Vote: Who was the top wide receiver in Texas high school football in 2024?
The 2024 Texas high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performers by position from across the state.
Here are some of the top wide receivers from the 2024 season. The following players are included in our Wide Receiver of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Texas high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. Voting concludes on February 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Top Wide Receivers in the 2024 Texas High School Football Season
Dakorien Moore, Sr., Duncanville
A 5-star recruit signed with Oregon, Moore had 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged a stellar 19.7 yards per reception. He helped Duncanville to the Class 6A Division 1 semifinals.
Andrew Marsh, Sr., Katy
Marsh had 65 receptions for 1,172 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. Marsh signed with Michigan on signing day.
Kaliq Lockett, Sr., Sachse
Lockett had 47 receptions for 625 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Obviously there are some physical features and ultimately if you get the ball to him, he’s going to score," Sachse head coach Mark “Red” Behrens said. "His body control is unbelievable."
Daylon Singleton, Sr., DeSoto
Singleton had 59 receptions for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 as part of a talented DeSoto wide receiver corp.
Dameon Crowe, Jr., Richardson
Crowe was the 2024 District 7-6A offensive MVP with 62 catches for 1,278 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Tanook Hines, Sr., Dekaney
Hines capped a solid career with 46 receptions for 786 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He is signed to USC.
Luke Watkins, Sr., Prosper Walnut Grove
Watkins was a playmaker all season. He had 73 receptions for 1,417 Yards and 19.4 YPC 20 TDs
Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Sr., North Shore
district 23-6A 38 receptions for 762 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He has also put in 409 punt return yards and 65 kick return yards to go along with three punt return touchdowns.
Daylan McCutcheon, Sr., Lovejoy
McCutcheon, who is signed to Texas, had 1,160 receiving yards on 89 receptions and 18 touchdowns in 2024, according to MaxPreps.
Brock Boyd, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Boyd was a fantastic playmaker in 2024. He had 1,875 receiving yards with 111 receptions and 20 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
Harry Hassmann, Sr., Coppell
Hassmann amassed 1,350 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final season. He did so on 55 receptions. Hassmann signed with Arizona State.
Tristian Gentry, Sr., Stephenville
Gentry was a touchdown machine with 22 receiving touchdowns in 2024. He also had 93 receptions for 1,778 yards. He signed to Texas Tech in December.
Damarion Mays, Fr., Life Oak Cliff
Mays had 68 receptions and for 1,640 yards and 14 touchdowns. He made High School on SI’s All-Freshman team.
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, So., DeSoto
He had 57 receptions, 855 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, and he continues to receive offers from the top collegiate programs in the nation.
Carson Darby, Sr., Parish Episcopal
Darby had a stellar senior season for Parish Episcopal. He had 1,590 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He is committed to Ouachita
Cylius McCurley, Jr., Lamesa
McCurley had 1,336 receiving yards,86 receptions and 26 touchdowns in 2024 for a strong junior season. He was also the District 2-3A MVP.
Clint Rachal, Sr., College Park
Fifty-three catches for 16 touchdowns and 1,453 yards was an incredible way to end a senior season for Rachal.
Kiotti Armstrong, Sr., Jasper
Armstrong was one of the top tight ends in Texas high school football in 2024. He had 37 receptions for 698 yards and eight touchdowns. He is signed to Texas A&M.
Quentin Gibson, Sr., North Crowley
Gibson had an incredible season for the Class 6A Division 1 state champions. He had over 2,000 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024.
Cannon Bozman, Jr., Highland Park
Bozman had 69 catches for 1,112 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season. He couldn’t be stopped in the playoffs. He had 105.8 yards per game in the postseason.
Jaylon Hawkins, Sr., Argyle Liberty Christian
The TAPPS Division 1 state champion had a playmaker in Hawkins. He had 69 catches for 1,096 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Carterrious Brown, Sr., Arlington Seguin
Signed to SMU, Brown had 13 touchdowns, 924 yards and 59 receptions in 2024.
Jeremiah Douglas, So., Crandall
Douglas had a strong sophomore season with 71 catches for 1,203 and 14 touchdowns.
Jalen Lott, Jr., Frisco Panther Creek
Lott is a speedster and a threat whenever he touches the ball, and he was the District 7-4A co-offensive MVP. He’s earned offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Alabama and Georgia
Cam Patterson, Sr., Carter
Patterson split time at wide receiver, running back and quarterback this season. As a wide receiver, he had 20 receptions and six touchdowns. He was the co-offensive MVP in District 4A-D1.
