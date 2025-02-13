Texas UIL high school girls basketball 2nd playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 6A-4A
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
First-round games began on Monday, Feb. 10, with area games being held between Feb. 13-15.
Next week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Class 6A Division I Bracket
Region 1
El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Fort Worth North Crowley
Flower Mound vs. Richardson
El Paso Franklin vs. Keller Timber Creek
Plano East vs. South Grand Prairie
Region 2
Sachse vs. Duncanville
The Woodlands vs. Cypress Bridgeland
Tyle Legacy vs. Cedar Hill
Houston Aldine Nimitz vs. Houston Cypress Ranch
Region 3
Cypress Falls vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
Pearland vs. Humble Summer Creek
Bellaire vs. Katy Taylor
Pearland Dawson vs. Galena Park North Shore
Region 4
Round Rock vs. San Antonio Clark
Cibolo Steele vs. Weslaco
Austin Bowie vs. San Antonio Brennan
Laredo United South vs. San Benito
Class 6A Division II Bracket
Region 1
El Paso Eastwood vs. Fort Worth Boswell
Denton Braswell vs. Richardson J.J. Pearce
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Mansfield Legacy
Denton Guyer vs. Arlington Lamar
Region 2
Longview vs. Lancaster
Spring Grand Oaks vs. Spring Klein Collins
Wylie East vs. DeSoto
The Woodlands College Park vs. Cypress Springs
Region 3
Houston Stratford vs. Fulshear
Missouri City Fort Bend vs. Houston C.E. King
Houston Memorial vs. Houston Alief Taylor
Manvel vs. Friendswood Clear Brook
Region 4
Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. San Antonio Winston Churchill
Converse Judson vs. Edinburg
Austin Vandegrift vs. San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor
San Marcos vs. Harlingen
Class 5A Division I Bracket
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa
Aledo vs. Mansfield Timberview
El Paso Americas vs. Amarillo
Denton Billy Ryan vs. Joshua
Region 2
Melissa vs. Frisco Heritage
Dallas W.T. White vs. Red Oak
John Tyler vs. Dallas Highland Park
North Mesquite vs. Chaparral
Region 3
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Friendswood
Houston Spring Woods vs. Georgetown
Porter vs. LaPorte
Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Region 4
San Antonio Wagner vs. San Antonio Jay
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North
San Antonio Pieper vs. San Antonio MacArthur
LaJoya Palmview vs. Edinburg Vela
Class 5A Division II Bracket
Region 1
El Paso Burges vs. Lubbock Monterey
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Everman
El Paso Hanks vs. Plainview
Argyle vs. Mansfield Summit
Region 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Memorial
Dallas Hillcrest vs. Midlothian Heritage
Anna vs. Frisco Wakeland
Mesquite Poteet vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Huntsville vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Richmond Randle vs. Pflugerville
Bryan Rudder vs. Iowa Colony
Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. Bastrop
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Southside
Corpus Christi Moody vs. Mission Pioneer
Cedar Park vs. San Antonio McCollum
Alice vs. McAllen Memorial
Class 4A Division I Bracket
Region 1
San Elizario vs. Seminole
Levelland vs. Decatur
El Paso Riverside vs. Canyon
Lubbock Estacado vs. Burkburnett
Region 2
Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Dallas L.G. Pinkston
Wills Point vs. Mabank
Celina vs. Kennedale
Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale
Region 3
Lumberton vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Waco La Vega
Little Cypress Mauriceville vs. Huffman Hargrave
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. China Spring
Region 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. Floresville
Freeport Brazosport vs. La Feria
Fredericksburg vs. La Vernia
Beeville Jones vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Class 4A Division II Bracket
Region 1
Clint vs. Pampa
Brock vs. Brideport
El Paso Mountain View vs. Amarillo Canyon Randall
Glen Rose vs. Krum
Region 2
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Dallas Lincoln
Sunnyvale vs. Canton
Sanger vs. Godley
Paris North Lamar vs. Brownsboro
Region 3
Madisonville vs. Hamshire-Fannett
La Grange vs. Salado
Bridge City vs. Houston Wheatley
Smithville vs. Jarrell
Region 4
Geronimo Navarro vs. Devine
West Columbia vs. Robstown
Wimberley vs. Cuero
Sinton vs. Zapata
