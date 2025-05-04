Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A area scores, brackets
Round two of the softball playoffs is mostly done for Classes 3A-1A.
The Texas high school playoffs featured a mix of three-game series and one-game playoffs to advance to the third-round of the playoffs.
Most of the brackets have been adjusted on the UIL website, but there are still some scores missing as of May 4.
Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024.
Class 1A
1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets
Area
Region 1
May 3
Booker 21, Crosbyton 13
Borden County vs. Claude
Eula 2, Westbrook 0 (10-0, 24-4)
Hermleigh 11, Baird 0
Region 2 Area
Ector 9, Munday 1
Dodd City 14, Knox City 0
Blum 9, Huckaby 0
Abbott vs. Jonesboro
Region 3 Area
Blooomburg gets 2nd-round bye
Avery 16, Avalon 1
Broaddus 2, Slocum 0 (3-2, 7-4)
Brookeland 14, Oakwood 0
Region 4
Leakey 15, Moulton 6
D’Hanis 1, Runge 0 (forfeit)
Hull-Daisetta 16, Menard 10
Spurger 2, Medina 1 (8-6, 5-6, 5-4)
Class 2A Division I
2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Area Games
May 3
Quadrant 1
Clarendon 2, Hale Center 0 (11-0, 12-1)
Forsan vs. Bangs
Floydada 2, Post 0 (12-3, 10-3)
Colorado 2, Anson 0 (6-0, 13-7)
Quadrant 2
Archer City 2, Tioga 0 (12-11, 12-8)
Moody 2, Rio Vista 0 (15-8, 8-3)
Whitewright 2, Windthorst 0 (7-5, 5-4)
Riesel 2, Waco Bosqueville 0 (14-10, 7-5)
Quadrant 3
Hawkins 2, Mildred 0 (10-2, 14-5)
Corrigan-Camden 2, Loveland 1 (6-3, 2-7, 11-1)
Alba-Golden 2, Frankston 0 (9-5, 12-11)
Shelbyville 2, Leon 0 (10-0, 19-3)
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Thorndale
Ganado 2, Three Rivers 0 (14-4, 3-0)
Holland 4, Mumford 3
Flatonia 2, Charlotte 1 (4-13, 11-7, 11-8)
Class 2A Division II
2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Area
May 3
Quadrant 1
West Texas vs. Tahoka
Haskell 5, Reagan County 2
Sundown 2, Gruver 0 (16-1, 22-2)
Stamford 17, Christoval 2
Quadrant 2
Honey Grove 2, Petrolia 1 (0-7, 9-7, 8-0)
Valley Mills 2, Dawson 0 (16-6, 16-2)
Muenster 2, Celeste 0 (16-5, 7-0)
Crawford 4, Mart 0
Quadrant 3
Beckville 14, Detroit 2
Douglass vs. Timpson
Malakoff Cross Roads 2, Como-Pickton 0 (8-7, 18-5)
Alton vs. Woden
Quadrant 4
Milano vs. Junction
Shiner 2, Falls City 0 (13-6, 12-2)
Burton 11, Granger 3
Weimar vs. La Villa
Class 3A Division 1
3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
May 3
Area
Quadrant 1
Bushland 2, Denver City 0 (23-8, 9-8)
Iowa Park 10, Ingram Moore 0
River Road vs. Brownfield
Jim Ned vs. Holiday
Quadrant 2
Gunter 2, Ponder 0 (26-6, 5-3)
Hughes Springs 2, Malakoff 0 (14-4, 13-3)
Whitesboro 2, Rains 0 (6-4, 17-6)
Mineola 2, Redwater 0 (9-4, 12-0)
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Franklin
Huntington 2, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0 (5-0, 6-1)
Grandview 2, Fairfield 0 (12-0, 17-0)
Orangefield vs. Van Vleck
Quadrant 4
Columbus vs. Marion
Orange Grove vs. Raymondville
Yoakum vs. Hondo
Bishop 11, Rio Hondo 0
Class 3A Division II
May 3
Area games
Quadrant 1
Coahoma 7, Childress 0
Henrietta 2, Clyde 0 (4-1, 10-4)
Muleshoe 2, Lamesa 0 (14-3, 10-2)
Wall vs. Jacksboro
Quadrant 2
S&S Consolidated 2, Paradise 0 (8-1, 10-0)
Hooks 2, Grand Saline 0 (8-7, 16-7)
Boyd 2, Mount Vernon 0 (3-0, 1-0)
De Kalb 2, Troup 0 (4-2, 4-1)
Quadrant 3
West vs. Lexington
Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro
Blooming Grove vs. Thrall
East Bernard vs. Kirbyville
Quadrant 4
Jourdanton 2, Hallettsville 0 (9-1, 4-0)
San Diego 2, Hebbronville 0 (10-9, 7-6)
Tidehaven 2, Cotulla 0 (16-3, 12-1)
Santa Gertrudis 2, Lyford 0 (5-3, 6-1)
