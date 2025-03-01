Vote: Who is the Texas high school Class 5A Wrestler of the Year?

High School

Jack Butler

The 2024-25 Texas high school wrestling season is over, so High School on SI is highlighting some of the top wrestlers this season by classification.

Texas high school Class 5A Wrestler of the Year nominees

Charles Alvarez, Midlothian

Alvarez won the Class 5A 106 state championship. He won in the championship on a 7-0 decision. He was 42-0 this year. 

Nathan Reilly, Cedar Park

The champion of 113 pounds, he won on a major decision 9-0. It’s his second-straight UIL wrestling title. 

George Rodriguez, Uvalde

Rodriguez won his second UIL title in 2025. He took home a Class 5A 120 pound title.

Michael Brennan, Frisco Wakeland

Brennan won the first state title in Frisco Wakeland school history when he won the Class 5A 132 point title on an 8-7 decision. 

Hunter Bogner, Dumas

Bogner won the Class 5A 138 pound title with a 12-6 decision. It's his fourth-straight championship after starting his career at 113 points. 

Thomas Pacheco, Amarillo Tascosa

Pacheco won the 144 pound title on a 15-1 major decision. 

Bryce Palmer, Comal Smithson Valley

Palmer won the 150 pound title on a 6-4 decision. 

Landry Wilkinson, Fort Worth Benbrook

Wilkinson went 45-2 this season and won the 157 pound title with a 6-4 decision. He is Fort Worth Benbrook’s first ever wrestling champion. 

Jadyn Johnson, Melissa

Johnson completed an undefeated season when he topped Drezdyn Ballard in the 165 pound title match (Fall 1:31).

Mark Gallegos, Canyon Randall

Gallegos won the 175-pound title on a 11-5 decision over Lubbock Cooper’s Gabriel Ordonez.

Darien Lewis, Amarillo Palo Duro

Lewis won the 190-pound title over Roman Nino of Corpus Christi Carroll (TF-1.5 5:06 (19-2).

Amin Elahmadi, Dallas Highland Park

Elahmadi won the 215-pound title in a close 6-5 decision over Anthony Fulmer of Winnsboro. 

Jaxon Johnson, Amarillo Tascosa

Johnson won the 285-pound title on a fall (4:51). He had a great 41-2 record this season.

