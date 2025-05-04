High School

Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A area scores, brackets

Updated scores on softball games throughout 2nd round of playoffs in Texas

Mount Vernon's Cameron Pope throws the ball back into the infield in a game earlier this season. Mount Vernon lost in the area round of the Class 3A Division II playoffs last week.
Round two of the softball playoffs is mostly done for Classes 3A-1A.

The Texas high school playoffs featured a mix of three-game series and one-game playoffs to advance to the third-round of the playoffs.

Most of the brackets have been adjusted on the UIL website, but there are still some scores missing as of May 4. 

Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024. 

Class 1A

1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets

Area 

Region 1 

May 3

Booker 21, Crosbyton 13

Borden County vs. Claude 

Eula 2, Westbrook 0 (10-0, 24-4)

Hermleigh 11, Baird 0

Region 2 Area

Ector 9, Munday 1

Dodd City 14, Knox City 0

Blum 9, Huckaby 0

Abbott vs. Jonesboro 

Region 3 Area

Blooomburg gets 2nd-round bye

Avery 16, Avalon 1

Broaddus 2, Slocum 0 (3-2, 7-4)

Brookeland 14, Oakwood 0

Region 4

Leakey 15, Moulton 6

D’Hanis 1, Runge 0 (forfeit)

Hull-Daisetta 16, Menard 10

Spurger 2, Medina 1 (8-6, 5-6, 5-4) 

Class 2A Division I 

2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Area Games

May 3

Quadrant 1

Clarendon 2, Hale Center 0 (11-0, 12-1)

Forsan vs. Bangs

Floydada 2, Post 0 (12-3, 10-3)

Colorado 2, Anson 0 (6-0, 13-7)

Quadrant 2

Archer City 2, Tioga 0 (12-11, 12-8)

Moody 2, Rio Vista 0 (15-8, 8-3)

Whitewright 2, Windthorst 0 (7-5, 5-4)

Riesel 2, Waco Bosqueville 0 (14-10, 7-5)

Quadrant 3

Hawkins 2, Mildred 0 (10-2, 14-5)

Corrigan-Camden 2, Loveland 1 (6-3, 2-7, 11-1)

Alba-Golden 2, Frankston 0 (9-5, 12-11)

Shelbyville 2, Leon 0 (10-0, 19-3)

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Thorndale

Ganado 2, Three Rivers 0 (14-4, 3-0)

Holland 4, Mumford 3

Flatonia 2, Charlotte 1 (4-13, 11-7, 11-8)

Class 2A Division II

2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Area

May 3

Quadrant 1

West Texas vs. Tahoka

Haskell 5, Reagan County 2

Sundown 2, Gruver 0 (16-1, 22-2)

Stamford 17, Christoval 2 

Quadrant 2

Honey Grove 2, Petrolia 1 (0-7, 9-7, 8-0)

Valley Mills 2, Dawson 0 (16-6, 16-2)

Muenster 2, Celeste 0 (16-5, 7-0)

Crawford 4, Mart 0

Quadrant 3

Beckville 14, Detroit 2

Douglass vs. Timpson

Malakoff Cross Roads 2, Como-Pickton 0 (8-7, 18-5)

Alton vs. Woden

Quadrant 4

Milano vs. Junction 

Shiner 2, Falls City 0 (13-6, 12-2)

Burton 11, Granger 3

Weimar vs. La Villa 

Class 3A Division 1

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

May 3

Area

Quadrant 1

Bushland 2, Denver City 0 (23-8, 9-8)

Iowa Park 10, Ingram Moore 0 

River Road vs. Brownfield

Jim Ned vs. Holiday

Quadrant 2

Gunter 2, Ponder 0 (26-6, 5-3)

Hughes Springs 2, Malakoff 0 (14-4, 13-3)

Whitesboro 2, Rains 0 (6-4, 17-6)

Mineola 2, Redwater 0 (9-4, 12-0)

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Franklin 

Huntington 2, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0 (5-0, 6-1)

Grandview 2, Fairfield 0 (12-0, 17-0)

Orangefield vs. Van Vleck

Quadrant 4

Columbus vs. Marion 

Orange Grove vs. Raymondville

Yoakum vs. Hondo

Bishop 11, Rio Hondo 0 

Class 3A Division II 

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

May 3

Area games

Quadrant 1

Coahoma 7, Childress 0

Henrietta 2, Clyde 0 (4-1, 10-4)

Muleshoe 2, Lamesa 0 (14-3, 10-2)

Wall vs. Jacksboro

Quadrant 2

S&S Consolidated 2, Paradise 0 (8-1, 10-0)

Hooks 2, Grand Saline 0 (8-7, 16-7)

Boyd 2, Mount Vernon 0 (3-0, 1-0)

De Kalb 2, Troup 0 (4-2, 4-1)

Quadrant 3

West vs. Lexington

Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro

Blooming Grove vs. Thrall 

East Bernard vs. Kirbyville

Quadrant 4

Jourdanton 2, Hallettsville 0 (9-1, 4-0)

San Diego 2, Hebbronville 0 (10-9, 7-6)

Tidehaven 2, Cotulla 0 (16-3, 12-1)

Santa Gertrudis 2, Lyford 0 (5-3, 6-1)

Published
