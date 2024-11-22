Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Texas so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Texas and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Lone Star State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Texas. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Texas.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on December 15th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Camren Phillips, QB, Life Oak Cliff
The signal caller has played really well through the season, completing 183-of-324 passes for 3,007 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Hayes Hackney, QB, Walnut Grove
Another freshman signal caller that's played really well this season is Hackney for Walnut Grove and he's put up some solid stats. Hackney has completed 167-of-252 passes for 2,964 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Jaxon Schad, QB, Weiss
Schad has played just about as well as any freshmen signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The freshman has thrown for 2,689 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Daniel Ramos, QB, Lamesa
Though Ramos hasn't seen as much time under center like the others ahead of him, his numbers match up pretty well. Ramos has thrown for 2,575 yards, 38 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Sam Kasowski, QB/LB, Bremond
Playing both quarterback and linebacker for Bremond, Kasowski has been a spark plug for the team. Under center, the quarterback has thrown for 1,612 yards, 23 touchdowns and just two picks. On defense, Kasowski has made five tackles.
Sean Simon, RB, La Porte
Simon has been strong out of the backfield for La Porte, rushing for 1,186 yards on 108 carries and scoring 17 touchdowns.
James Jaime, RB, Premont
The Premont running back has carried the rock 139 carries for 1,182 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Jaime is also averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
Malachi Rodriguez, RB, Waslaco East
Another freshman running back that's been tearing it up this season is Rodriguez, who has rushed for 1,026 yards on 156 carries and scored 11 touchdowns.
Jatavion Smith-Adams, RB, Life Oak Cliff
Pairing up with Phillips to form a superb freshmen duo is Smith-Adams at running back. The freshman has carried the rock 123 rimes for 1,023 yards and scoring seven times.
Damarion Mays, WR, Life Oak Cliff
Mays has been one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 68 passes for 1,640 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.
Avant Clayton, WR, Andress
Clayton has come onto the scene as a freshman and exploded with strong numbers this fall. The wide receiver has caught 61 passes for 828 yards and score eight touchdowns.
Damien Calico, WR, Taylor
Another pass catcher that's been playing really well is Calico for Taylor. The wide receiver has hauled in 44 passes for 707 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Noah Buenrostro, LB, Mercedes
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the Mercedes' defense this season, with Buenrostro making 110 total tackles and nine have gone for a loss.
Jack Farhat, LB, Brock
Farhat has been a strong tackler for Brock, making 109 total tackles, 18 going for a loss and a sack so far this season.
Dylan Thomisee, LB, George West
The George West linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 104 tackles, 12.5 going for a loss and 1.5 sacks so far this fall.
Tyce Payne, LB, Vernon
Payne has been a tackling machine for Vernon this fall, making 84 tackles, 18 going for a loss and three sacks.
Peter Dorsey, DL, Wheatley
Dorsey has been a menace for opposing offensive linemen this fall, with the stalwart totaling 43 total tackles, 15 have gone for a loss and 7.5 sacks.
Ryn Johnson, DL, Dallas HSAA
Another defensive lineman that's been causing plenty havoc in the backfield is Johnson, who has tallied seven sacks this season.
Brody Schiller, DB, Salado
Leading the state in the interceptions department among freshmen this season is Schiller, who has picked off four passes.
Chase Sheppard, DB, Collinsville
The freshman defensive back has been among the leaders in the tackling department, racking up 102 tackles and nine going for a loss.
Follow SBLive Texas throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi