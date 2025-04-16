Video shows Texas high school softball coach appear to tackle opposing player during wild brawl
What began as a normal Texas high school softball game turned into all-out chaos on Tuesday evening. And now at least one person involved, a coach nonetheless, appears to have landed in some hot water.
Locked in a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning of a district game between Mathis and Taft at Taft High School, tensions were understandably high between the two clubs. But what was about to happen is tougher to comprehend.
With runners at second and third, Taft’s batter hit a grounder to shortstop, and Mathis’ shortstop threw home, recording the out on a close play at the plate.
As Mathis’ catcher and Taft’s runner began untangling themselves, they appeared to exchange words, and a round of shoving ensued.
As both benches cleared, one person wearing white can be seen on video racing from the Mathis bench, seemingly to break up the fight.
That person, now identified as Mathis coach Briana Cruz, appeared to put hands on the Taft player before both fell near home plate.
Here's the video, courtesy of Corpus Christi Cronica:
Fans can be heard on the video shouting toward the field, “You’re a coach!” and “That’s a coach!” as the field erupted into further chaos.
Listed as a coach on Mathis’ roster, Cruz formerly played four years at Mathis before going on to play collegiately at Texas A&M International, where she was rostered as a junior in 2021.
Once order was restored, a coach appears to walk back toward the field and pick something off the ground before the video ends.
According to a report by Corpus Christi Cronica, the fighting didn’t end there.
“Now the Taft player and her mother are in the emergency room,” the outlet posted. “Cruz was escorted off the field, and her mother fought the victim’s mom after a threat to press charges.”
The report didn’t specify who the “victim” was in the case, or whether Cruz’s mother was also accused of fighting. Neither the Taft player nor her mother were named in the report. The Cronica did quote the player’s mother as saying, “I want Coach Briana Cruz to never be allowed to coach again.”
The mother reportedly confirmed to the outlet that her daughter suffered back and neck injuries during the skirmish and that both were treated in the ER. It is not known if any players or coaches were ejected, but there were no immediate changes to either lineup after the event and the game resumed.
According to the report from Cronica, the incident is currently being investigated by Taft ISD school police and said the mother intends to press charges “to the full extent of the law.”
Despite the video, not everyone was ready to pile on Cruz or point fingers at the coach, as many claimed she simply tripped while trying to break up a fight.
Many also pointed to the heightened sense of fear some are feeling after a student was recently stabbed to death at a track and field event in Frisco.
As for the game, once the dust settled it wound up going into extra innings – and even had another play at the plate when a Taft runner was caught trying to steal home – before Mathis prevailed 8-5 in 10 innings.
