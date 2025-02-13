High School

Texas UIL high school girls basketball 2nd playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 6A-4A

Teams, matchups and brackets for area games set for Feb. 13-15 in Texas high school girls basketball

Friendswood junior Tabitha Gotsch (22) blocks a shot against Beaumont West Brook on Feb. 10 at C.E. King High School in Houston. / Rebecca Goff

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month. 

First-round games began on Monday, Feb. 10, with area games being held between Feb. 13-15.

Next week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held. 

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 6A Division I Bracket

Region 1

El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Fort Worth North Crowley

Flower Mound vs. Richardson

El Paso Franklin vs. Keller Timber Creek

Plano East vs. South Grand Prairie

Region 2

Sachse vs. Duncanville

The Woodlands vs. Cypress Bridgeland

Tyle Legacy vs. Cedar Hill

Houston Aldine Nimitz vs. Houston Cypress Ranch

Region 3

Cypress Falls vs. Katy Cinco Ranch

Pearland vs. Humble Summer Creek

Bellaire vs. Katy Taylor

Pearland Dawson vs. Galena Park North Shore

Region 4

Round Rock vs. San Antonio Clark

Cibolo Steele vs. Weslaco

Austin Bowie vs. San Antonio Brennan

Laredo United South vs. San Benito

Class 6A Division II Bracket

Region 1

El Paso Eastwood vs. Fort Worth Boswell

Denton Braswell vs. Richardson J.J. Pearce

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Mansfield Legacy

Denton Guyer vs. Arlington Lamar

Region 2

Longview vs. Lancaster

Spring Grand Oaks vs. Spring Klein Collins

Wylie East vs. DeSoto

The Woodlands College Park vs. Cypress Springs

Region 3

Houston Stratford vs. Fulshear

Missouri City Fort Bend vs. Houston C.E. King

Houston Memorial vs. Houston Alief Taylor

Manvel vs. Friendswood Clear Brook

Region 4

Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. San Antonio Winston Churchill

Converse Judson vs. Edinburg

Austin Vandegrift vs. San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor

San Marcos vs. Harlingen

Class 5A Division I Bracket

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa

Aledo vs. Mansfield Timberview

El Paso Americas vs. Amarillo

Denton Billy Ryan vs. Joshua

Region 2

Melissa vs. Frisco Heritage

Dallas W.T. White vs. Red Oak

John Tyler vs. Dallas Highland Park

North Mesquite vs. Chaparral

Region 3

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Friendswood

Houston Spring Woods vs. Georgetown

Porter vs. LaPorte

Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Region 4

San Antonio Wagner vs. San Antonio Jay

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North

San Antonio Pieper vs. San Antonio MacArthur

LaJoya Palmview vs. Edinburg Vela

Class 5A Division II Bracket

Region 1

El Paso Burges vs. Lubbock Monterey

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Everman

El Paso Hanks vs. Plainview

Argyle vs. Mansfield Summit

Region 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Memorial

Dallas Hillcrest vs. Midlothian Heritage

Anna vs. Frisco Wakeland

Mesquite Poteet vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Huntsville vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill

Richmond Randle vs. Pflugerville

Bryan Rudder vs. Iowa Colony

Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. Bastrop

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Southside

Corpus Christi Moody vs. Mission Pioneer

Cedar Park vs. San Antonio McCollum

Alice vs. McAllen Memorial

Class 4A Division I Bracket

Region 1

San Elizario vs. Seminole

Levelland vs. Decatur

El Paso Riverside vs. Canyon

Lubbock Estacado vs. Burkburnett

Region 2

Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Dallas L.G. Pinkston

Wills Point vs. Mabank

Celina vs. Kennedale

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale

Region 3

Lumberton vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson

Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Waco La Vega

Little Cypress Mauriceville vs. Huffman Hargrave

Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. China Spring

Region 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. Floresville

Freeport Brazosport vs. La Feria

Fredericksburg vs. La Vernia

Beeville Jones vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Class 4A Division II Bracket

Region 1

Clint vs. Pampa

Brock vs. Brideport

El Paso Mountain View vs. Amarillo Canyon Randall

Glen Rose vs. Krum

Region 2

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Dallas Lincoln

Sunnyvale vs. Canton

Sanger vs. Godley

Paris North Lamar vs. Brownsboro

Region 3

Madisonville vs. Hamshire-Fannett

La Grange vs. Salado

Bridge City vs. Houston Wheatley

Smithville vs. Jarrell

Region 4

Geronimo Navarro vs. Devine

West Columbia vs. Robstown

Wimberley vs. Cuero

Sinton vs. Zapata

