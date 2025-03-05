VOTE: What is the top achievement of No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez's career?
Five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez put together one of the most productive high school girls basketball careers of all-time, and capped it with a 64-35 state championship victory over Liberty Hill on March 1 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
The nation's No. 1 recruit, Chavez's career highlights expand far beyond this list, but High School on SI picked out 10 of the biggest achievements of the last four years, and we're asking fans to vote which one they think is the best.
Read the achievements below and cast your vote. You may vote once every six hours. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 31, 2025.
State championship; Finals MVP
In the final game of her high school career, Chavez did what she’d vowed to do long ago at Lubbock Monterey High School, as she guided the Lady Plainsmen to a 37-5 record and the Texas UIL girls Class 5A Division II state championship.
Chavez scored 19 points and finished with seven rebound and six assists and was named finals MVP in the 64-35 victory over Liberty Hill. She hit a long 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter – her final basket for Lubbock Monterey.
The win marked the second state championship in program history for the Lady Plainsmen and their first in 44 years. They hadn't been to the state finals since finishing as runner-up in 1990.
She helped Monterey score 3,151 points this season. They entered the state tournament ranked No. 5 in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) and finished the season on an eight-game winning streak.
All-time career points
With 19 points in her final game Chavez finished her historic varsity career with 4,796 points, placing her 14th all-time in career scoring, surpassing Delta Academy’s Lindsay Roy (Marks, Mississippi), who set the mark from 2008-2012, per MaxPreps records.
She was 40th on the all-time list as recently as Dec. 16, 2024.
Chavez scored at least 1,000 points in each season of her career. She had 1,001 as a freshman (despite setting Monterey’s single-season record for assists with 260 that season), then scored 1020 as a sophomore and 1,324 as a junior.
Across 150 games in her career Chavez averaged 31.97 points per game.
All-time single season points
After moving into 16th all-time in single season scoring with 1,324 points as a junior last season, she bumped herself down to 17th by easily surpassing that mark this year. She finished her senior campaign with 1,451 points, good for 10th all-time – bumping Southeast Lauderdale’s Monique Horner (Meridian, Mississippi, 2000-2001) to 11th.
She’s the only player to crack the top 20 in all-time single season scoring since Bishop’s Destiny Littleton (La Jolla, Calif.) scored 1,366 during the 2016-2017 season.
Chavez is also one of five players to appear more than once in the top 20, joining Geri Grigsby (McDowell, Kentucky, 1976-1977), Adriana McGowen (Goodrich, Texas, 2004-2005), Victoria Vivians (Scott Central, Forest, Mississippi, 2013-2014) and Mary Katheryn Govero (Mt. Salus Christian, Clinton, Mississippi, 2005-2006).
Nation's No. 1 recruit
Already on the map for some time, Chavez's exposure to the rest of the country exploded when she was named the No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class by ESPNW Hoopgurlz prior to the 2025 season.
She spent her senior season justifying those rankings by scoring the 10th most points of any player in girls high school basketball history, per MaxPreps records.
4,000 career points
In a 76-38 victory against White Station on Dec. 7, 2024, Chavez dropped 34 points to surpass 4,000 in her career. She finished the game with a double double, racking up 11 rebounds in the process.
While most players strive to score 1,000 points in their career, Chavez has done it in all four years at Monterey. She scored 1,001 as a freshman, 1,020 as a sophomore, 1,324 as a junior and a record-breaking 1,432 as a senior - good for 10th all-time, per MaxPreps.
McDonald's All-American
Chavez was one of 24 players named to the McDonald's All-American roster during an episode of ESPN's "NBA Today" on Jan. 27, 2025. She'll play for Team West in a nationally televised game on ESPN 2 against Team East on April 1, at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.
Each player in the game is a member of the ESPNW 100, with Chavez coming in at No. 1. She's currently the only uncommitted player on the ESPNW 100, though she is expected to announce her decision between Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina on March 25.
Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year finalist
A Naismith girls high school first-team All-American in 2023-2024, Chavez has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award.
A slam dunk to repeat as Naismith first-team All-American in 2025, Chavez is considered a favorite to win the overall award this time around.
Texas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year
Chavez was the easy pick for Texas Girls Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024 after putting together an historic campaign that saw her amass 1,324 points, 353 rebounds, 153 assists, 124 steals and 32 blocks as a junior in 2023-2024.
She'd be an easier pick in 2025 after surpassing those marks as a senior with 1,432 points, 374 rebounds, 175 assists, 153 steals and 49 blocks while leading her Lady Plainsmen to a 37-5 record and their first state championship in 44 years.
Nine 50-point games
Between her first 50-point game against Lubbock Coronado on Jan. 14, 2022, and her last against Fort Worth Brewer in the Region 1 semifinals of the 5A Division II playoffs on Feb. 18, 2025, Chavez's rolodex of memorable performances has plenty of tabs.
She recorded four of her nine 50-point games against Coronado, including 51 in an 88-54 win on Dec. 12, 2023, 50 in a 71-38 win on Jan. 16, 2024, and 50 in a 103-42 victory on Jan. 7, 2025.
She scored a career-high 57 points against Plano in an 80-54 win on Nov. 16, 2023, had 53 against Pampa in an 89-35 win on Dec. 26, 2024, netted 51 against Plainview in a 90-47 win against Plainview on Dec. 29, 2023, and scored 50 against Amarillo in a 75-68 win on Feb. 19, 2024.
First female to write SLAM High School Diary
Chavez has made history on and off the court. On March 1, 2024, she became the first female athlete to write the SLAM High School Diary after 28 years of all-male high school athletes penning the issue.
Written shortly before winning Mamba League Invitational MVP honors in Los Angeles, Chavez journaled about how her father, Sonny, took her to Wingstop for her favorite meal after scoring her 3,000th point. She also spoke of her love of math class because, she says, she's "good at it."
All of the numbers she put up in her career would seem to support that statement.
