville
Brookeland vs. Tilden McMullen County
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Texline vs. Lorenzo
Nazareth vs. Loop
Region 2
Mertzon Irion County vs. Jayton
Robert Lee vs. Benjamin
Class 3
Bryson vs. Sidney
Saltillo vs. Coolidge
Region 4
Groveton vs. Calvert
Kennard vs. San Perlita
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Olton vs. Big Lake Reagan County
Abernathy vs. Ropesville Ropes
Region 2
Seymour vs. Cooper
Waco Meyer vs. Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff
Region 3
Marlin vs. Hawkins
Normangee vs. Shelbyville
Region 4
Thorndale vs. Port Aransas
Hearne vs. Santa Maria
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Gruver vs. Miles
New Home 79, Morton 55
Region 2
Lipan vs. Honey Grove
Graford vs. Lindsay
Region 3
Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Gary
Grapeland vs. Tenaha
Region 4
Evadale vs. Goldthwaite
Mumford vs. Agua Dulce
Class 3A Division 1
Region 1
Bushland vs. Iowa Park
Presidio vs. Peaster
Region 2
Pottsboro vs. Jefferson
Ponder vs. Tatum
Region 3
Region 4
Crystal City vs. Corpus Christi West Oso
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Childress vs. Wichita Falls City View
Slaton vs. Holliday
Region 2
Paris Chisum vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
Paradise 47, Hooks 38
Region 3
Franklin vs. Onalaska
Mexia vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Corpus Christi London
Poth vs. Taft
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
Seminole vs. Lubbock Estacado
Amarillo West Plains vs. Decatur
Region 2
Dallas Kimball vs. Longview Pine Tree
Dallas Carter vs. Paris
Region 3
Huffman Hargrave vs. Stafford
Houston Washington vs. Rosharon Almeta Crawford
Region 4
LBJ Austin vs. Freeport Brazosport
Floresville vs. La Feria
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Pampa vs. Krum
Amarillo Randall vs. Brock
Region 2
Sanger vs. Canton
Kennedale vs. Paris North Lamar
Region 3
Houston Yates 77, Lorena 58
Houston Wheatley vs. Waco Connally
Region 4
Pearsall vs. La Marque
Wimberley vs. Wharton
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. Denton
Wichita Falls Legacy vs. North Richland Hills Birdville
Region 2
Frisco Heritage vs. Red Oak
Dallas Highland Park vs. West Mesquite
Region 3
Beaumont West Brook vs. Georgetown East View
Beaumont United vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Region 4
San Antonio Southwest vs. Corpus Christi Veterans
Leander Glenn vs. McAllen
Class 5A Division II
Region 1
Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Colleyville Heritage
Canutillo vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit
Region 2
Frisco Memorial vs. Waco University
The Colony vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Port Arthur Memorial vs. Richmond Randle
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. McAllen Rowe
San Antonio Alamo Heights 63, Corpus Christi Ray 53
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Allen
Region 2
Duncanville vs. Spring Grand Oaks
Rockwall vs. Houston Aldine
Region 3
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Humble Atascocita
Bellaire vs. Houston Summer Creek
Region 4
San Antonio Johnson vs. Cibolo Steele
San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio East Central
6A Division II
Region 1
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Crowley vs. Denton Guyer
Region 2
Wylie East vs. The Woodlands College Park
Mesquite Horn vs. Willis
Region 3
Fulshear Jordan vs. Houston King
Richmond George Ranch vs. Pearland Shadow Creek
Region 4
Round Rock Stony Point vs. Converse Judson
San Antonio Harlan vs. Schertz Clemens