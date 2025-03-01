Vote: Who is the Texas high school Class 5A Wrestler of the Year?
The 2024-25 Texas high school wrestling season is over, so High School on SI is highlighting some of the top wrestlers this season by classification.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: Our Wrestler of the Year feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Texas high school Class 5A Wrestler of the Year nominees
Charles Alvarez, Midlothian
Alvarez won the Class 5A 106 state championship. He won in the championship on a 7-0 decision. He was 42-0 this year.
Nathan Reilly, Cedar Park
The champion of 113 pounds, he won on a major decision 9-0. It’s his second-straight UIL wrestling title.
George Rodriguez, Uvalde
Rodriguez won his second UIL title in 2025. He took home a Class 5A 120 pound title.
Michael Brennan, Frisco Wakeland
Brennan won the first state title in Frisco Wakeland school history when he won the Class 5A 132 point title on an 8-7 decision.
Hunter Bogner, Dumas
Bogner won the Class 5A 138 pound title with a 12-6 decision. It's his fourth-straight championship after starting his career at 113 points.
Thomas Pacheco, Amarillo Tascosa
Pacheco won the 144 pound title on a 15-1 major decision.
Bryce Palmer, Comal Smithson Valley
Palmer won the 150 pound title on a 6-4 decision.
Landry Wilkinson, Fort Worth Benbrook
Wilkinson went 45-2 this season and won the 157 pound title with a 6-4 decision. He is Fort Worth Benbrook’s first ever wrestling champion.
Jadyn Johnson, Melissa
Johnson completed an undefeated season when he topped Drezdyn Ballard in the 165 pound title match (Fall 1:31).
Mark Gallegos, Canyon Randall
Gallegos won the 175-pound title on a 11-5 decision over Lubbock Cooper’s Gabriel Ordonez.
Darien Lewis, Amarillo Palo Duro
Lewis won the 190-pound title over Roman Nino of Corpus Christi Carroll (TF-1.5 5:06 (19-2).
Amin Elahmadi, Dallas Highland Park
Elahmadi won the 215-pound title in a close 6-5 decision over Anthony Fulmer of Winnsboro.
Jaxon Johnson, Amarillo Tascosa
Johnson won the 285-pound title on a fall (4:51). He had a great 41-2 record this season.