Vote: Who is the Houston/SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 24, 2025
Now that Week 4 of Texas high school football is in the books, it's time to take a look at the standout performers across the Houston area.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Congrats to Sealy's Javien Grant, who won last week's poll with 51 percent of the vote after recording 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries in a 58-0 win for the Tigers over Freeport Brazosport on Friday.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Sept. 18-20 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Houston/SE Texas area Football Player of the Week nominees
Lorenzo Aguirre, Dickinson
On time and on target, very few of Aguirre’s passes hit the ground in last week’s 59-7 win over League City Clear Creek. The junior quarterback went 20-for-26 passing for 323 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the blowout.
Jimmy Alarcon, Katy Cypress Lakes
Cypress Park had no answer for the senior quarterback in a 57-0 win on Friday. Alarcon completed 23-of-37 passes for 248 yards, five touchdowns – including a 54-yard strike – and no interceptions.
Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis
Name it and this Texas commit practically did it in Friday’s 42-30 comeback win at home against The Woodlands. Wearing a hat after the game that read “Run the Damn Ball,” Bishop did just that with 20 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed a 21-yard pass for a touchdown, caught three passes for 14 yards and punted five times for 195 yards – an average of 39 yards per punt.
McKinley Davis, Houston Jack Yates
How’s this for being a menace on defense? In Friday’s 49-7 win against Houston Wheatley, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound sophomore linebacker had seven solo tackles, a half sack, an interception and forced three fumbles.
Edgar Garcia, Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
Even in a loss Garcia did all he could to keep his team in the game. The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns. He completed 24-of-32 passes for 276 yards and two TDs and rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries with another touchdown.
John Hebert, Houston Strake Jesuit
Strake Jesuit ran the ball all over Houston Wisdom and came away with a 48-9 victory. Hebert, a 5-foot-10 running back, was a big part of that mix. He carried the ball 12 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns – including a long of 44 yards.
Haden Lafrenz, Deer Park
The sophomore quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in a 49-35 win over League City Clear Falls last week. Lafrenz completed 11-of-22 passes through the air for 258 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 78 yards and two TDs – including a long of 32 yards.
Blake Mancuso, Santa Fe
Mancuso’s three touchdowns were the difference last week in Santa Fe’s 32-21 victory over Lamar Consolidated. But the senior running back actually did most of his damage catching the football, as he hauled in two passes – both resulting in touchdowns – for 71 yards. He added five carries for 21 yards and another TD.
Grayson Ochoa, Houston Strake Jesuit
He’s one of two running backs who ran wild in a blowout win against Houston Wisdom last week. Ochoa, a junior, had a 92-yard touchdown run and finished with 12 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Rokeeb Okunnu, Richmond Fort Bend George Bush
Finding ways to contribute all over the field, Okunnu caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns and had one carry for a 64-yard touchdown in a 51-7 win over Sugar Land Fort Bend Clements on Friday.
Kersh Parker, Clute Brazoswood
A four-star kicker, Parker went 7-for-7 on extra points and booted field goals from 36 and 46 yards in a 55-27 win over Houston Clear Lake. His 46-yard kick split the uprights as time expired in the first half and had enough distance to have cleared the crossbar from 60.
Kole Rosas, League City Clear Springs
Rosas led the way on defense as Clear Springs rolled past Friendswood Clear Brook 57-21 on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior middle linebacker had seven tackles (two solo), including four for loss, and added three sacks.
Brandon Sims Jr., Wharton
Averaging a first down every time he touched the ball, Sims – a four-year varsity starter – led Wharton to a 45-9 win over Hempstead. He carried the ball 21 times for 230 yards – including a long of 80 yards – with three touchdowns and also scored on a pair of two-point conversions.
Dane Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun
A 6-foot-2 junior linebacker, Spencer was all over the field in a 32-8 win over Stafford. Spencer racked up nine tackles, including two solo, two sacks and forced a pair of fumbles in the victory.
Aaron “Deuce” Walker, La Marque
He’s listed at 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, but Walker plays a big game. The sophomore quarterback completed 12-of-13 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns – including a strike from 55 yards – and added one carry for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Kah’ni Watts, Iowa Colony
A Houston commit, Watts – a 6-foot-2 defensive back – made his presence felt in a 56-0 win over Baytown Lee last week. He racked up four solo tackles, knocked down a pass and pulled down two interceptions in the convincing win.