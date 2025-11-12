Vote: Who is the Houston/Southeast Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - November 11, 2025
Week 11 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Houston and Southeast Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 6-8 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week's post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congrats to last week's winner Keisean Henderson of Legacy School of Sport Sciences.
Henderson completed 23 of 29 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, while adding two rushing touchdowns for 83 yards on eight carries in a 56-22 win over Prosper Richland.
Houston/Southeast Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Kyden Barker, League City Clear Falls
The quarterback completed 15 of 17 passes and 7 of them went for touchdowns in a 67-28 win against Clear Lake. Barker finished with 348 yards passing.
Brady Barrier, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
For the third time this season the senior quarterback had more than 300 yards passing. In a 32-21 win against Beaumont West Brook, he was 14-for-21 passing of 306 yards and 4 touchdowns — which was the most this season.
Cary Clay, Galena Park
The senior went over the 2,000-yard mark thanks to a 234-yard game on Thursday. He finished scored four touchdowns on 15 carries to help the Yellowjackets beat Houston Stephen F. Austin, 56-22.
Luke Diamond, Richmond George Ranch
The senior linebacker had a pair of interceptions and finished with 7 tackles in a 31-0 win against Alief Hastings on Friday.
Julian Diaz, Clute Brazoswood
The senior running back ran 26 times for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had a 20-yard touchdown catch as well in a 49-30 win against Friendswood Clear Brook on Friday. The 222 yards was the most of the season.
Keilan Gause, Spring Grand Oaks
The senior went over the 200-yard mark for the first time this season with 10 carries for 201 yards and a pair of scores in a 56-14 win against Conroe Caney Creek on Friday.
John Hebert, Houston Strake Jesuit
The Crusaders got a big game from the Houston pledge, who ran 28 times for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 38-22 win against Richmond Foster on Friday.
Keegan Hicks, Edna
The Cowboys beat Palacios, 47-14, on Friday. The senior outscored Palacois by himself with 6 catches for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns.
B.J. LaFell, Alvin Shadow Creek
The freshman had three touchdowns in three different manners in a 62-0 win over Pasadena Sam Rayburn on Friday. He had a 22-yard rushing touchdown, a 41-yard touchdown catch and a 75-yard kickoff return.
Manny Leyja, Cypress Ranch
The junior wide receiver had his best game of the year with 150 yards and 3 touchdowns — both season highs — on 4 catches in a 37-16 win against Houston Langham Creek on Saturday.
Cardae Mack, Humble Atascocita
The Eagles’ quarterback threw for 163 yards and four touchdowns — on 11 of 16 passing — and ran for a touchdown and 73 more yards in a 56-7 win against Baytown Goose Creek Memorial on Friday.
Kobe Miles, Houston Heights
The junior quarterback threw for a season-high 280 yards and 7 touchdowns. He completed 11 of 19 passes in the 55-12 win against Houston Westside.
Emmanuel Quiroz, Houston Spring Woods
The Tigers beat Houston Milby, 40-6, on Thursday. The junior carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory.
Hunter Rathke, Tomball
During a 58-42 win against Houston Klein Forest, the senior hauled in 7 catches for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The TDs matched a season high, while the catches and yards were the most for him this fall.
Kash Schwab, Cypress Bridgeland
The junior ran for a season-high 232 yards in a 35-34 win over Cypress Woods on Thursday. He scored three times — tying a season high — and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
Wayne Shanks Jr., Houston Kinkaid
In the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A title game, the junior ran 34 times for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was Amed the MVP of the game, helping the Falcons beat Bellaire Episcopal, 31-21.
Jeremiah Smith, Katy
The senior linebacker and Louisiana Tech pledge had an interception, two fumble recoveries and finished with 5 tackles in a 54-7 win against Katy Mayde Creek on Thursday.
Chase Williams, Lumberton
For the sixth time this year and fourth game in a row, Williams went over 100 yards rushing. The senior had 169 yards and his 4 TDs tied a season high in a 49-30 win over Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville on Friday.
