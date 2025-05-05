Texas UIL high school state softball championships scoreboard: Class 4A-6A area round playoff results, brackets
While most of the area round of the Texas UIL State Softball Championships has been completed, and some of the third round already set, not all of the second-round games have been reported as of May 4.
Despite that, we have most of the scores for you for both divisions of Classes 4A-6A. You can find Class 1A-3A scores from Cody Thorn by clicking this link.
Texas UIL area playoff series are either one or three games. Below, we have noted each one-game series. For three-game series, the series score is out front with each game final for the series listed in parentheses.
You can also find the brackets below.
Texas UIL State Softball Championships area round results
(Game scores in parentheses)
Class 4A Division I
Quadrant 1
Andrews 2, El Paso Riverside 0 (14-2, 4-3)
Springtown 2, Stephenville 1 (4-9, 12-9, 6-4)
Dumas 2, El Paso Ysleta 0 (21-2, 10-0)
Brownwood 2, Decatur 0 (7-5, 12-8)
Quadrant 2
Sanger 1, Ferris 0 (8-0, TBD, TBD)
Community vs. Henderson (TBD, TBD, TBD)
Godley 2, Lake Dallas 0 (1-0, 14-11)
Sulphur Springs 2, Gilmer 0 (2-1, 1-0)
Quadrant 3
Liberty 3, Bullard 2 (one game, Liberty advances)
China Spring 2, Giddings 0 (10-0, 12-10)
Mauriceville Little Cypress 2, Livingston 0 (3-1, 4-3)
Gatesville 2, La Grange 0 (2-1, 7-2)
Quadrant 4
Davenport 2, Somerset 0 (5-3, 15-2)
Corpus Christi Calallen 2, Needville 0 (7-2, 7-2)
Fredericksburg 2, La Vernia 0 (14-3, 10-5)
El Campo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (TBA, TBA, TBA)
Class 4A Division II
Quadrant 1
Midland Greenwood 2, El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research and Preparatory Academy 0 (17-0, 16-0)
Snyder 2, Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 0 (10-2, 16-2)
Monahans 2, Clint 0 (10-0, 27-3)
Brock 5, Burkburnett 3 (one game, Brock advances)
Quadrant 2
Van Alstyne 1, Venus 0 (12-0, TBD, TBD)
Canton 2, Ford 1 (2-7, 6-5, 5-2)
Aubrey 10, Hillsboro 0 (one game, Aubrey advances)
Carthage 2, Caddo Mills 0 (12-8, 7-6)
Quadrant 3
Shepherd 2, Rusk 1 (5-4, 12-2, 1-5)
Robinson 2, Sealy 0 (17-5, 3-1)
Silsbee 2, Hamshire-Fannett 1 (1-5, 5-4, 18-3)
Salado 2, Smithville 0
Quadrant 4
Devine 2, Lago Vista 0 (15-0, 3-1)
Ingleside 2, Robstown 0 (11-1, 8-2)
Wimberley 2, Cuero 0 (7-5, 9-8)
Zapata 2, Rockport-Fulton 1 (4-6, 2-1, 9-5)
Class 5A Division I
Quadrant 1
Amarillo 2, El Paso Chapin 0 (7-3, 15-6)
Aledo 1, Burleson 0 (13-2, TBD, TBD)
Abilene 2, El Paso Americas 1 (4-5, 3-2, 4-2)
North Richland Hills Birdville 8, Burleson Centennial 7 (one game, Birdville advances)
Quadrant 2
Melissa 10, Frisco Wakeland 0 (one game, Melissa advances)
Midlothian 2, Dallas White 0 (10-0, 26-0)
Prosper Walnut Grove 2, Frisco Reedy 0 (3-2, 10-0)
Temple Lake Belton 2, West Mesquite 0 (11-0, 17-0)
Quadrant 3
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2, College Station 0 (2-1, 5-1)
Georgetown East View 2, Victoria West 0 (8-3, 9-1)
Angleton 2, Crosby 0 (5-4, 2-1)
Pflugerville Hendrickson 2, Victoria East 0 (8-3, 2-1)
Quadrant 4
Leander 2, Seguin 0 (9-3, 14-1)
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 2, Weslaco East 0 (20-2, 16-1)
Spring Branch Smithson Valley 2, South San Antonio 0 (5-3, 5-3)
Harlingen 2, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 1 (7-5, 7-8, 12-7)
Class 5A Division II
Quadrant 1
Lubbock-Cooper 2, El Paso Parkland 0 (7-1, 5-0)
Fort Worth Brewer 2, Fort Worth South Hills 0 (18-1, 16-5)
El Paso Del Valle 1, Abilene Wylie 1 (8-4, 2-4, TBD)
Grapevine 2, Joshua 0
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy 2, McKinney Emerson 0 (7-1, 7-1)
Midlothian 13, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 0 (one game, Midlothian advances)
Hallsville 2, Frisco Lone Star 1 (11-1, 11-12, 12-2)
Crandall 2, Mesquite Poteet 0
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek 2, Port Neches 0
Georgetown 2, Richmond Randle 0
Nederland 2, Brenham 1 (4-3, 1-8, 5-0)
Pflugerville Weiss 2, Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated 0 (14-3, 14-4)
Quadrant 4
Leander Rouse 1, San Antonio Burbank 0 (5-0, TBD, TBD)
Corpus Christi Carroll 2, Brownsville Lopez 0 (7-1, 6-2)
Liberty Hill 2, San Antonio McCollum 0 (11-1, 13-4)
Rio Grande City vs. Mercedes (TBA)
Class 6A Division I
Quadrant 1
Odessa Permian 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0 (7-4, 10-0)
Flower Mound 17, Arlington Martin 1 (one game, Flower Mound advances)
Euless Trinity 2, El Paso Eastlake 0 (7-5, 10-0)
Plano East 2, South Grand Prairie 0 (5-3, 10-0)
Quadrant 2
Wylie 2, Temple 0 (11-4, 12-3)
Conroe 2, Spring Klein Oak 0 (8-3, 12-1)
Midway 1, Rockwall 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)
Conroe Oak Ridge 7, Klein 5 (one game, Oak Ridge advances)
Quadrant 3
Katy 2, Cypress Cy-Fair 0 (11-0, 9-0)
League City Clear Springs 2, Houston Dobie 0 (10-3, 8-3)
Bellaire 14, Fulshear 7 (one game, Bellaire advances)
Humble Atascocita 2, Pearland 1 (4-3, 12-14, 21-11)
Quadrant 4
San Antonio Taft 1, Hutto 0 (4-0, TBD, TBD)
Buda Johnson 2, Weslaco 1 (9-6, 4-5, 12-1)
Austin Lake Travis 8, San Antonio Reagan 0
San Antonio East Central 2, San Benito 1 (11-3, 5-8, 16-0)
Class 6A Division II
Quadrant 1
Mansfield Legacy 2, Midland 0 (10-0, 9-3)
Denton Guyer 1, Richardson Pearce 0 (17-1, TBD, TBD)
Keller 2, Wolfforth Frenship 1 (1-3, 6-5, 12-5)
Flower Mound Marcus 2, Arlington 0 (11-0, 3-0)
Quadrant 2
Royse City 2, Mesquite Horn 0 (13-3, 4-1)
Tomball 2, Willis 0 (6-3, 6-5)
Forney 1, Copperas Cove 0
Houston Langham Creek 2, New Caney 1 (0-2, 6-0, 5-3)
Quadrant 3
Fulshear Jordan 2, Houston Cesar E. Chavez 0 (6-2, 15-3)
Kingwood 1, Manvel 0 (17-0, TBD, TBD)
Richmond Foster 2, Houston Memorial 0 (12-2, 7-2)
League City Clear Creek 1, Alvin (11-6, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 2, San Antonio Harlan 0 (3-1, 6-3)
San Juan Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 2, Cibolo Steele 0 (3-1, 9-4)
Dripping Springs 2, Helotes O’Connor 0 (3-2, 2-0)
Eagle Pass 1, Harlingen 0 (13-2, TBD, TBD)