Which Texas freshman could become the next Aaliyah Chavez? Three names to watch
While the country’s eyes are glued to Lubbock native and No. 1 girls 2025 high school recruit Aaliyah Chavez – who is having a historic year to cap a historic career at Monterey High School – some of the country’s top freshmen girls also reside in the state.
So, who’s got next?
While Chavez will benefit from a potential seven-figure NIL deal will be starring in college the next few seasons, we decided to look at which Texas freshman could become the state’s next Aaliyah Chavez.
While the 2028 crop is deep, these three are a pretty good bet to be in the running for the state’s – and possibly country’s – top player in 2028.
Syniyah Grigsby, 6-2, Wing, North Mesquite
College offers: Texas A&M, Ole Miss, SMU
A highly decorated youth player on the national showcase circuit, Grigsby stepped onto the scene at North Mesquite and proved she didn’t need any time to get acclimated to varsity high school basketball.
A dominant 6-foot-2 wing, Grigsby scored 34 points and pulled down a staggering 21 rebounds with seven steals in her first high school game – proving why the ESPN named her one of its HoopGurls Top 25 freshmen to watch. Through 24 games this season, Grigsby is averaging 21.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.8 assists.
And while 34 points is a high bar to set to start a career, it’s not even the best game of her young career. She scored a whopping 37 points and added 13 boards and four assists in an 81-75 loss in double overtime Dec. 27 to Lakeview Centennial.
A walking double-double, Grigsby has 14 such performances this season. She had 19 points, 14 rebounds and two steals against Mansfield; 21 points, 12 boards, three assists, three blocks and two steals vs. Eastern Hills; 23 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, six steals and three assists against North Garland; 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals against Lovejoy; 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals against Sherman.
She had 22 points and 13 rebounds against Horn; 12 points, 22 rebounds, eight blocks, eight assists and five steals vs. Wilson; 28 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and a block against Samuell; 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a block vs. Poteet; 21 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals against Adams; 24 points and 11 rebounds against Cypress Creek; 27 points and 11 rebounds in an 81-46 loss to Princeton; 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks against Seagoville; and 22 points and 12 rebounds against DeSoto.
She nearly had a triple-double against North Side with 25 points, nine rebounds, 10 steals, three assists and three blocks.
She is coming off a massive performance in a 50-29 win against West Mesquite on Jan 7. In that game, she scored 33 points and pulled in 15 rebounds to go along with five steals, three assists and three blocks.
When she doesn’t net a double-double, she comes close.
She had nine points, 14 boards and three blocks against Denison; 15 points and eight rebounds against Bell; 18 points, seven rebounds, nine steals, three assists and two blocks against MacArthur; 11 points, 7 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals vs. Mesquite; 13 points and nine rebounds against King; and her “worst” game so far – eight points and eight rebounds with a block against Tyler Legacy.
Kelenna “KK” Ozumba, Forward, 6-4, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy
College offers: Mississippi State, Ole Miss
Another ESPN 5-star recruit on the ESPN HoopGurls Top 25 freshmen to watch, Ozumba is an imposing player on the floor.
Previously at Allen, Ozumba transferred to Oak Cliff’s Faith Family Academy – a team that departed the UIL prior to the season to play its own schedule – prior to the start of the 2024-2025 campaign. She announced her official offer from Ole Miss on Aug. 20, 2024 in a post on Instagram.
Quick, athletic and strong, Ozumba has turned heads with her ability to dominate games on both ends of the floor. Defensively, she moves well and is a renowned shot blocker.
Offensively, she’s done a lot of damage near the basket but possesses the ability to step out and shoot effectively. Scouting reports laud her ability to score with both hands and believe her best basketball is firmly ahead of her.
Arianna Robinson, 5-10, Guard, Plano East
College offers: North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Baylor, Louisville
It’s time to get used to that name, because you’re going to be seeing it a lot.
With attention on women’s basketball at an all-time high thanks to a surge of viral eyes drawn to the sport in recent years by superstars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the trickle-down effect has been felt at all levels of the sport. While attention tends to fuel pressure, one young star hasn’t seemed to let the pressures of being No. 1 affect her play.
At minimum, Robinson – a 5-foot-10 guard at Plano East High School in Plano, Texas – is one of the best players in the entire 2028 class. A darling on the showcase circuit, Robinson reportedly held Division I offers – including Louisville – before beginning her freshman season.
She’s doing nothing to cool that interest. Stepping in against Class 6-6A competition, Robinson is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals for the Panthers.