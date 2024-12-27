Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (12/26/2024)
The week between Christmas and New Year's Day is always revealing for the best boys basketball teams in California and final days of the 2024 calendar year should be no different.
The Damien Classic and Torrey Pines Holiday Classic always present a window of what is in store for the rest of the season and separates the contenders and pretenders. Next weekend at the HoopHall Classic West in Gilbert (Ariz.), Jan. 2-4, will also give the elite teams time to strut their stuff.
There are nine teams among California's Top 25 still unbeaten at Christmas, a pretty high number, including top-ranked St. John Bosco, No. 6 Riordan and No. 8 De La Salle and No. 9 Montgomery.
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. St. John Bosco (11-0)
The Braves win their Trinity League opener over Orange Lutheran without Brandon McCoy and Elzie Harrington. Christian Collins and Max Ellis led the way. Next up: Platinum Division in Classic at Damien.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (11-1)
Roosevelt wins the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, beating Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in the final. Brayden Burries scored 26 points and Issac Williamson had 19.
3. Harvard-Westlake (12-1)
Nik Khamenia notches 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a convincing win over JSerra, a team expected to earn an Open Division berth.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (12-1)
Notre Dame suffers its first loss in the Tarkanian Classic final to Roosevelt despite Tyran Stokes scoring 20 points. Lino Mark played just four minutes in an attempt to play while injured. (TYRAN STOKES DEBUT)
5. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (9-0)
Four more wins started with 90-65 blowout of defending state D2 champion Oakland Tech behind 33 points and 10 points from Tounde Yessoufou, and a combined 45 from Julius and Malcolm Price along with Gunner Morinini. Yessoufou is averaging 29.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
6. Riordan (6-0)
Won the Gridley Classic with wins over Branson (68-27), Clovis North (54-52) and previous No. 6 Salesian (52-51) thanks in part to tournament MVP Andrew Hilman (19 points). Texas Tech-bound Jasir Rencher and Irvine signee Nex Emeneke was also All-Tourney.
7. Salesian (9-1)
Pride lost their first regular-season game since 2022, 52-51 to Riordan, in finals of the Gridley Classic. Salesian missed two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play.
8. De La Salle (10-0)
Win over Santa Margarita (61-57) to win the Vountour Classic was team's most impressive. David Balogun, a rapidly improving 6-6 post, scored 29 to lead the way. Since then breathers over Mountain House (67-35), La Salle (76-26) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (79-39).
9. Montgomery (11-0)
The Aztecs from San Diego won five games last week, including four at the Tarkanian Classic to take the Nike Division championship behind division's Most Outstanding Player J.J. Sanchez, who had 22 points in the finals.
10. Santa Margarita (8-1)
Eagles' only loss comes this week to unbeaten NorCal power De La Salle, but bounces back with a win over Murrieta Valley.
11. Sierra Canyon (9-2)
Trailblazers beat Millikan 87-33 this past week.
12. JSerra (10-3)
The Lions get a taste of Open Division-level hoops in a 65-50 loss to Harvard-Westlake.
13. Redondo Union (10-1)
Redondo Union is picking up Open Division playoff buzz.
14. La Mirada (10-2)
La Mirada has been idle since Dec. 14.
15. Heritage Christian (12-0)
Coach Paul Tait is enthused by the play of sophomore point guard Dominic Loehle.
16. Carlsbad (10-0)
After lopsided win over St. Augustine (77-54), recorded tough wins over Sage Creek (75-66), Mission Hills (67-59) and La Jolla Country Day (80-68).
17. Mater Dei (8-3)
Monarchs have won five of their last six.
18. St. Pius (9-4)
Pius went 2-2 at the Tarkanian Classic.
19. Inglewood (8-4)
Jasone Crowe Jr. is averaging 37 points per game.
20. St. Bernard (9-3)
Had won four straight before losing 63-54 to Brophy College Prep of Phoenix Ariz. (63-54).
21. Windward (10-2)
Quality win over Pacifica Christian of Orange County without Jeremiah Hampton was impressive. JJ Harris and Louis Bond impressed.
22. Anaheim Canyon (8-2)
Canyon has won five straight. Brandon Benjamin averaging 30+ points a game.
23. Damien (12=3)
Damien without big man Nate Garcia (injured).
24. Mira Costa (12-0)
Twelve straight wins isn't a bad way to start the season. Defense a big key, holding opponents under 50 seven times, including three straight games limiting opponents to 49 in wins over Riverside poly (61-49), Salesian Los Angeles (93-49) and Wiseburn-Da Vinci (61-49).
25. Rancho Cucamonga (10-4)
Cougars last win came against Long Beach Poly on Dec. 14.