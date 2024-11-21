National high school football games of the week: High School on SI staff pick 'em (11/21/2024)
State champions were crowned in several states last week in high school football, and more title games are coming up Thursday through Saturday this week.
Other states are in the semifinal phase and earlier, but big playoff games are taking place across the country this week regardless of the round.
The High School on SI staff picked our 10 best games across the country this week, then picked the winner and final score of all 10.
Mike Swanson was last week's winner, finishing 9-1.
Here's how we see the national high school football games of the week playing out on Thursday, November 21 (the Utah game), and Friday, November 22 (the other nine games):
Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
Tarek Fattal: Lone Peak 30-26
Mitch Stephens: Corner Canyon 35-28
Todd Milles: Corner Canyon 30-20
Mike Swanson: Lone Peak 22-20
Gary Adornato: Corner Canyon 28-14
Jack Butler: Corner Canyon 31-28
JD Humburg: Corner Canyon 28-21
Sam Brown: Corner Canyon 28-21
Lone Peak upsets nationally ranked Corner Canyon in August
Tampa Jesuit vs. Port Charlotte (Florida)
Tarek Fattal: Port Charlotte 28-21
Mitch Stephens: Port Charlotte 28-24
Todd Milles: Port Charlotte 36-10
Mike Swanson: Tampa Jesuit 31-30
Gary Adornato: Tampa Jesuit 21-10
Jack Butler: Port Charlotte 35-30
JD Humburg: Tampa Jesuit 34-27
Sam Brown: Port Charlotte 31-24
Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional semifinal matchups, game times
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. State College (Pennsylvania)
Tarek Fattal: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 41-20
Mitch Stephens: State College 21-20
Todd Milles: State College 29-18
Mike Swanson: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35-31
Gary Adornato: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 34-21
Jack Butler: State College 25-21
JD Humburg: State College 35-28
Sam Brown: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42-39
Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/18/2024)
Nixa vs. Lee’s Summit North (Missouri)
Tarek Fattal: Nixa 20-17
Mitch Stephens: Lee’s Summit North 28-27
Todd Milles: Lee's Summit North 13-10
Mike Swanson: Nixa 35-34
Gary Adornato: Lee's Summit North 24-21
Jack Butler: Nixa 35-31
JD Humburg: Lee's Summit North 38-33
Sam Brown: Nixa 35-24
Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (11/19/2024)
Archbishop Hoban vs. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)
Tarek Fattal: Archbishop Hoban 35-29
Mitch Stephens: Walsh Jesuit 20-14
Todd Milles: Walsh Jesuit 24-16
Mike Swanson: Archbishop Hoban 22-17
Gary Adornato: Walsh Jesuit 17-10
Jack Butler: Walsh Jesuit 20-17
JD Humburg: Walsh Jesuit 23-16
Sam Brown: Archbishop Hoban 21-17
Walsh Jesuit upsets Archbishop Hoban in top Ohio high school football showdown in October
Hoover vs. Central-Phenix City (Alabama)
Tarek Fattal: Hoover 28-27
Mitch Stephens: Central-Phenix City 28-24
Todd Milles: Hoover 41-31
Mike Swanson: Hoover 27-24
Gary Adornato: Hoover 17-14
Jack Butler: Central-Phenix City 28-20
JD Humburg: Hoover 32-29
Sam Brown: Central-Phenix City 42-34
Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/20/2024)
Bay Port vs. Muskego (Wisconsin)
Tarek Fattal: Bay Port 24-16
Mitch Stephens: Muskego 21-10
Todd Milles: Bay Port 27-14
Mike Swanson: Bay Port 23-16
Gary Adornato: Bay Port 28-7
Jack Butler: Muskego 27-25
JD Humburg: Bay Port 40-24
Sam Brown: Muskego 24-21
Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship game matchups, times
Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove (Minnesota)
Tarek Fattal: Maple Grove 40-23
Mitch Stephens: Maple Grove 22-21
Todd Milles: Maple Grove 34-20
Mike Swanson: Maple Grove 29-28
Gary Adornato: Maple Grove 31-20
Jack Butler: Maple Grove 28-17
JD Humburg: Maple Grove 28-7
Sam Brown: Maple Grove 34-28
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl
St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran (California)
Tarek Fattal: St. John Bosco 25-21
Mitch Stephens: St. John Bosco 28-27
Todd Milles: St. John Bosco 36-27
Mike Swanson: Orange Lutheran 22-17
Gary Adornato: St. John Bosco 35-17
Jack Butler: St. John Bosco 35-20
JD Humburg: St. John Bosco 35-21
Sam Brown: St. John Bosco 31-28
Calpreps' semifinal predictions for CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs
Corona Centennial vs. Mater Dei (California)
Tarek Fattal: Mater Dei 35-22
Mitch Stephens: Mater Dei 48-28
Todd Milles: Mater Dei 43-22
Mike Swanson: Mater Dei 56-21
Gary Adornato: Mater Dei 31-6
Jack Butler: Mater Dei 38-21
JD Humburg: Mater Dei 50-7
Sam Brown: Mater Dei 38-17
CIF football championship venues are set: Saddleback College, Long Beach City College and Fullerton Stadium
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports