TCU vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
TCU and Houston are virtually eliminated from contention for making it to the Big 12 Championship Game, and therefore have no shot of making the College Football Playoff, but they're both still looking to pad their resume to boost the bowl game they'll eventually be placed in.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 13 Big 12 showdown.
TCU vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- TCU +1.5 (-114)
- Houston -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- TCU -104
- Houston -117
Total
- OVER 55.5 (-112)
- UNDER 55.5 (-109)
TCU vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
- Venue: TDECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- TCU Record: 6-4 (3-4 in Big 12)
- Houston Record: 8-2 (5-2 in Big 12)
TCU vs. Houston Betting Trends
- TCU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- TCU is 6-1 straight up in its last seven games vs. Houston
- TCU is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 road games
- Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Houston's last five games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in Houston's last 11 home games
TCU vs. Houston Key Player to Watch
- Josh Hoover, QB - TCU Horned Frogs
Josh Hoover has strung together a solid season, racking up 2,873 yards through the air, along with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has to get better at not turning the ball over and finding ways to avoid sacks, but you can't discount his arm talent. He has a chance to lead TCU to a win in this spot.
TCU vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
The Houston defense has done a great job stopping the run this season, but the Cougars have struggled stopping the pass. Houston ranks 64th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.1 yards per throw. That could lead to some troubles for them this week when they take on a TCU team that gets the bulk of its yards by throwing the ball. 70.04% of its offensive yards gained this season have come from throwing the ball, which is the 19th highest rate in college football.
Josh Hoover is going to be able to carve up the Houston secondary and lead the Horned Frogs to a win in this battle of Texas.
Pick: TCU -104 via FanDuel
Double your winnings on your next 20 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code SICZR20X. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place a $1 real-money wager. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll earn 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!