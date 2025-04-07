Top 25 Texas high school softball rankings (4/7/2025)
There are a couple of changes in High School on SI's Texas softball rankings. Humble Summer Creek took down Atascocita in a battle in Humble. They split the season series, but Summer Creek jumps into the top 10 because of it, and Atascocita goes from No. 7 last week to No. 11.
League City Clear Creek moves into the top 25 after taking down district rivals Deer Park.
There will be some key games this week in the top 25 as No. 6 Kingwood and No. 11 Atascocita meet on Tuesday.
1. Melissa (24-0)
Melissa crushed Sherman and Anna last week with a combined total of 37 runs. Denison and Lovejoy are next.
2. Montgomery Lake Creek (24-0)
The Lions also picked up a pair of run-rule wins. Lake Creek took down Huntsville and A&M Consolidated and will face Bryan Rudder this week.
3. Katy (27-1)
Katy took down Cinco Ranch and Taylor, blanking them both. The Tigers take on Jordan and Paetow this week.
4. Barbers Hill (24-2)
The Eagles run ruled Port Arthur Memorial and Baytown Lee. This week they have Beaumont United and a test against Port Neches-Grove.
5. Coahoma (21-0)
The Bulldogs had just one game last week. They beat Colorado 11-0 and will face Brownfield and Denver City this week.
6. Humble Kingwood (21-3-1)
Last week the Mustangs beat North Shore and Channelview by a combined score of 31-3. This week there is another District 23-6A showdown featuring Kingwood and Atascocita.
7. Wolfforth Frenship (19-2)
Frenship cruised last week with with wins over Midland Legacy and Odessa. They are on the road this week against Permian and San Angelo Central.
8. Waco Midway (19-2)
Midway beat Shoemaker and Temple last week easily. The Panthers have only won game this week against Killeen.
9. Forney (21-1-1)
The Jackrabbits avenged their only loss of the season last week when they beat Royse City 3-0.
10. Humble Summer Creek (20-4)
Summer Creek took down Atascocita 7-4 and will have another chance a top team next week against Kingwood.
11. Humble Atascocita (20-4)
Atascocita could bounce back with a win against Kingwood. Things are heating up in 23-6A.
12. Liberty (19-5)
Liberty squeaked by Hargrave 2-0 and beat Livingston 8-0 last week.
13. North Richland Hills Birdville (22-2)
Birdville cruised last week, but this week could be challenging against Richland and Grapevine.
14. Denton Guyer (21-3)
Guyer took down Hebron last week, a strong win and will have a chance at revenge against Flower Mound Marcus, another strong team in the Wildcats’ district.
15. Aledo (20-3)
Aledo won its 50-straight district game last week and could pick up two more against Fossil Ridge and Saginaw.
16. Conroe (19-5)
Conroe only played one game last week where they beat Oak Ridge 15-4.
17. Calallen (22-4)
Only two more district games for the Wildcats. They are waiting for the playoffs.
18. Lake Belton (24-2)
Lake Belton picked up two run-rule wins last week and faces a Belton team they only beat 5-0 during the first round of district play on Tuesday.
19. Corpus Christi Veterans (22-2)
The Eagles also won twice last week and will face Carroll, one of the best teams in the Coastal Bend, on Friday.
20. Dripping Springs (19-6-1)
The Tigers picked up a big win over Austin Bowie last week and have two more tough games this week against Lake Travis and Del Valle.
21. San Antonio O’Connor (15-2)
O’Connor is looking to wrap things up in District 29-6A and could pretty much do that with wins this week against Marshall and Holmes.
22. Tomball (21-3)
Tomball continues its unbeaten District 15-6A season with wins over Tomball Memorial and Klein Oak last week.
23. Angleton (12-2)
Angleton took down Santa Fe last week and will face Ball and La Porte this week.
24. Salado (20-4)
Salado took down Burnet and Taylor last week without giving up a run. They face Marble Falls and Grandview this week.
25. League City Clear Creek (14-4)
Clear Creek joins the top 25 after taking down Deer Park. They have won 7-straight games in their competitive district.
Others to consider:
Deer Park, John Paul II, Bullard, Port Niches-Groves, Robinson, Friendswood, El Paso Socorro, Pearland, College Station, Weslaco, Liberty Hill, Brock, Lubbock-Cooper, Smithson Valley
