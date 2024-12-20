Celina vs. Kilgore: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 4A Division I championship game
Celina Bobcats (15-0) vs. Kilgore Bulldogs (13-2), 3 p.m., Friday
Celina will have a chance to move into a tie for third for all-time UIL football champions in the Class 4A Division I game this afternoon. Celina has won eight state titles and currently sit in third place overall among UIL teams — trailing Aledo (12) and Carthage (10) Katy (9).
Carthage won state title No. 10 earlier in the day to move into second place.
Celina had to rally late to keep the undefeated season and title hopes alive last week, beating Amarillo West Plains, 43-36. RB Harrison Williams scored on a 22-yard run with 1:34 left to account for the final points. It marked the first time in the postseason that Celina hadn’t led at halftime.
Bobcats QB Bowe Bentley, who recently picked up offers from Duke and Cal, ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Kilgore has won nine in a row heading into the finals. This will be the Bulldogs’ third finals game with a win in 2OT against Dallas Lincoln in 2004 and a loss to Carthage in 2013.
Isaiah Watters ran for two scores and Michigan signee Jayden Sanders also scored for Kilgore in the 31-7 win over La Vernia.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4A-Division I state finals between Kilgore and Celina, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Kilgore vs. Celina, Class 4A-Division I state finals live updates
Pregame updates
First Quarter Updates
