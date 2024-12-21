Texas (UIL) high school football 5A, 4A state championship scoreboard, recaps (12/20/2024)
Day 3 of the Texas (UIL) high school football state championships awarded three more state titles Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Just under 45,000 people watched parts of three games, seeing historic wins happen, in some aspects, in all three games.
Read below for recaps and final scores of each of the state finals Friday.
Class 4A Division II
Carthage 28, Waco La Vega 14
ARLINGTON — Carthage secured a pair of milestones in the Class 4A Division II championship game.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to beat Waco La Vega, 28-14, in front of 13,194 fans Friday morning at AT&T Stadium.
The championship is the 10th for the Bulldogs — all under Coach Scott Surratt since 2008 — and moves the East Texas school into second-place all-time on the UIL leaderboard.
Only Aledo, with 12, has more titles than the Bulldogs. Two of the two have come against La Vega — winning 42-27 in 2009.
Carthage was previously tied for second with Katy before a second-half surge helped them fend off the Pirates.
“You don’t get lucky 10 times and what I mean by that, not to toot my own horn, I’m talking about the administration,” Surratt said. “You got to have great administration because a lot of the time, administration changes in and out and you see guys win two or three and all of the sudden it goes away. And then my coaches are unbelievable coaches. They let me hire great people and we pay them well for them to stay in Carthage and you know we haven’t had a lot of turnover. We have great players. I don’t deny that, but you still got to play this game. A lot of people have great players.”
The victory was also No. 100 in the school history, improving the Bulldogs to 100-30-1.
Carthage held a 14-7 lead at halftime, and then after neither team scored in the third, the Bulldogs (15-1) scored twice in the fourth to seal the win. Quarterback Jett Surratt threw a pair of touchdowns to Junior Henderson — 25 yards and 19 yards — to seal the win.
Jett Surratt didn’t have his best game passing — going 8-for-23 — but threw for 112 yards and the two fourth-quarter scores.
Kelwin ‘KJ’ Edwards had 18 carries for 188 yards and two first-half touchdowns. He had a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then broke open an 86-yard touchdown in the second quarter that broke a 7-7 tie to give the Bulldogs lead for the final time. Edwards was named the Offensive MVP of the game.
The Carthage defense was stout all game and gave up only 208 yards of total offense — and 79 of that came in the final 2:11 of the contest.
Linebacker Daquives Beck was named the Defensive MVP of the game for Carthage with 10 tackles, 3 1/2 TFL and one sack. The Bulldogs had seven sacks from five different players.
La Vega scored on a 4-yard run by backup quarterback Jayven Hernandez on the final play of the game. The Pirates (12-4) kicked the extra point with 0:00 on the board and then the celebration for the Bulldogs started.
“Our defense was out there just playing lights out; so we’re proud of those guys and proud of everybody. I could care less about the stat sheet here like always ... but if it just had state championship on it, it would be great.”
Class 4A Division I
Celina 55, Kilgore 21
Just hours after Carthage moved out of a tie for second place into second place by itself for the most state titles in UIL history, Celina moved into a tie for third place with its 9th state title.
Celina is now tied with Katy and one behind Carthage.
The state title is the first for Bill Elliott, the head coach for the Bobcats since 2012. He is the third head coach in school history to win a title, following Butch Ford — who he replaced — and G.A. Moore, who he played for in high school at Pilot Point.
“It just means so much (winning No. 9),” Elliott said. “Growing up playing for G.A. Moore or 'Coach Moore' in high school and then coaching with them [Moore and Ford] for all those years and winning state championships like we did under both of them. It just feels satisfying to actually get one while I was a head coach. It really didn’t matter to me because that is not my identity but it does feel good to have that.”
The Bobcats overcame an early deficit to roll to a 55-21 win over Kilgore in the second game at AT&T Stadium behind a banner day from quarterback Bowe Bentley.
The junior was named the Offensive MVP of the finals thanks to going 9-for-14 passing with 265 yards and 5 touchdowns — which tied the state record for Class 4A. Celina finished with 456 yards of total offense and it was the seventh time with 50 or more points in a game in 2024.
“Coach Elliott always says, ‘Who’s going to be the hammer? And who’s going to be the nail?’” Celina offensive lineman Tyler Moody said. “We’re usually the hammer this year, I would say.”
For a while, which one the Bobcats (16-0) would be was up in the air. Celina scored twice in the first quarter and led 13-7 after a blocked PAT.
Kilgore (13-3) scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 20-yard pass from Kayson Brooks to Javen Towns. The good PAT by Eddie Jimenez gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, 14-13.
The next seven scores were by Celina to turn a deficit into a 55-14 lead.
Bentley connected with Colton Rodriguez for touchdowns of 50 and 63 yards and hit Wyatt Villareal for a 21-yard score to tie the record. Kicker Braden Johnson made a pair of field goals, Harrison Williams ran for a 7-yard score and defensive back Luke Biagini returned an interception 27 yards for a score. The junior was named the Defensive MVP of the game, adding 9 tackles and 1/2 sack.
Class 5A Division II
Richmond Randle 38, Dallas South Oak Cliff 35
On paper, the Class 5A Division II title game was a David vs. Goliath showdown with South Oak Cliff in the finals for the fourth year in a row vs. Dr. Thomas E. Randle High School — a third-year program making its debut in the UIL finals.
The upstart Lions pulled the upset with a 38-35 win in the late game Friday in front of 15,032 fans.
Randle head coach Brian Randle — coaching for a school named after his father — liked the position his Lions were, entering with a 15-0 mark.
“To get here four years in a row, that’s a big deal and those guys are great coaches,” said Randle, who was an assistant at Katy Mayde Creek before taking the team before the first varsity season in 2023. “They do an outstanding job and our biggest thing was not to flinch. We have a saying and we put it on the board. We bully bullies, right? Last year, when we played [Fort Bend] Marshall in the playoffs in the first round, we were the underdog and we talked about it. No one gave us a chance and that’s a good thing. It’s easy to rally behind if we are the underdog.”
The second half featured four lead changes and the Lions (16-0) saw a 10-point halftime lead disappear quickly.
South Oak Cliff (13-3) got a pair of long touchdown runs to take a 28-24 lead. Mikail Trotter had a 75-yard touchdown and Damond ‘Debo’ Williams had an 85-yard score on the next drive.
The Golden Bears were up 28-21 less than 3 minutes into the second half.
The Lions regained the lead late in the third on a 21-yard run by Keilan Sweeny, a running back/wide receiver/quarterback weapon for Randle. He rolled out to his right pumped faked before just running toward the end zone, scoring with 1:09 left.
Randle was up 31-28 going into the fourth but the Golden Bears took the lead again. Quarterback Carter Kopecky scored on a 22-yard keeper for the third lead change of the half.
The lead for the Golden Bears lasted 10 seconds.
Sean Smith got the kickoff and ran it back for a 72-yard score, making it 38-35. It was the second special teams score for the Lions. The game started with an 82-yard kickoff return by Sincere Timpson.
“We actually went and corrected some things but on the second one, you know, one person that made a mistake one time you correct that mistake and the next time, another kid makes a mistake but that will happen when dealing with kids,” South Oak Cliff coach Jason Todd said. “But you gotta give it to them, that was great execution.”
South Oak Cliff had a chance to tie the game late but a 46-yard field goal was wide left at the buzzer. Earlier in the drive, a 42-yard touchdown run by Williams was taken off the board for holding and took away what would’ve been a possible game-winning score.
Landen Williams-Callis, ranked No. 2 in the 2027 class by 247Sports, was named the Offensive MVP with 23 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown for Randle.
Williams-Callis, a 5-star recruit, said the first thing he would do after the postgame press conference was to call and brag to his cousin about winning his first state title.
Back in 2007, his cousin Jacquizz Rodgers led Lamar Consolidated to the 4A Division I title in 2007 over a Copperas Cove squad led by Robert Griffin III. Rodgers went to Oregon State, earning All-American honors, before an eight-year career in the NFL.
