Southlake Carroll vs. Longview: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs

Follow along with High School On SI throughout the day for updates from a Class 6A Division II semifinal

Cody Thorn

Longview pulled an upset last week against DeSoto. The Lobos face Southlake Carroll with a berth in the state finals on the line.
Southlake Carroll is back in the Class 6A Division II semifinals for the second year in a row.

Many across the Lone Star State would’ve forecasted a Southlake vs. DeSoto rematch but this time around it's Longview, which pulled the upset last week vs. DeSoto.

The two-time defending state champions were bounced and a new team will represent the Dallas area in the finals next week. Longview, behind Kelvin Washington, beat the Eagles 50-14 last week.

Carroll (14-0) is looking to get back in the state finals for the first time since 2020, while Longview is looking to return for the first time since 2018. 

The only in-state loss for Longview (12-2) is a 45-44 loss to Dallas South Oak Cliff, a Class 5A Division II finalist. 

Carroll has been finding ways to win close games despite injuries to two Division I running backs Davis Penn (Baylor) and Riley Wormley (USC). WR-turned-RB Christian Glenn ran 15 times and scored 3 times last week against Denton Guyer. The senior is the son of the late Terry Glenn, a 12-year NFL veteran.

WR Brock Boyd, a TCU pledge, has 93 catches for 1,651 yards and 18 TDs for the Dragons. His older brother Brady, was a redshirt junior this year for Texas Tech but just recently entered the transfer portal.

The Dragons have won close games in recent weeks and rallied from 14-down to beat Denton Guyer last week. They beat Hebron, 42-37 and before that beat Wolfforth Frenship, 49-42.

Washington has 33 of the Lobos' 44 rushing TDs this year. Longview has ran for 3,700 yards in 14 games and is scoring 32.7 points per game. Senior QB Maverick Rowe has thrown 13 TDs and 1,005 yards.

Southlake is looking for its first title since winning 5A Division I in 2011. Longview won the 6A Division II title in 2018.

TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 6A-Division 2 state semifinal between Southlake Carroll and Longview, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 14 at SMU in Dallas.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Southlake Carroll vs. Longview, Class 6A-Division 2 state semifinal live updates

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

