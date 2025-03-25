Aaliyah Chavez decision day, girls basketball awards: Top national high school sports stories (3/25/2025)
Welcome to National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. Enjoy the second installment.
1. National Aaliyah Chavez Signing Day
Not since JuJu Watkins has there been such an anticipated recruiting day in women's sports than Tuesday, when the magnetic Aaliyah Chavez of Lubbock Monterey (Texas) announces her college commitment at approximately 2 p.m. (EST). High School On SI correspondent Levi Payton has unleashed a full-court press on Chavez's senior season — read more stories about Aaliyah Chavez's historic career here and here — as well his bold prediction where the 5-foot-11 point guard who averaged 32.0 points and 8.5 rebounds during her four-year career will wind up. She finished with nearly 4,800 career points, 1,300 rebounds and 800 assists.
2. Another Texas girl — 'Mighty Mouse' — to announce college plans
She has four names — Alexa Anahi Rodriguez Lopez — but is best known around Hillcrest High School in Dallas as 'Mighty Mouse.' According to this terrific video piece from nbcdfw.com, the 4-11, 95-pound senior has been a wrestling dynamo for four years and is the school's record-holder for wins, boys or girls. The former freshman basketball player gave it up for the mat and has piled up more than 180 victories. She's also broken down plenty of barriers, according to the report. Lopez plans to announce her college plans this week. "I'll go out there and wrestle anybody," she told the TV station. "I'm not scared of anybody."
3. More girls basketball love
High School On SI ace Southern California writer, reporter and on-air talent Tarek Fattal shed more light on the girls game by announcing his All-SoCal squad, which featured three more McDonald's All-Americans, including Player of the Year Aliyhana 'Puff' Morris, a four-year starting point guard for Etiwanda. She led the Eagles to their third straight California (CIF) Open Division championship. She's signed to Cal. Other McDonald's All-Americans picked were Etiwanda teammate Grace Knox, and Mater Dei 6-foot point guard Addison Deal, who is headed to Iowa. Three players from nationally ranked Ontario Christian, which beat Etiwanda in the Southern Section finals, but lost in the SoCal championship were picked, including Freshman of the Year Tati Griffin and super sophomore Kaleena Smith, the Offensive Player of the Year. Like the boys SoCal squad, so much to see here and likely future WNBA talent.
Be sure to follow the coverage of High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero at the McDonald's All-American Games starting this weekend (the games are April 1 in New Jersey).
4. New Jersey public school wins historic boys hoops No. 1 crown
It was a quarter century since a public high school basketball team finished as the No. 1 team in New Jersey, but the Plainfield Cardinals pulled it off after finishing with a 29-3 record and winning the Group IV State championship on March 18. High School on SI correspondent John Beisser chronicles the team's challenging march a private-school dominated field led by coach Mike Gordon Jr., his son Michah, the first Cardinal to surpass the 1,000-point mark as a sophomore, and 6-10 post Najai Hines, who became eligible on Jan. 1. The last public team to finish No. 1 in New Jersey was the 2000 team from Camden, led by Dajuan Wagner, the son of former Louisville and NBA standout Milt Wagner, who also attended the school.
5. Chicago school that almost closed still celebrating 1st state title
Hearty piece from Rebecca Johnson of the Chicago Tribune on how Dyett High School, still celebrating its first state boys basketball title captured on March 15, almost closed its doors for good a decade earlier due to a month-long hunger strike. The Chicago Public School beat Althoff Catholic School 52-41 in the title game at the University of Illinois thanks in part to the play of Jayden McKinnon and Ricky Coleman.