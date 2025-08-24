Tottenville’s Omar Mendez, Jr. Voted High School on SI’s Top Linebacker in New York State
Omar Mendez, Jr. transferred from Moore Catholic to Tottenville for the 2025 season
Omar Mendez, a senior at Tottenville High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top linebacker in New York heading into the 2025 season.
Mendez received 54.77% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
The senior linebacker transferred from Moore Catholic to Tottenville for the 2025 season. Last year, Mendez had 91 tackles (18 for a loss), eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Mavericks.
Tottenville went 8-4 in 2024. The Pirates kick off their 2025 season at home on Aug. 28 against Manalapan.
