Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (11/25/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, all sports except football, which is highlighted separately. Volleyball wrapped up this past weekend. Winter sports like basketball and wrestling are underway throughout Texas.
Congrats to wrestler Landon Song from Frisco Memorial, who ran away with last week's Texas Athlete of the Week vote with more than 20,000 votes. At the Arlington ISD’s Turkey Takedown, the junior went 4-0 to take home first place in the 132-pound bracket, with wins by decision, tech fall and pin. He’s the Warriors' first champion in the event.
Voting closes Sunday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Austin Brown, Lufkin boys basketball
The Panthers got a game-high 35 points from the 6-foot-8 forward in a 96-47 win over Class 4A No. 2-ranked Silsbee on Friday.
David Chong, Dickinson boys basketball
The guard scored 30 points while adding 5 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Gators beat No. 4-ranked North Crowley, 79-76 in the Texas Invitational. Earlier in the week, he had 30 in a 67-61 win over Fort Bend Clements.
Margaret Croft, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff volleyball
The Class 5A Division I championship game MVP just missed a triple-double in a 3-2 win over McKinney North. The SMU pledge had 28 kills, 20 digs and 9 blocks.
Kenji Franklin, Cedar Creek boys basketball
In a 63-60 win against Georgetown Gateway Prep, the 6-foot-6 senior had 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Sofia Gilbert, El Paso girls wrestling
The Lady Tigers got a title from the 132-pound wrestler at the El Paso Irvin Invitational on Saturday. She improved to 7-0 on the year with a 3-0 showing, all three wins by fall.
Hattie Hayes, Crawford volleyball
The Lady Pirates beat Iola, 3-2, to take home the Class 2A Division II finals. The senior had 20 kills, 20 digs and 3 assists to be named the championship game MVP.
Laney Hennessee, Wimberley volleyball
The Alabama signee had 18 kills and 3 aces to help the Texans rally for a 3-2 win over Canyon Randall in the Class 4A Division II finals.
Lara Hornsby, Decatur volleyball
The East Texas Baptist University pledge had a double-double with 16 kills and 16 digs to earn the Class 4A Division I championship game MVP honors.
Kylie Kleckner, Trophy Club Byron Nelson volleyball
The Washington pledge had 23 kills in three sets to help the Bobcats win the Class 6A Division II title. The junior also had 9 digs and 2 blocks in the 3-0 win.
Adaleigh Knight, Raymondville girls basketball
The Bearkats got three double-doubles from the 5-foot-11 junior this past week. She had 41 points and 12 rebounds on Nov. 19; 24-12 on Nov. 21 and 23-12 in another game on Nov. 21.
Ellie Lee, San Antonio MacArthur girls basketball
The guard posted her second double-double of the year with 25 points and 13 rebounds — 10 on the defensive end — in a 75-28 win over San Antonio Harlandale on Tuesday. She also had 6 steals and 6 assists in her team’s third straight win.
Hannah Lee, Frisco Wakeland volleyball
The Wolverines won a state title on their first trip to the state finals, winning 3-0 against Cedar Park. Lee, an LSU pledge, had 15 kills and 2 blocks to earn MVP accolades.
Casey Loewer, Johnson City Lyndon B. Johnson volleyball
The West Texas A&M pledge was the Class 2A Division I championship game MVP after having a triple-double — 16 kills, 14 assists and 16 digs — in a 3-2 win over Wink.
Mylie Maness, Harrold volleyball
The senior helped the Hornets win the first state title in school history. She had 15 kills and 15 digs and was named the Class 1A MVP.
Ayla McDowell, Cypress Springs girls basketball
The South Carolina signee broke the school record for points in a game with 48 in a 79-38 win over Cy-Creek on Nov. 19.
Sean Mondragon, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial boys basketball
In five wins last week, the junior scored double figures in all five for the Eagles with 22, 20, 23, 16 and 14.
Aaron Muse, Spring Klein Cain boys wrestling
The Hurricanes got a championship from the 157-pounder in the 7th Annual Carlos Molina Invitational at Houston Northside. He won all three of his matches by pin.
Garrett Patterson, San Antonio Johnson boys wrestling
The 120-pounder was the lone individual champion for his squad at the 22nd Annual Cypress Ridge Classic, in which the Jaguars took first place. Patterson went 4-0 with two pins, improving to 8-0 on the season.
Bree Riley, Spring Grand Oaks girls basketball
The 5-foot-7 senior tallied a season-high 29 points in a 57-36 win over The Woodlands on Nov. 19. It was her fifth straight game with 20 or more points for the Abilene Christian pledge.
Keagan Sieracki, Southlake Carroll boys wrestling
The junior, a transfer from Salado, took home first place at the Heath Invitational on Saturday, beating defending state champion Hunter Bogner of Dumas, 5-2, on Saturday.
Mackenzie Sims, Bushland volleyball
For the second year in a row, Bushland took home a state title — a 3-1 win over Goliad — and Sims was the MVP for the second year in a row. She had a triple-double with 24 assists, 11 kills and 10 digs.
Halle Tompson, Conroe Grand Oaks volleyball
The Wisconsin pledge had a double-double with 25 kills and 10 digs to help the Grizzlies win a second straight title on Saturday. She was named the MVP of the Class 6A Division I finals.
Anna Vogt, The Woodlands College Park girls wrestling
The Cavaliers’ standout had a pin, a major decision and a tech fall on her way to winning the 132-pound bracket at the Reece’s Warrior Invitational in Martin. College Park won the team title.
LeAnn Wise, Stockdale volleyball
The sophomore set a state record for kills with 47 in the Class 3A Division II finals. She also added 11 digs and 5 aces, earning MVP honors.
Molly Woods, San Antonio Davenport girls golf
On Tuesday, the UT-Dallas signee shot a school-record 71 for the Wolves at a tournament held in Comfort. She took fourth in the meet and the Wolves were third overall.
