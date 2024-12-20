Carthage vs. Waco La Vega: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 4A Division II championship game
Carthage Bulldogs (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega Pirates (12-3), 11 a.m., Friday
Carthage is one win away from a milestone victory for the program. With 5 wins this postseason, the Bulldogs now have 99 wins dating back to the first playoff trip in 1943.
This is state trip No. 11 for Carthage — the first coming in 1991.
A win on Friday in the Class 4A Division II will provide a milestone for the East Texas school
Carthage won its first title was part of a three-peat, winning Class 4A Division II in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The Bulldogs have 9 state titles and will look for No. 10 against Waco La Vega.
The two have history in the postseason — as the Bulldogs won 42-27 in the 2019 Class 4A Division I finals. Carthage is 2-1 in the postseason against the Pirates, dating back to 2015.
The Tigers posted a 45-17 win over Brock in the semifinals last Friday behind a pair of touchdown runs from Benny Smith, who had the share of the carries in the second half. Four-star recruit KJ Edwards scored a rushing touchdown but did not play in the second half.
La Vega is in the finals for the sixth time in program history and the fourth time since 2015. The Pirates won titles in 2015 and 2018.
The Pirates scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter in its 62-35 win against Wimberley. QB Kourtney Parr threw three touchdowns and ran for another, while RB Bryson Roland ran for 189 yards and 3 TDs.
The offense is slightly leaning toward running with nearly 3,000 yards as a team and 2,703 passing. Roland, an uncommitted senior, has 2,045 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 games with 100 yards or more this season.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4A-Division II state finals between Waco La Vega and Carthage, scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
