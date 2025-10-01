Vote: Who is the Houston/SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 1, 2025
With Week 6 games fast approaching, we want to look back at some of the top performers from Week 5 across the Houston area.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Congratulations to Kersh Parker, of Clute Brazoswood, who won last week’s poll with 52.77 percent of the vote. Parker, a four-star kicker, went 7-for-7 on extra points and kicked field goals from 36 and 46 yards in a 55-27 win.
Houston/SE Football Player of the Week Candidates
Oct. 1, 2025
Luke Babin, Woodville
Days after announcing his commitment to Vanderbilt, the four-star quarterback made the Commodores feel pretty good about their future. He completed 22-of-31 passes for 365 yards and eight touchdowns in a dominant effort and a 68-35 win over Trinity.
Dan Bartlett, East Bernard
The quarterback passed for four touchdowns – the first four touchdowns of the game – in a 42-0 win over Van Vleck. A senior, Bartlett had TD strikes from 15, 49, 16 and 54 yards.
Logan Bures, Ganado
Shutting out Flatonia 46-0, Ganado got a big night from its dynamic junior running back. Bures averaged 14.3 yards per carry – rushing for 214 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. His longest run went for 59 yards.
Colson Collins, The Woodlands Cooper
He accounted for five touchdowns in a 52-13 win over Fort Worth Country Day. The junior quarterback completed 22-of-28 passes for 416 yards and four TDs. He also rushed three times for 13yards and a touchdown.
Cody Hanlen, Houston Stratford
Seemingly open all night, the senior receiver caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 win against Houston Cypress Creek. His longest catch went for 34 yards, and he averaged 22.2 yards per reception.
Xavier Haynes, Katy Taylor
Haynes didn’t record any offensive statistics for the first time all season. That move resulted in Haynes recording a season-high 13 tackles, including six solo and two tackles for loss against Katy Cinco Ranch.
Jadon Hernandez, Sealy
If there was a defensive play to be made, chances are Hernandez was making it. The senior linebacker was in on everything, recording 19 tackles, including eight solo and one for loss, recorded a sack and forced a fumble in Sealy’s 42-21 win over Needville.
Tremayne Hill, Katy
He had only four carries in Friday’s win over Katy Seven Lakes, but Hill finished second on the team with 92 yards and led the team with three touchdowns. He averaged 23 yards per carry with his longest run going for 58 yards.
Tanner Ledoux, Woodville
The eight touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Luke Babin in Friday’s win over Trinity were split between two receivers. Ledoux had five catches and four of them resulted in TDs. He had 103 yards and averaged 20.6 yards per catch.
Jacory Maisonet, Sweeny
Maisonet simply dominated in all three phases of the game on Friday. In a 71-0 win over Harmony School of Innovation, the star athlete returned two fumbles for touchdowns, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 60 yards for his fourth TD of the game.
Maden Montgomery, Fort Bend Hightower
His touchdowns made the difference in Thursday’s 35-21 victory against Fort Bend Bush. The senior running back averaged 15.9 yards per carry, rushing 11 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Sam Perez, Shiner St. Paul
He had a big night in a 44-0 win on Friday against St. John XXIII. Perez accounted for four touchdowns – rushing for scores of 5 and 2 yards and threw a pair of 20-yard touchdowns.
Miles Roy, Tomball
The Cougars improved to 3-1 with a 48-7 win over Magnolia West on Friday. Roy, a senior receiver, had a big hand in that – catching three passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His longest grab went for 69 yards.
Kawarren Scott, Angleton
Porter couldn’t get much going on offense in large part because it had no answer for Scott. The senior defensive lineman was a menace in their backfield all evening, recording six tackles – including five for loss, and four sacks in a 56-10 victory.
Dionne Sims, Houston King
In a game that featured 125 points, Sims piled up nearly 500 yards of total offense and scored six touchdowns. Leading King to a 70-55 win, Sims rushed 32 times for 435 yards – including an 80-yarder – and five touchdowns. He also had a 34-yard touchdown reception.
Noah Spinks, Houston Summer Creek
Averaging 18 yards per completion, the junior quarterback completed 12-of-17 passes for 216 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 73-0 win against Channelview on Friday.
Chris Stewart, Pearland Shadow Creek
Locked in a nail-biter with Pearland Dawson, the senior wide receiver did all he could to get his team a win. Practically uncoverable, Stewart caught nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 18.2 yards per catch and had a long of 55 yards.
Luke Tamez, Houston Stratford
Leading the way for a defense that held Houston Cypress Creek to 12 points, the senior piled up 15 tackles, including six solo and one for loss, broke up three passes and forced a fumble.
Gage Tolar, Woodville
One of quarterback Luke Babin’s favorite targets, Tolar was his most frequented target in Friday’s 68-35 win against Fort Worth Country Day. The senior receiver caught nine passes for 107 yards and four touchdowns.
Deuce Walker, La Marque
He was nearly perfect last Thursday in a dominant 74-12 win against Sugar Land Harmony School of Innovation. The sophomore quarterback completed 9-of-10 passes for 247 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for 37 yards and a touchdown.
CJ Watts Jr., Katy
The Tigers rolled Katy Seven Lakes 52-7 behind 374 rushing yards as a team. Watts led the team with 104 of those rushing yards on 14 carries – including a long of 45 yards – and scored two touchdowns.
Carson White, Iowa Colony
In one of the most exciting games of the week across Texas, White went blow-for-blow with Richmond Randle and accounted for all six of his team’s touchdowns. White completed 17 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 26 times for 89 yards and four TDs.
Landen Williams-Callis, Richmond Randle
Rated by Rivals as the No. 2 junior running back recruit in the country, the four-star back had a night to remember in a 49-42 win over Iowa Colony. Helping his team erase a 21-0 deficit, Williams-Callis rushed 28 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns – including the game winner with 1:14 to go. He averaged 12.2 yards per carry.
