Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/20/2025)

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI's Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 16-18.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Parker Almanza, sr., Byron Nelson
Almanza, a Baylor commit, threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns while running for another score as Byron Nelson took down Eaton, 48-26.
2. Kaedyn Cobbs, sr., Guyer
Cobbs, an Illinois commit, set a new career-high with 269 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 52-21 victory over Marcus.
3. Ben Ebeke, sr., W.T. White
Ebeke ran for 278 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-7 rout of Sunset.
4. Barrett Fallon, sr., Davenport
Fallon was back at it in a 47-23 win over Somerset, recording 246 total yards and five touchdowns.
5. JT Harris, sr., Euless Trinity
Harris, a Texas State commit, only needed 15 carries to run for 270 yards and four scores in a 55-37 shootout win over Keller.
6. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit
Hebert, a Houston commit, compiled 467 yards of total offense and six touchdowns — four rushing, two receiving — as Strake Jesuit edged Fulshear, 42-38.
7. Cash Lancaster, sr., Pieper
Lancaster caught six passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns as Pieper stormed back to defeat New Braunfels, 28-24.
8. Colt Lozano, jr., Laredo United
Lozano had 10 catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Medina Valley.
9. Alex Robles, jr., J.M. Hanks
Robles caught nine passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-6 rout of El Paso.
10. Lucas Sawyer, sr., Richardson
Sawyer threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns as Richardson hammered Richardson Pearce, 64-6.
11. Daveon Singleton, sr., Chapin
Singleton, a UTEP commit, ran for 214 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns — two rushing, one passing — in a 35-21 win over Canutillo.
12. G’Manii Smith, sr., Seguin
Smith dominated with 11 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns as Seguin fell to Colleyville Heritage in overtime, 42-41.
13. Christian Villarreal, sr., Ozona
Villarreal turned 34 carries into 410 yards and six touchdowns in a 57-12 thrashing of Sonora.
14. Jett Walker, sr., Georgetown
Walker ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-8 victory over East View. The West Virginia commit surpassed the 5,000 career rushing yards mark in the game.
15. Bodey Weaver, sr., Colleyville Heritage
Weaver shined in the victory over Seguin, completing 20 of 33 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns while running for 88 yards and another score.
