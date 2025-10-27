Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/27/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 23-25. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Davenport’s Barrett Fallon for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Fallon recorded 246 total yards and five touchdowns in a 47-23 win over Somerset.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Kaegan Ash, sr., Mount Enterprise
Ash had 34 carries for 495 yards and seven touchdowns with five two-point conversions in an 82-60 shootout win over Lovelady. The Texas Tech commit is up to 9,055 career rushing yards, the fifth-most in Texas high school football history.
2. Riley Bingham, sr., Kennedale
Bingham had 32 carries for a season-high 319 yards and six touchdowns as Kennedale took down Ranchview, 48-21.
3. Gavin Black, sr., Odessa Permian
Black was a workhorse in Odessa Permian’s 51-48 victory over Midland Legacy, carrying the ball 37 times for 319 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Le’Jerric Clark, sr., C.E. King
Clark compiled 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 65-35 rout of Kingwood.
5. Carter Dominguez, jr., Gregory-Portland
Dominguez accounted for seven total touchdowns — five rushing, two passing — as Gregory-Portland shut out Carroll, 60-0.
6. Jayden Herrera, fr., Miller
Herrera completed 16 of 23 passes for 321 yards and a single-game school record nine touchdowns in a 70-18 victory over King.
7. Kaine Hill, jr., Springtown
Hill connected on 15 of 18 passes for 259 yards and a season-best six touchdowns in a 62-0 shutout of Fort Worth Western Hills.
8. Brett Holloway, sr., Melissa
Holloway completed 13 of 14 passes for 378 yards and seven touchdowns in a 54-21 win over Frisco Emerson.
9. Kiante Ingram, jr., North Crowley
Ingram ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-17 win over Boswell.
10. Luke McBride, sr., Lake Travis
McBride threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over rival Westlake.
11. Cam Newton, sr., Walnut Grove
Newton compiled 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Walnut Grove edged Lovejoy, 29-26.
12. Ernie Powers, sr., Franklin
Powers had 34 carries for 526 yards and scored eight touchdowns in a 70-54 win over Eastlake.
13. Camron Roston, sr., A&M Consolidated
Roston ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 shutout of Cedar Creek.
14. Lucas Sawyer, sr., Richardson
Sawyer threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions as Richardson edged Dallas Jesuit, 28-27.
15. Kaden Stefek, sr., Hutto
Stefek completed 29 of 45 passes for 517 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 44-34 loss to Stefek.
16. Jacob Swain, sr., Melissa
Swain caught six passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Frisco Emerson.
17. Qterrius White, sr. Temple
The 6-foot-2, 330-pound White, Temple’s starting left guard, had two one-yard touchdown runs as a wildcat quarterback in a 31-14 win over Bryan.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Bob Lundeberg
