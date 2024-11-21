2024 Utah high school football playoffs: State title game scores (11/21/2024)
The 2024 Utah high school football playoffs conclude Thursday night (November 21) with final matchups in Classes 4A-6A.
The Class 6A matchup will be between two Utah powerhouses, Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak. Corner Canyon looking to stay undefeated against in-state opponents.
Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak one of the national high school football games of the week
The Class 5A final will feature two teams who only have one loss coming into the matchup, Bountiful vs Roy. Bountiful winning the matchup 42-35 in their regular season game on Oct. 10th.
Finally, in Class 4A two 11-2 opponents will be facing off as Crimson Cliffs vs. Spanish Fork face off for the state championship.
You can follow all of the UHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Utah High School Football Scoreboard.
Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, final matchups, game times
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Utah high school football action on Thursday:
UTAH (UHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE UTAH FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 6A SCORES -- Class 5A SCORES
Class 4A SCORES -- Class 3A SCORES
Class 2A SCORES -- Class 1A SCORES
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Utah high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH UHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports