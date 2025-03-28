Top Texas coach to Florida? Electronic National Signing Day?: Top national high school sports stories (3/27/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. Enjoy the fifth installment.
1. Top Texas coach to Florida?
The line from Texas to Florida and vice versa usually relates to football, but David Peavy, one of the nation's most renowned boys basketball coaches from Duncanville (Texas), is apparently making a move to The Sunshine State. Via High School On SI ace Andy Villamarzo, who is based in Florida, reports that Peavy will accept the head boys basketball job at Southeastern Prep in Orlando. That's according to Charles Campbell of HoopDFW.com. Peavy led the Panthers (27-7) to a state 6A-1 title earlier this month following a 54-52 win over Houston Belaire. He made national headlines in 2021-22 while leading Duncanville to a 35-1 record and another state 6A title, but he was then suspended the following season for using an ineligible player. Duncanville was also stripped of its state title. Since Peavy took over Duncanville in 2018, the Panthers have gone 200-32.
2. Esports rising
With athletic scholarships for non elite high school standouts waning due to college transfer portals, new eligibility rules at junior colleges and sweet NIL deals, more kids are turning to esports (electronic sports), according to this report in the Post-Record of Southwest Washington. Participation has tripled over the last three years in Clark County, with Praire High School sporting two varsity and one JV team. Colleges are now offering esport scholarships, one which was gobbled up by Praire senior team captain Cody Sigler to Winthrop in South Carolina. "I played video games a lot growing up, but I never considered that it would help me get into college," he told the newspaper. Does that mean we'll be. having National Electronic Signing Day?
3. Mater Dei new (flag) football power?
Southern California juggernaut Mater Dei has been a perennial national juggernaut on the gridiron for decades and now the Monarchs think they can do the same sporting flags and ponytails while ditching the helmets. High School On SI SoCal ace Tarek Fattal reports that the hiring of new coach Kevin Morton signals a shift from local success to, well, as Morton says "what I believe will become the premier girls flag football program in the nation." Aim high, grab flags!
4. All that Jazzy
Nobody can spin a profile any better than High School on SI staff writer Todd Milles out of the great Northwest. With the McDonald’s All-American game less than a week away, he spent time with Clackamas (Ore.) super shooter, driver, distributor, defender Jazzy Davidson to get her impressions of future West teammates in New York. Remember to follow High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero who is in Brooklyn to cover all the McDonald's games festivities, starting Saturday.
5. Witches or Syrupmakers?
Round 2 of High School On SI managing editor Mike Swanson's national high school mascot bracket is winding down and today's matchup pits the Salem Witches of Massachusetts and the Cairo Syrupmakers from Georgia. Talk about sweet and scary.