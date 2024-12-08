Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/8/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 5-7. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Kaleb Bailey, sr., North Shore
Bailey had 10 carries for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Atascocita. The senior quarterback also completed 16 of 19 passes for 202 yards and a pair of TDs.
2. Bowe Bentley, jr., Celina
Bentley completed 12 of 14 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns while running for 118 yards and a TD as Celina dominated Alvarado, 55-21.
3. Chase Garnett, sr., Liberty Christian
Garnett, a South Florida signee, ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns as Liberty Christian downed Parish Episcopal for the TAPPS Division I title, 45-24. It was Liberty Christian’s second straight state championship.
4. Sean Garza, jr., La Vernia
Garza had 36 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-24 victory over Bay City.
5. Christian Tyree Glenn, sr., Southlake Carroll
Glenn ran for three touchdowns in a 56-45 win over Guyer.
6. Elijah Hardison, sr., Joaquin
Hardison turned 23 carries into 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-22 victory over Honey Grove.
7. Hank Hendrix, so., Boerne
Hendrix completed 24 of 29 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns as Boerne survived a shootout with Miller, 65-50.
8. Kiante Ingram, so., North Crowley
Ingram ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Allen.
9. Mike Jones, sr., Malakoff
Jones had 16 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown as Malakoff blanked Liberty-Eylau, 35-0. The senior quarterback also completed 6 of 10 passes for 84 yards.
10. Buck Randall, so., Highland Park
Randall passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns while running for 124 yards and a score in a 41-28 win over Lone Star.
11. DJ Reese, so., Guyer
Reese had five catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Southlake Carroll.
12. Quincy Rheams, sr., First Baptist
Rheams compiled 235 total yards and two touchdowns as First Baptist downed Brazos Christian, 42-15, for the TAPPS Division IV title.
13. Bryson Roland, sr., La Vega
Roland carried it 22 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-30 win over Sealy.
14. Collin Smitherman, sr., Franklin
Smitherman had 16 carries for 213 yards and four touchdowns as Franklin fell to Columbus, 62-42.
15. Cody Stoever, sr., Wimberley
Stoever passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for 146 yards and three scores in a 36-33 win over Sinton.
16. Miles Teodecki, jr., Vandegrift
Teodecki threw for 261 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-14 rout of Harlan.
17. Nehemiah Warmate, sr., Ryan
Warmate had 19 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Aledo.
18. Cornelius Warren, sr., North Crowley
Warren, a UNLV signee, ran for 171 yards and a touchdown in the win over Allen.
19. Kelvin Washington, sr., Longview
Washington had 32 carries for 298 yards and five touchdowns as Longview stunned DeSoto, 50-14.
20. Ayden Winters, sr., Paradise
Winters passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns while carrying it 31 times for 178 yards in a 33-15 victory over Shallowater.
21. Landon York, jr., Wall
York completed 17 of 24 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns as Wall crushed Canadian, 49-3.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports