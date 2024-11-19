Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (11/19/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, all sports except football, which is highlighted separately. Volleyball is the lone UIL fall sport left, but winter sports like basketball and wrestling are now underway throughout Texas.
Congrats to volleyball player Lyah Galford from El Paso Eastwood, who ran away with last week's Texas Athlete of the Week vote with 42.2% of the votes with a late surge to win. Eastwood picked up a 3-2 win over San Angelo Central in a Class 6A Division II playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Galford had a double-double with 30 kills and 12 digs.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Emma Balsiger, Franklin girls basketball
During a 59-40 win over El Paso Chapin on Tuesday, the senior dropped 22 points. That helped her surpass 1,000 career points.
Kailyn Bridges, Edinburg Vela girls wrestling
Competing at the Corpus Christi Moody Trojan Takedown on Saturday, the senior went 3-0 with three pins. Her first pin took only 16 seconds.
Kensington Candler, Little Elm boys basketball
Playing at the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic, the junior guard scored 20, 21, 20 and 20 in four games for the Lobos. He added 17 steals and 23 rebounds during the 3-1 showing for Little Elm.
Aaliyah Chavez, Lubbock Monterey girls basketball
The top basketball recruit in the country is off to a hot start this season. In six games, she helped her squad with 5 games and had the following point totals: 47, 45, 38, 35, 34 and 42.
Ariana Chavez, Borger girls wrestling
A reigning Class 5A champion, she opened the 2024-25 season with a 4-0 showing at the Dumas Takedown on Saturday. She pinned all four of her foes — three of them coming in the first period.
Angelo Del Hierro, Hanks boys golf
Playing at the Lone Star Golf Course in El Paso on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the junior shot 75 to take home first place in the El Paso El Dorado Varsity Invitational.
Mariah Dillard, Azle girls wrestling
The senior posted a 4-0 mark and took home first place in the 120-pound bracket at the V.R. Eaton Talon Tournament on Saturday. She beat state finalist Grace Romans of Allen, 7-4, in the title match. Dillard was named the girls tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Kat Dulin, Lubbock Christian School volleyball
The Lubbock Christian University signee had 13 assists, 12 digs, 9 kills and 2 aces to help lead her squad to the TAPPAS 4A title, a 3-0 win over Geneva School of Boerne on Saturday.
Brenlin Garlitz, Red Oak Ovilla Christian Academy volleyball
The junior was on the all-tournament team after helping the Eagles beat Katy Faith West Academy, 3-0, in the TAPPS 2A title. Garlitz had 27 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks and 3 aces in the finals
Nataliyah Gray, Alief Taylor girls basketball
The Mississippi State signee had four double-doubles last week. The 6-foot-3 senior scored a total of 96 points and 54 rebounds.
Morgan Green, Canyon Randall girls wrestling
At the Dumas Takedown, the senior went 4-0 with three pins and won by a 17-2 tech fall in the championship of the 152-pound bracket.
Syniyah Grigsby, North Mesquite girls basketball
Five games into her high school career, the 6-foot-2 freshman has three double-doubles. She posted a line with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 51-30 win over North Garland on Tuesday. She also had 8 blocks, 6 steals and 3 assists.
Amare Guerra, San Antonio Antonian Prep boys basketball
For the fourth time this season, the junior guard scored 20 or more points for the Apaches. He tallied 27 points and had 7 steals — for the third game in a row — in an 87-65 win over San Antonio Homeschool on Nov. 12.
Matthew Hendren, El Paso Eastwood boys wrestling
After taking second place last year at the Andy Garcia Empire Invitational, Hendren went 4-0 with four pins to take first in the 132-pound bracket on Saturday in El Paso.
Kylie Kleckner, Trophy Club Byron Nelson volleyball
The Bobcats beat Southlake Carroll 3-0 on Saturday to win a regional title in Class 6A Division II to advance to the state semifinals. The Washington signee had 20 kills, 13 digs and 3 blocks in the sweep.
Jacey Kuntz, Richmond Foster girls wrestling
A returning state qualifier, the senior posted a 4-0 mark at the Knights Invitational at Clear Falls High School in League City. All four of her wins were pins.
Gracie Lawson, Grandview volleyball
The Zebras punched their first ticket to the state semifinals with a 3-2 win over Franklin in a Class 3A Division regional finals. Lawson had 45 assists and 20 digs in the victory.
Kylie Marquez, El Paso Americas girls basketball
The junior guard had double-digit points in four wins for the Trail Blazers last week. She started with 17 in a win against El Paso Riverside. At the Eastwood Showcase this past weekend, she scored 15, 14 and 15, respectively in three wins.
Jaci Moore, Fort Worth All Saints volleyball
The senior setter distributed 48 assists — with four teammates having 11 or more kills — in the TAPPS 5A finals. The Saints beat Fort Bend Christian Academy, 3-0, to win its 31st in a row.
Rosanelly Pastrano, San Antonio Lee girls basketball
During a 81-23 win over La Hoya Juarez on Thursday, the junior had 24 points and 15 steals and just missed a double-double with 20 points and 9 steals in a 64-35 win over San Antonio Taft on Nov. 11.
Kaden Richardson, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail boys basketball
The reigning District 3-6A offensive player of the year scored 22 against Keller Timber Creek on Nov. 12 and then a season-high 26 in a win against Lubbock Cooper on Nov. 15.
Bella Rose, Wichita Falls Christ Academy volleyball
The Lady Warriors won a fifth straight TAPPS 1A title on Friday with a 3-0 win over San Marcos Hill Country. The senior had 17 digs and 13 kills in the victory.
Landon Song, Frisco Memorial boys wrestling
At the Arlington ISD’s Turkey Takedown, the junior went 4-0 to take home first place in the 132-pound bracket, with wins by decision, tech fall and pin. He’s the Warriors' first champion in the event.
Macaria Spears, Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy volleyball
The Texas pledge helped the Lions win a third straight TAPPS 6A title on Saturday, beating San Antonio Antonian, 3-0. She had 16 kills and 7 digs in the win.
Ryan Wright, Dallas Highland Park boys wrestling
Wright had two 15-0 tech fall wins and then two pins to take home first place in the 150-pound bracket at the Panther Invitational on Saturday in Addison. The Scots took home first place.