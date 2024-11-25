Top 25 preseason Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (11/25/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is close top tip off, and High School on SI will have the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification throughout the year. We start with a preseason top-15 rankings.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketbal rankings
1. Wayzata
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 24 Prior Lake
Ranking rationale: Wayzata ruled the roost in the Power 25 for most of last season. Led by Associated Press Player of the Year and current Creighton Bluejay, 6-foot-8 Jackson McAndrew, the Trojans finished 2023-24 with a 29-2 record. They beat every team they played, but after sweeping conference rival Minnetonka in the regular season, they were upset by the Skippers, 72-61, in the Class 4A championship. The other loss came against Hopkins, a team they beat two out of three times, including in a blowout in the section finals.
Head coach Bryan Schnettler’s got a big rebuild ahead after winning the Lake and getting past a deep Section 6 tournament. He graduated nine players. The cupboard is not bare, especially in the backcourt. Two double-digit scorers are back in 6-foot-6 senior guard Wyatt McBeth (10.2 points per game) and 6-foot-4 junior guard Christian Wiggins (13.0 ppg).
Wiggins is the top recruit in the state in his class per 247, which pegs him as the No. 66 national recruit for 2026. The Trojans also bring 6-foot-6 junior guard Nolan Anderson, who transferred in from conference Eden Prairie after leading the Eagles in scoring last season at 17.7 points per game.
2. Hopkins
Next game: Dec. 4 at No. 2 Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: Expectations are always high at Hopkins, but last season felt like the Royals were playing with house money given that al their production would be coming back for 2024-25. Jayden Moore, a 6-foot point guard, was one of the best players in the state as a sophomore, finishing second on the team with 19.4 points per game. He’s got several P4 Division I offers, and even netted a football offer from the Gophers. Senior 6-foot guard Anthony Smith III joins Moore to create an illustrious backcourt. He led the team with 23 points a night. Also returning for legendary head coach Ken Novaj Jr. are seniors 6-foot-5 wing J.J. Semanko (16.5 ppg), 6-foot-5 wing Davion Hart (12.0 ppg) and 6-foot-6 senior forward Julius Ellis (5.5 ppg).
Hopkins is the preseason No. 1 after last season’s young roster posted a 23-6 overall record against a tough schedule to finish No. 6 in the final Power 25. The Royals were 9-3 in the Lake Conference for second place. They were the only team to beat No. 1 Wayzata in the regular season.
3. Totino-Grace
Next game: Dec. 4 vs. No. 2 Hopkins
Thrice is nice for Totino-Grace. The Eagles made it a Class 3A three-peat with a 73-64 win over Mankato East in the state championship game. Head coach Nick Carroll has this program rolling as one of the state’s and Midwest’s top teams, regardless of class or school size. T-G finished 27-5 overall and went 15-0 to win the top-heavy Northwest Suburban Conference by three games over runner up Park Center. The Eagles finished 2023-24 ranked No. 3 in the Power 25.
Four titles in a row isn’t far-fetched when you see that only two players graduated. Granted, one of them is a big one. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu led T-G at 19.6 points per game. The 6-foot-7 forward took his talents to South Beach to play at the University of Miami. Back in the fold are the next four leading scorers in 6-foot-6 senior forward Tyler Wagner (13.5 ppg), 6-foot-6 junior forward Dothan Ijadimbola (12.9 ppg), 6-foot-2 senior Chace Watley (12.8 ppg) and 6-foot-4 junior guard Tian Chatman.
4. Cretin-Derham Hall
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. Burnsville
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall has itself a squad for the 2024-25 season. Just from last year’s roster alone, there’s a lot of potential in the returning production. JoJo Mitchell, a 6-foot-1 guard, led the Raiders at 19 points per game last season as an underclassmen. His team was Suburban East Conference champion at 17-1 and finished with a 25-6 overall record en route to fourth place at the Class 4A tournament.
Add in a top-50 player in the country transferring in, and head coach Jerry Kline Jr. has something cooking in St. Paul. Tommy Ahneman, a 6-foot-11 center committed to Notre Dame, arrives from Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota. Senior 6-foot-5 forward Monteff Dixon (13.0 ppg) is another name to watch. A couple key departures from a four-man senior class are 6-foot-1 guard Miles Bollinger (10.0 ppg) and 6-foot guard Anthony Knight (7.2 ppg).
5. Minnetonka
Next game: Dec. 5 at No. 24 Prior Lake
Ranking rationale: Head coach Bryce Tesdahl guided the Skippers to the program’s fourth state title and first since 2008. Despite finishing fourth in the Lake Conference, Minnetonka was a high-ranking team throughout the 2023-24 season, finishing No. 2 in the final Power 25. The Skippers were swept in the regular season by No. 1 and conference champ, Wayzata, but got sweet revenge with a 72-61 win in the title game.
The squad graduated four of its top-five scorers from last season, including guard Greyson Uelmen (20.0 points per game), who’s headed to North Dakota, and guard Andy Stefonowicz (16.7 ppg), who’s headed to Uelmen’s rival, North Dakota State. Also departing are guard Jordan Cain (18.7 ppg) who’s now at Iowa Central, as well as another double-digit scorer, forward Kayden Wells.
There are still some key returning pieces back to make this a formidable team, including 5-foot-11 senior point guard Isa El-Amin (9.1 ppg), as well as 6-foot-1 senior guards Duke Richardson (8.4 ppg) and Malachi Boadi (3.0 ppg).
6. Alexandria
Next game: Dec. 5 vs. Brainerd
Ranking rationale: Alexandria has been the winner of the offseason. The Cardinals posted a perfect 13-0 record in summer tournaments, including beating Class 4A power Hopkins, 62-59 in overtime to win the Pacesetter Sweet 16 tournament that brings together four of the top teams from all four MSHSL classes.
Head coach Forrest Witt has the top recruit in the state on his squad in 6-foot-8 power forward Chase Thompson. The Clemson recruit is a commanding presence who helped the Cardinals to a 25-7 record last year and a Central Lakes Conference championship. They were Section 8-3A champions and finished fourth place at state, dropping two games by a combined eight points.
Junior guard Mason Witt is another key piece back. The team will be moving on from current Minnesota Golden Gopher Grayson Grove, who averaged double digits as a 6-foot-8 power forward. Guard Bralyn Steffensmeier is another notable graduate.
7. Park Center
Next game: Dec. 3 at Minneapolis Washburn
Ranking rationale: Park Center has been a top tier team in the state for several years, but it will take a new group of players to keep it there. Head coach James Ware saw one of the school’s most talented classes depart. It was headlined by 20-point-per-night scorer, guard Casmir “Cash” Chavis, who’s going to Arkansas, as well as double-digit scorers forward Chaing Ring headed to Murray State, guard Jackson Fowlkes to University of Minnesota, Duluth, and guard Ari Gooch graduating.
That group led the Pirates to a 27-4 record and a 12-3 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference, finishing only behind undefeated Totino-Grace. Park Center finished No. 4 in the final 2023-24 Power 25 and No. 1 in Class 4A in points per game at 83.4. As the No. 2 seed, it took fifth at the 4A state tournament after a surprising quarterfinals loss to unseeded Eagan. Key pieces back for the green and gold are 6-foot-5 senior forward Temi Omotoyinbo, who averaged around 10 points per game.
Park Center continues with good size in the front court in the form of 6-foot-6 senior forward Emmanuel Jentzeni. Junior 6-foot-2 guard Xavier Frelix has good genes being the nephew of 2018 Park Center graduate and former Pirates’ star, D.J. Purnell. Mix in 6-foot-3 guard Nigel Caldwell, and 6-foot-5 senior forward Abu Keita, who transferred from Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and this could be a group ready to take the torch.
8. Orono
Next game: Dec. 5 vs. No. 1 Wayzata
Ranking rationale: One of the most anticipated seasons in school history has been tempered by tragedy. The Spartans will be playing with heavy hearts in 2024-25 after the loss of Lucas Knudson, a starter on last year’s state tournament who passed away in an auto accident less than three weeks before the season opener.
Orono will look to create a storybook season in Knudson’s honor as it brings back most of the production from its 2023-24 squad that finished sixth at the Class 3A state tournament. Senior 6-foot-5 guard Nolan Groves is a bucket. The Yale commit poured in 27 points per game last season as he helped the Spartans to a 19-12 record against a tough schedule. Also back is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the state, 6-foot-9 senior center Brady Wooley (14.2 ppg). The senior class is loaded with 6-foot-2 senior guard Mitchell Kauch (10.6 ppg) and 6-foot-5 senior forward Nathan Chavez (6.2 ppg) also in the mix. Head coach Chris Bjorgaard could have his team in the mix to win the Metro West Conference and another Section 6-3A title.
9. Shakopee
Next game: Dec. 4 vs. Chaska
Ranking rationale: Shakopee continues to post great records year in and year out. Head coach Jake Dammann’s squad finished last season at No. 7 in the Power 25. Unfortunately for the Sabers, 2024 was their third straight year falling in the section playoffs. It’s tough when you’re with section mates with a power like Minnetonka. No one pushed the Skippers harder in the postseason on their run to the Class 4A state title than Shakopee. The Sabers fell 78-75 in overtime on the road in the game to go to state.
Shakopee graduated a four-player senior class of which each was a starter or rotation player. The headlining departure is guard Jalen Langsy, who averaged over 20 points per game and now plays collegiately at Northwestern College in Iowa. Guard Isaac Snell (11.7 ppg), guard Kaden Braxton (7.6 ppg) and Jade West (5.7 ppg) rounded out the 2024 class.
Shakopee still brings back key contributors who look poised to take advantage of more opportunities. There are four new seniors projected to get big minutes beginning with 6-foot point guard Isaac Cordes, who averaged 10.3 points 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds on a team that finished 23-6 overall and second in the South Suburban Conference at 15-3.
Cordes also got an offer to join Langsy at Northwestern College. Lucas Wherley (10.0 ppg), a 6-foot-5 wing, was also a double-digit scorer, followed by guard Eli Schroeder (9.5 ppg) and 6-foot-3 wing Devin Pass (8.3 ppg).
10. Lakeville North
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 11 East Ridge
Lakeville North had a successful season by most accounts in 2023-24. Head coach John Oxton led his team to another conference title, winning the South Suburban at 16-2 by a game over fellow top-10 team, Shakopee. The Panthers finished 23-6 overall and were the No. 1 seed in the Section 1-4A playoffs. They finished No. 8 in the final Power 25 ranking, but the season ended in disappointing fashion with a 70-59 neutral court loss to Farmington.
North tends to rebuild, rather than reload, but there will be some big cogs to replace. Senior 6-foot-6 forward Jack Robison averaged over 20 points per game and was one of the best recruits in the state who landed at Wisconsin. Also on the outs are 5-foot-11 guard Matt Drake (16.0 ppg), 6-foot-4 small forward Andrew Quam (12.1 ppg) and 6-foot-3 forward Tyler Christianson (6.8 ppg). The top returning scorer is 6-foot-1 guard James Gager, who was fourth last year with 7.6 points a night. A couple other names to watch are 6-foot-6 power forward Drew Kolander and 6-foot-3 senior wing Johanes Piscikas.
11. East Ridge
Next game: Dec. 3 at No. 10 Lakeville North
Ranking rationale: East Ridge is looking for a smoother ride atop the Power 25 as opposed to the roller coaster it traveled on in 2023-24. The Raptors started off 2-5 and 4-7 playing a bear of a schedule. They heated up when they got (primarily) to Suburban East Conference play, winning 16 straight to finish in second place only behind eventual fourth-place finisher at the Class 4A tournament, Cretin-Derham Hall. The win streak came to an end at an inopportune time as East Ridge fell 72-69 to Tartan in the Section 4-4A semifinals.
It was still a strong season for a team that was led by an underclassman. Current junior, 6-foot guard Cedric Tomes, put up 19.1 points per game. He’s already received several D-I offers from Midwestern schools. He and classmate 6-foot-1 junior guard Bennett Skinner (11.7 ppg) make a dynamic backcourt. Skinner set the school record for made threes in a season (76). Senior 5-foot-11 guard James Martin (6.2 ppg) also adds solid outside shooting and 6-foot-5 senior forward Kyle Frendt (4.6 ppg) adds size inside.
A couple key losses are a pair of 6-foot-4 forward Charlie Theis (14.8 ppg) and Charles Bern (12.1 ppg), as well as one of the Raptors’ top distributors in 6-foot guard Parker Wellmann, who owns the school record for assists in a season (166) and career (305).
12. DeLaSalle
Next game: Dec. 5 vs. Oakland Tech (California)
Ranking rationale: When you think of prep hoops in Minnesota, DeLaSalle is one of the top schools that come to mind. The 24-time state champion Islanders are hungry to get back to the top for the first time since 2019. They got to the title game in 2022 and 2023 and took third place last year.
Former DeLaSalle longtime assistant Todd Anderson had a solid debut as the head man. He guided the black and gold to a 22-10 campaign playing a demanding schedule. DLS won yet another Tri-Metro Conference championship and pushed back-to-back-to-back state champion Totino-Grace in a 74-67 loss in the Class 3A state semifinals.
There are a lot of weapons back in the fold. The top name is 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Jaeden Udean, who’s one of the top players in the state in his class. He led the Islanders scoring 14.2 points per game and dropped 27 in a state quarterfinals win over Orono. The team’s second leading scorer is also back in 6-foot guard De’von Irvin. Senior 6-foot-5 guard Dorian Pruitt is also another name to watch. Freshman guard Taaj Whitlock is also on the roster.
He’s the brother of former DLS great, Nasir Whitlock, who’s now playing collegiately at Lehigh. Some notable names gone to graduation are 6-foot-5 forward Ray James Jr (11.8 ppg), 6-foot-4 guard Jaden Morgan (9.5 ppg) and 6-foot-3 guard Justin Johnson (9.0 ppg).
13. Mankato East
Next game: Dec. 5 at St. Peter
Ranking rationale: Mankato East is turning into a farm team for the local college. Carson Schweim, 6-foot-7 forward and 2024 East graduate, is sticking around to play for the Minnesota State University Mavericks in Mankato. Soon, current 6-foot-5 senior forward Ganden Gosch will be joining them. Head coach Joseph Madson’s program is churning out a lot of collegiate talent.
This year’s team also features 6-foot-1 senior guard Brogan Madson, who’s headed to the University of Sioux Falls. They’ve also got 6-foot-9 senior center Braden Petzel, who’s attracting Division I college football interest.
The Cougars are fresh off a 28-3 season in which they won the Big 9 Conference and finished second at the Class 3A state tournament. They were within three points of Totino-Grace at halftime in the championship but could not stop T-G’s three-peat, falling 73-64. Other key departures from that squad aside from Schweim are 6-foot-3 guard Manaow Omot, who’s at Iowa Central and 5-foot-10 guard Dwayne Bryant, who’s at Minnesota State, Fergus Falls.
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Next game: Dec. 5 vs. Richfield
Ranking rationale: Former Golden Gopher Damian Johnson continues to succeed as the head man at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. He guided the Red Knights to a 19-10 record last season and a Metro West Conference championship.
The young squad responded well to a six-game losing streak early in the season. Johnson gets his top gun back for 2024-25 in the form of 6-foot-7 senior forward Jalen Wilson. He put up nearly 20 points per game last season and is committed to Northern Iowa. B-SM was oh-so-close to making it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Red Knights swept Orono in the regular season but fell 86-84 in the Section 6-3A championship.
There’s another double-digit scorer back in the fray with 6-foot-1 guard Jaleel Donley. He and Wilson will look to increase their workload upon the graduation of 6-foot-4 guard Jayden Daisy and 6-foot-2 guard Ron Lee, as well as 6-foot-5 senior forward Abu Keita, who transferred to Park Center.
While one big name transfers out, another one transfers in. T.J. Stuttley, the No. 5 recruit in Minnesota in the class of 2025, comes from Onalaska, Wisconsin. He’s a 6-foot-4 guard who will be an instant difference-maker.
15. Edina
Next game: Dec. 6 at No. 17 Maple Grove
Ranking rationale: University of Minnesota, Duluth, basketball fans will be on the Edina bandwagon this season. The Bulldogs are getting a pair of Hornets next season with senior 6-foot-8 forward Daniel Molhoek and 6-foot-3 guard Billy DeMars planning to head north. Molhoek was second on the team averaging 15 points per game and DeMars fourth at 9.1.
Head coach Jon Bryant guided the Hornets to a 16-12 overall record and a third-place finish in the Lake Conference behind the two Class 4A championship game teams, Wayzata and Minnetonka. It might be tough for Edina to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 given it’s in Wayzata’s section, but this could be the roster to do it.
There are some notable graduates from the 2023-24 squad, including leading scorer 6-foot-3 guard Josiah Coleman (15.3 ppg). Guards Waylon Erlandson (9.2 ppg), Owen Kemper (8.6 ppg) and Charlie Moore (3.7 ppg) will also be missed. Fortunately, Edina still had time to get one of the top freshmen in the state some time to build for the future. Vicnent Cronin, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 6.2 points per night.
16. Farmington
Next game: Dec. 7 at Champlin Park
Ranking rationale: The Tigers were partying like it was 1937 last season. Head coach Tharen Johnson led Farmington to its first state tournament in 87 years after upsetting Lakeville North in the Section 1-4A title game. Not only that, but Farmington won a game at state en route to sixth place. The orange and black’s 24-8 record produced the most wins in school history. The Tigers took third in the South Suburban Conference at 14-4.
The Tigers have a tremendous trio of seniors they’ll be moving on from, topped by leading scorer 6-foot-8 forward Brandon Hrcnir (19.5 points per game), who’s now playing collegiately for Sioux Falls. Another double-digit scorer departing is 6-foot-4 forward Tyler Beckwith (12.6 ppg) who’s headed to Dakota State. Liam Roche, a 6-foot-6 forward, was near double figures at 7.6 ppg. There is still one Beckwith in town, 6-foot-1 guard Ryan Beckwith (10.0 ppg). Senior 6-foot-5 forward Nik Domier (9.7 ppg) is another weapon back.
17. Maple Grove
Next game: Dec. 6 vs. No. 15 Edina
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove is coming off a solid season in which it pushed one of the top teams in the state in the section finals. The Crimson fell 63-58 in the Section 5-4A championship to Park Center, a top-five team in the Power 25 throughout 2023-24. Head coach Nick Schroeder returns several starters and rotation players off his 20-9 squad that finished 11-4 in the tough Northwest Suburban Conference.
The main returner is 6-foot-3 senior wing Keegan Harney, who was second on the team scoring 13.8 points per game. He’s one of five players 6-foot-3 or taller back in the fray, including promising 6-foot-4 sophomore wing, Baboucarr Ann (6.1 ppg).
Notable losses are 5-foot-11 guard Henry Stang (19.7 ppg), 6-foot wing Gannon McGuire (10.1 ppg) and 6-foot-7 post Josh Femrite (5.9 ppg). Schroeder has established a good defensive culture at Maple Grove. The Crimson held opponents to a section-low 62.3 points per game.
18. Breck
Next game: Dec. 3 at St. Paul Academy
Ranking rationale: The Mustangs nearly pulled off an undefeated season. The Class 2A squad began 22-0 before losing by a mere two points at 4A top-10 Minneapolis Washburn. Breck pulled off big wins over Power 25 4A teams like Osseo and Hopkins, as well as 2A power Minnehaha Academy. Head coach Harry Sonie guided his team to a 31-1 overall mark and a 9-0 record to breeze to an Independent Metro Athletic Conference title.
The demanding regular season schedule prepared Breck well for the postseason as the Mustangs won every game by 17 points until the championship, where they beat Lake City 76-72 to claim the program’s first state title. This was the first time making the state tournament since 2006.
Sustaining this level of success won’t be easy in the absence of four seniors. The headlining departure is Daniel Freitag, who’s now a Wisconsin Badger. He surpassed current Atlanta Hawk, David Roddy, on the program’s all-time leading scoring list with 2,433 points.
His backcourt mate, Hanif Muhammad, will also be missed as he’s now at St. Cloud State. Key players back for the blue and gold are 6-foot-5 senior forward Miles Newton and 6-foot-4 junior guard DeAngelo Dungey. They had 16 and 12 points, respectively, in the state title game. This team has a tough schedule once again with chances to prove itself and climb up the Power 25.
19. Eagan
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. St. Thomas Academy
Ranking rationale: Will one of the big surprises of the 2024 state tournament be able to build on its momentum?
That’s the question for Eagan, which took advantage of being in one of the worst sections in Class 4A to place third at state after barely finishing above .500 (14-12) in the regular season. Not bad for the first state appearance since 2005. The Wildcats were the top seed in their section and nearly lost to No. 8 Bloomington Jefferson, escaping with a 63-60 win in the quarterfinals.
They rolled past their next two opponents and landed a major upset in the state quarters, knocking off No. 2 seed Park Center. They lost to eventual champ Minnetonka in the semis, but bounced back to drub Cretin-Derham Hall in the third-place game.
Eagan made its bones on defense, leading the class in fewest points allowed per game (58.5). Head coach Kevin McKenzie will look to build around 6-foot-4 junior forward Alex Schroepfer, who was third on the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game. Some key losses are 6-foot-2 guard Max Buslee (13.7 ppg) and 6-foot-6 guard Charlie Birk (12.9 ppg). They also will look to find new production in the backcourt upon departures of 6-foot-4 forward Liam Madigan (9.1 ppg) and 6-foot-5 center Owen Bockenstedt (4.2 ppg). Eagan may not be a top-10 team, but the Wildcats are no longer an afterthought.
20. Tartan
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. St. Paul Harding
Ranking rationale: Tartan couldn’t have picked a better time to pick up a signature win. The Titans racked up an impressive record but hadn’t beaten many teams of stature until going on the road and halting East Ridge’s 16-game win streak in the Section 4-4A semifinals. They weren’t able to make it to state for the first time in a decade, but there’s still lots of optimism in Oakdale.
Head coach Mark Klingsporn guided his team to a 24-5 mark overall and a Metro East Conference title by three games at 15-1. He gets back his top scorer, 5-foot-10 senior guard Cedric Banks. The Titans also boast one of the top freshmen in the state, 5-foot-9 guard Kevin Wilson Jr. The key will be finding size to replace 6-foot-5 center Elijah Barrett, who was a double-digit scorer, along with 6-foot-4 guard Demetrius Weems and 6-foot-1 guard Jazayah Gates who also could put the ball in the basket.
21. Waconia
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. Owatonna
Ranking rationale: While Waconia graduated a talented six-player class that featured two all-Metro West Conference performers, the Wildcats return one player who can do a lot to make up for that production. Will Kirsch, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, already became a 1,000-plus point career scorer as an underclassmen. He averaged about 20 per game last season en route to his second consecutive all-conference honors.
Waconia is coming off a 22-6 season in which it went 11-3 in the Metro West to finish second only behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s. It will be sad to see 6-2 guard Gavin Olson and current Winona State Warrior and 6-foot-7 forward Jackson Hayes go. Tate McDonald, a 6-foot-2 guard, was also one of the top defenders who’s since graduated.
22. Stewartville
Next game: Dec. 5 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Ranking rationale: Stewartville is in the midst of its best stretch in program history. The Tigers qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history in 2023 and made it back a year later.
Head coach Parker Lyga guided his team to a 28-4 overall record and were undefeated in Hiawatha Valley League play. They fell to eventual champion Totino-Grace in the Class 3A quarterfinals before bouncing back to win the consolation bracket. There are a couple nice pieces back from the 2023-24 team in 6-foot-7 senior forward Caleb Bancroft (10.1 points per game) and 6-foot-4 senior guard Parker Wangen (9.2 ppg). Both know how to win as they starred on Stewartville’s 14-0 state championship football team.
The Tigers finished last season at No. 14 in the Power 25. They’re a little lower to open this season due to the graduation of several key players. None was more impactful than 6-foot-4 guard Henry Tschetter, who’s now at St. John’s (Minnesota) after leading the team with 16.6 points per game.
23. Lakeville South
Next game: Dec. 3 vs. Chanhassen
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South was a consistent top-25 team last season as it finished with an 18-10 record. The Cougars held their own in one of the toughest conferences in the state, taking fourth in the South Suburban at 12-6.
Head coach Joe Janquart will move on from six players who graduated from the 2023-24 squad. The biggest loss is team MVP Ryan Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 14 points per game and was one of the team’s top defenders. More key losses include another top defender and scorer, 6-foot-4 guard DaMarcus Burks (13.3 ppg), as well as 5-foot-11 guard Lauson Schmidt (10.2 ppg).
Key returners that have South back in the Power 25 are 6-foot-2 senior guard Keaton Ressler (12.8 ppg) and 6-foot-6 forward Hudson Greene (8.1 ppg).
24. Prior Lake
Next game: Dec. 3 at No. 1 Wayzata
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake has pushed its chips in with its current senior class. Last year as juniors, they battled a tough schedule to finish in the top half of the South Suburban Conference standings at 9-9. Against a difficult schedule, the Lakers posted a 12-16 overall record. They had some growing pains along the way and expect to be better for it in 2024-25.
There will be a new head coach at the helm. Brian Jungwirth comes over from Wayzata, where he was an assistant at Wayzata. He also has experience as an assistant at Augsburg. Jungwirth inherits a roster that returns its top six scorers. It starts with 6-foot-2 senior guard Norbu Jenpa (16.4 points per game) and continues with 6-foot senior guard Luke Loehlein (11.6 ppg), 5-foot-11 senior guard Cade Wozney (11.2 ppg), 6-foot-1 senior guard Brayden Thompson (7.8 ppg), 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Kobby Sam-Brew (7.7 ppg) and 6-foot-1 senior guard Alex Hulskotter (7.1 ppg).
The Lakers hit their stride late in the season, winning at Lakeville South and routing eventual state third-place finisher Eagan before winning at Eden Prairie in the section quarterfinals.
25. Eden Prairie
Next game: Dec. 5 at No. 23 Lakeville South
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie is one of the highest upside teams in the state.
The Eagles endured a season of growth last season under new head coach Zander Culver, who had a talented, but young, roster that finished 9-18 overall and fifth in the tough Lake Conference. While the record leaves a lot to be desired for a traditionally winning program, there were some bright spots. Road wins against Power 25 teams Cretin-Derham Hall and East Ridge stand out, along with five-point road losses to eventual Class 4A champion Minnetonka and 4A runner up Wayzata.
The biggest loss doesn’t come to graduation, but by transfer. Junior 6-foot-6 guard Nolan Anderson is headed to conference rival Wayzata after leading the Eagles with 17.7 points per game. There are still three double-digit scorers back in the fold, though, with 6-foot-2 senior guard Max Lorenson (17.2 ppg), 6-foot-2 guard J.J. Sullivan (15.9 ppg) and 6-foot-1 junior guard Hamze Yusuf (10.8 ppg). Parker Fahning (7.2 ppg), a 6-foot-7 forward, was the main loss due to graduation.
